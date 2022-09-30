Read full article on original website
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United: Erik ten Hag reveals reason he left Cristiano Ronaldo on bench
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given a surprising explanation for leaving Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench vs City. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given a somewhat surprising explanation for leaving Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench for the full 90 minutes against Manchester City on Sunday. United...
fourfourtwo.com
Kilmarnock soundly beaten on Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen return
There was no happy return to Pittodrie for former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes as his Kilmarnock side were soundly beaten 4-1 by his former charges in the cinch Premiership. Vicente Besuijen opened the scoring for the home side before Bojan Miovski netted twice, the first a penalty kick, either side of Ash Taylor’s header that put the visitors on the board. Anthony Stewart headed home a fourth just after the hour.
fourfourtwo.com
He’s hungry for goals – Mark Robins hails Coventry match-winner Viktor Gyokeres
Mark Robins heaped praise on Viktor Gyokeres after the Swedish striker earned Coventry their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough. The 24-year-old, the subject of interest from Chris Wilder’s side over the summer, scored his third goal of the season in the first half.
fourfourtwo.com
Reo Hatate sends Celtic back to Premiership summit with win over Motherwell
Reo Hatate’s long-range strike sent Celtic back to the top of the cinch Premiership with a narrow 2-1 victory over Motherwell. Kyogo Furuhashi netted from close range early on but Celtic gifted Motherwell a 36th-minute equaliser following a mix-up between Josip Juranovic and Joe Hart, who could not keep out the right-back’s pass back.
fourfourtwo.com
Partick put in five-star display to sink Morton
Leaders Partick Thistle came from behind to record a thumping 5-1 win at home to Morton in the Scottish Championship. Brian Graham saw a header deflected onto the crossbar as Partick threatened an early opener, but instead it was the visitors who took the lead through Robbie Muirhead’s thunderous long-range free-kick in the 17th minute.
fourfourtwo.com
Kane Hester nets four goals as Elgin thrash Annan to claim second win of season
Kane Hester scored four goals as Elgin City grabbed only their second win of the season in cinch Scottish League Two with a 5-1 thrashing of Annan Athletic at Borough Briggs. The 27-year-old, who also hit a double in his previous League Two outing last month and has now scored in six successive matches in all competitions, headed an early opener before setting up Dylan Lawrence who doubled Elgin’s lead before half-time.
fourfourtwo.com
Watford put Stoke to sword in Slaven Bilic’s first game as Hornets manager
Slaven Bilic enjoyed a memorable start to life as Watford boss with a fine 4-0 victory at Stoke. Former West Ham boss Bilic became the Hornets’ ninth manager in three years after Rob Edwards was sacked on Monday following a torrid run of just one win in seven Championship games.
fourfourtwo.com
Antonio Colak takes plaudits after double delight in win over Hearts
Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised Antonio Colak after the striker continued his impressive start to his Rangers career with a first-half double in Saturday’s 4-0 win away to 10-man Hearts. The Croatian took his tally to 11 goals in all competitions since joining from Malmo in the summer as he...
fourfourtwo.com
Aston Villa fail to break down 10-man Leeds in ill-tempered stalemate
Leeds held on for a point after Luis Sinisterra was controversially sent off at Elland Road in an ill-tempered goalless draw against Aston Villa. Colombia winger Sinisterra was dismissed early in the second half after failing to retreat from a free-kick and earning a second yellow card.
fourfourtwo.com
Miguel Almiron sparkles as Newcastle cruise to dominant win over Fulham
Miguel Almiron struck twice as Newcastle cruised to a comfortable 4-1 victory over 10-man Fulham at Craven Cottage. Newcastle went into the game with just one win in the Premier League this campaign, but stormed to an impressive victory following an eighth-minute red card for Nathaniel Chalobah.
fourfourtwo.com
Quiz! Can you name every player to score in the last 10 nine-goal Premier League games?
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career.
fourfourtwo.com
Steve Cooper relishing standing up in tough times with Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is thriving on the pressure of leading his side through troubled waters. Forest have endured a tough start to their Premier League return and sit in the bottom three after seven games, having lost their last four.
fourfourtwo.com
Liam Fox admits Dundee United need to get first win sooner rather than later
Liam Fox admits the sooner Dundee United get their first cinch Premiership victory of the season on the board the better. The Tangerines remain winless in the league after eight games with the latest defeat coming on Saturday at Tannadice to Tayside rivals St Johnstone.
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United must use pain of derby defeat to improve – Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United must use the pain of Sunday’s 6-3 derby defeat as fuel for improvement after admitting attitude and belief was lacking from the outset at Manchester City. A run of four straight Premier League wins under Erik ten Hag came to a shuddering halt on...
fourfourtwo.com
Gary O’Neil admits frustration as ‘really tough calls’ go against Bournemouth
Gary O’Neil lamented two “really tough calls” as Bournemouth were twice denied a penalty amid a Premier League stalemate with Brentford. Cherries boss O’Neill revealed he sought answers from rookie referee Thomas Bramall after full-time, as to why the hosts were twice denied spot-kicks in the 0-0 draw at the Vitality Stadium.
fourfourtwo.com
Frank Lampard hails Everton progress after long-awaited away win at Southampton
Frank Lampard felt Everton’s 2-1 win at Southampton underlined their progression since his arrival in January. Goals from Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil in the space of three minutes at the start of the second half helped the Toffees secure only their second away victory in the Premier League in 2022.
fourfourtwo.com
Arsenal keep hold of top spot with impressive derby win over rivals Tottenham
Arsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League with a fine north London derby victory over 10-man Tottenham. A rare Thomas Partey strike and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka secured a well-deserved 3-1 win, Spurs losing for the first time in the league this season having equalised through Harry Kane’s penalty.
fourfourtwo.com
Hamilton suffer second straight home defeat as Dundee ease to victory
Struggling Hamilton slumped to a 2-0 defeat at home to Dundee. The hosts, who have won just once in the Scottish Championship this season, suffered a second straight home loss.
fourfourtwo.com
Missing McGregor and Greive reprieve – 5 things we learned in Scotland
Celtic and Rangers both topped the table in the latest weekend of action in the cinch Premiership. The Gers went top on Saturday lunchtime with a 4-0 win over Hearts before the champions regained pole position with a 2-1 victory against Motherwell.
fourfourtwo.com
Ange Postecoglou believes Reo Hatate still has plenty of room for improvement
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes there is plenty more improvement to come from Reo Hatate after his spectacular winner against Motherwell. The cinch Premiership leaders needed a piece of brilliance from Hatate to get back to winning ways as the Japan midfielder struck from 25 yards to seal a 2-1 Parkhead victory after Jota found him with a corner in the 64th minute.
