Bear Necessities: Justin Fields focused on rebounding vs. Giants

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
No one has been harsher on Justin Fields than Justin Fields himself. Fields is coming off a brutal showing against the Texans, where he completed 8-of-17 passes for 106 yards with two interceptions for a 27.7 passer rating.

Fields admitted it was difficult to watch tape of that Houston game, where he was clearly uncomfortable, inaccurate and indecisive. But he’s using that as motivation heading into Sunday’s game agains the Giants.

“When you don’t have a game that you want to play as well in, all I really know, my response to that is get back to work and keep working,” Fields said, via ChicagoBears.com.

Despite his success at the high school and collegiate level, Fields has never gone without a bad performance. So he’s dealing with the adversity the same way he’s done in the past.

“I’ve had bad games before,” Fields said. “This isn’t my first bad game I’ve ever had. Just looking at the past, [I ask]: ‘What can you do to get better? What can you do to improve?'”

There’s plenty for Fields to improve upon in the NFL’s worst passing game. While there have been criticisms about his receivers and offensive line, Fields had missed opportunities last Sunday against the Texans.

Fields praised his coaches for how they’ve worked with him to correct his shortcomings.

“They’re really positive, just try to keep everybody on a positive page, learning from our mistakes,” Fields said. “It’s life. It’s football. You’re going to make mistakes, you’re not going to be perfect. Just learning from your mistakes and making sure it doesn’t happen again.”

We’ll see how Fields responds when the Bears battle the Giants on Sunday afternoon.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

