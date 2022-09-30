Bensenville businesses and organizations are invited to participate in our Trunk-or-Treat event for children 3-11 years old on Halloween day! Participate by decorating the trunk of a vehicle and park in the designated parking area behind Village Hall. Participating organizations must be set up by 2:30 PM and are asked to supply their own candy (approximately 1,200 pieces per organization).

BENSENVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO