Should you buy Ethereum in October 2022
Ethereum price has been in a consolidation phase in the past few days as the excitement about the recent Merge event faded. ETH was trading at $1,316 on Monday, which was much lower than August’s high of over $2,000. It has crashed by more than 60% in 2022. Ethereum...
Bitcoin holds to $19K as exchange outflows heighten. Is it an outright buy?
Bitcoin has held close to the $19,000 support for the past two weeks. The cryptocurrency has witnessed increased exchange outflows. Bitcoin lacks a directional movement, but the current price is attractive. Despite a tough month, Bitcoin BTC/USD holds strongly to the $19,000 support. As of press time, Bitcoin was trading...
Binance gains regulatory approval in New Zealand: Will BNB soar higher soon?
BNB is up by less than 1% in the last 24 hours but could it rally higher after Binance gained regulatory approval in New Zealand?. BNB, the native token of the Binance crypto exchange, is up by less than 1% in the last 24 hours, outperforming the broader crypto market in the process.
Is it the perfect time to buy XRP after a 6% drop?
XRP has dipped 6% in the past week but remains on bullish momentum. The case pitting Ripple executives and the SEC is at the center of a possible rally. The latest order by a US federal court on the legal matter has overruled the commission. Ripple XRP/USD is down 2%...
RUNE crosses the $1.5 psychological level: Can it surge higher today?
RUNE, the native coin of the Thorchain network, has surged past the $1.5 psychological level and could be set to rally higher soon. RUNE, the native coin of the Thorchain network, is one of the best performers amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap. RUNE has added more than 8% to its value in the last 24 hours, outperforming the broader market.
Is LUNC in for a steep price rise? Best places to buy LUNC now
Few crypto market watchers have missed the viral campaign to get LUNC listed on Coinbase. Its price reached a peak in the morning of October 2. What direction will it take?. Look no further than this short article for all the details about LUNC: what it is, is it worth investing in, and the best places to buy LUNC now.
BitMEX will launch its exchange token this year, says CEO
The CEO of BitMEX has revealed that the crypto futures exchange will launch its token before the end of the year. Alexander Hoeptner, the CEO of BitMEX, told CoinDesk in an interview at the Token2049 conference in Singapore, that the cryptocurrency exchange would launch its native token before the end of the year.
Cosmos ATOM is now bearish. Here are the key technical indicators
The Cosmoverse event promised new developments, including an interchain security. Cosmos native token ATOM has been falling after the event. ATOM is bearish, but we should remain keen on technical levels. If you consider adding positions in Cosmos ATOM/USD, key technical indicators may not be convincing. Of course, ATOM has...
MakerDAO continues its upward surge after the total delegated MKR reaches an all-time high
MKR, the native token of the MakerDAO ecosystem, is one of the best performers in the cryptocurrency market following last week’s announcement. MKR, the native token of the MakerDAO ecosystem, is outperforming most of the coins and tokens in the top 100 list. The token has added more than 1% to its value in the last 24 hours, outperforming the broader crypto market.
Top 3undervalued cryptocurrencies to day trade this week
Cryptocurrency prices have remained in a consolidation phase in the past few weeks. Bitcoin has been stagnant at $20,000 while ETH has stayed at $1,300. This trend has frustrated traders who prefer highly volatile periods. Here are some of the top undervalued cryptocurrencies to trade this week. Reserve Rights Token...
Low-cost cryptocurrencies that rally soon
XRP (XRP) eToro offers a wide range of cryptos, such as Bitcoin, XRP and others, alongside crypto/fiat and crypto/crypto pairs. eToro users can connect with, learn from, and copy or get copied by other users. Bitstamp. Bitstamp is a leading cryptocurrency exchange which offers trading in fiat currencies or popular...
Paradigm leads $14M seed round for DeFi platform Exponential
Exponential is looking to change investing in the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem with the “right products” for customers. Exponential, an investment platform that seeks to simplify investing in decentralised finance (DeFi), has announced it raised $14 million during its seed funding round from investors. Paradigm, a crypto-focused venture...
Ethereum Towers launches apartment NFT mint for non-gamers
Ethereum Towers, a vertical, community-centric megastructure comprised of almost 4,000 NFT apartments, announced an apartment NFT mint tomorrow, October 5, Coin Journal learned from a press release. The megastructure is set in the Ethereum Worlds Metaverse. Enjoying metaverse creativity. Ethereum Towers is a social platform created for everyone who wants...
ARTS・
Litentry is up 20% and counting: here’s where to buy LIT
The live Litentry price today is $0.72 with a 24-hour trading volume of just under $106 million. Litentry is up 19.70% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy LIT, this guide is for you. Top places...
Job Openings Fall by 1.1 Million in August as Hot Market Sees Signs of Cooling
The number of job openings was 10.1 million on the last business day of August, a decrease of 1.1 million from 11.2 million in July. That’s according to a Tuesday release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This figure, which is below the 11.1 million FactSet estimate, is the first time since late last year that openings have come in below 11 million and suggests the job market is still strong but is slowing as interest rates rise. With an August unemployment rate of 3.7%, or 6 million people unemployed, the number of job openings is still outnumbering available workers by an...
EMAX is soaring after whopping fine on Kim Kardashian: should you buy EMAX?
EthereumMax has been pushed into the spotlight after Kim Kardashian was penalized by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for promoting it. The EMAX token is soaring as a result, having added an impressive 86% to its value in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features...
