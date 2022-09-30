ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

fourfourtwo.com

Kilmarnock soundly beaten on Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen return

There was no happy return to Pittodrie for former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes as his Kilmarnock side were soundly beaten 4-1 by his former charges in the cinch Premiership. Vicente Besuijen opened the scoring for the home side before Bojan Miovski netted twice, the first a penalty kick, either side of Ash Taylor’s header that put the visitors on the board. Anthony Stewart headed home a fourth just after the hour.
fourfourtwo.com

Reo Hatate sends Celtic back to Premiership summit with win over Motherwell

Reo Hatate’s long-range strike sent Celtic back to the top of the cinch Premiership with a narrow 2-1 victory over Motherwell. Kyogo Furuhashi netted from close range early on but Celtic gifted Motherwell a 36th-minute equaliser following a mix-up between Josip Juranovic and Joe Hart, who could not keep out the right-back’s pass back.
fourfourtwo.com

Partick put in five-star display to sink Morton

Leaders Partick Thistle came from behind to record a thumping 5-1 win at home to Morton in the Scottish Championship. Brian Graham saw a header deflected onto the crossbar as Partick threatened an early opener, but instead it was the visitors who took the lead through Robbie Muirhead’s thunderous long-range free-kick in the 17th minute.
fourfourtwo.com

Kane Hester nets four goals as Elgin thrash Annan to claim second win of season

Kane Hester scored four goals as Elgin City grabbed only their second win of the season in cinch Scottish League Two with a 5-1 thrashing of Annan Athletic at Borough Briggs. The 27-year-old, who also hit a double in his previous League Two outing last month and has now scored in six successive matches in all competitions, headed an early opener before setting up Dylan Lawrence who doubled Elgin’s lead before half-time.
fourfourtwo.com

Antonio Colak takes plaudits after double delight in win over Hearts

Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised Antonio Colak after the striker continued his impressive start to his Rangers career with a first-half double in Saturday’s 4-0 win away to 10-man Hearts. The Croatian took his tally to 11 goals in all competitions since joining from Malmo in the summer as he...
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Miguel Almiron sparkles as Newcastle cruise to dominant win over Fulham

Miguel Almiron struck twice as Newcastle cruised to a comfortable 4-1 victory over 10-man Fulham at Craven Cottage. Newcastle went into the game with just one win in the Premier League this campaign, but stormed to an impressive victory following an eighth-minute red card for Nathaniel Chalobah.
fourfourtwo.com

Quiz! Can you name every player to score in the last 10 nine-goal Premier League games?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal keep hold of top spot with impressive derby win over rivals Tottenham

Arsenal retained their place at the top of the Premier League with a fine north London derby victory over 10-man Tottenham. A rare Thomas Partey strike and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka secured a well-deserved 3-1 win, Spurs losing for the first time in the league this season having equalised through Harry Kane’s penalty.
fourfourtwo.com

Ange Postecoglou believes Reo Hatate still has plenty of room for improvement

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes there is plenty more improvement to come from Reo Hatate after his spectacular winner against Motherwell. The cinch Premiership leaders needed a piece of brilliance from Hatate to get back to winning ways as the Japan midfielder struck from 25 yards to seal a 2-1 Parkhead victory after Jota found him with a corner in the 64th minute.
