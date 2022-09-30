ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Truck to dump 1 ton of candy at trick-or-treat event in Wabash

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – A truck is dumping a whole ton of candy onto a street in downtown Wabash for the city’s trick-or-treating event. The annual Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza brings in families from around northeast Indiana to enjoy Halloween festivities. Wabash Trucking is bringing a roll-off truck filled with...
WABASH, IN
WANE-TV

Explore 55-acre farm during festival in Churubusco

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – Enjoy the fall weather with a festival Sunday that has fun for the whole family. Fingerle Farms Fall Festival includes vendors, entertainment and fall activities. The 55-acre farm in northwest Allen County is opening its gates to the public for hayrides, and walking trails through the woods and around the property.
CHURUBUSCO, IN
WANE-TV

Puppies spread positivity at event to celebrate autumn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The change in seasons can take a toll on our emotions, and an event Sunday has a goal of spreading happiness with the help of some four-legged friends. The 3rd annual Dog Days of Autumn celebrates pets and their positive effects on mental health....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Kendallville Apple Festival is back

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday is day two of the Kendallville Apple Festival at the Noble County Fairgrounds. The annual event has many vendors with handmade goods, seasonal and holiday décor, antiques and crafts. Attendees also have more than 30 options for fresh food and treats. It’s a...
KENDALLVILLE, IN
wfft.com

Kids and parents lined up for free candy and fun at Treats and Trails

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Dozens of kids gathered at the Southwest Conservation Club for Treats and Trails. A free event organized by the Waynedale Community Improvement Team, kids dressed up in Halloween costumes and walked the trails, stopping at booths and getting free candy along the way. Volunteer Organizer...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Some chilly mornings this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - It looks like the summer heat is gone for the year and only a few more days left with highs in the 70s. This week we’ll see a couple of those, but some chilly morning temperatures. Sunday evening, temperatures will drop...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Walk supports low-income residents of northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local organization is connecting with the community through an event that supports those living in poverty throughout northeast Indiana. St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne is holding “The Friends of the Poor Walk/Run” at Parkview Field. Attendees walk from...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Auburn Garrett Drive-In raising money to fund an estimated $300K in repairs

GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gone with the wind, but returning with your help. “The questions. The questions. The questions people have. What happened? What can be done? Are you going to reopen?" Auburn-Garrett Drive-In Operator Bruce Babbitt said. Their season was cut short this year, after a high-winded storm severely...
AUBURN, IN
Atlas Obscura

Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa

Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
PERU, IN
WANE-TV

Semi rolls off I-69; traffic backed up

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A semi crashed off Interstate 69 south of Fort Wayne on Monday. The crash happened around 10:15 near the 300 milemarker, two miles south of the Jefferson Boulevard/U.S. 24 interchange. Authorities told WANE 15 a southbound semi went off the roadway and rolled into...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Semi crash on southbound I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - INDOT is advising people of traffic delays on I-69 due to a semi tractor-trailer crash. Indiana State Police are investigating the crash and want people to know that traffic is restricted to one lane heading south with a lengthy backup. The crash happened at mile-marker...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

NACS leader named Superintendent of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Wayne Barker was named Indiana’s Superintendent of the Year in Indianapolis on Monday. The Journal Gazette reports that the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents announced the award at its fall conference. Barker was hired to the top spot at NACS earlier this year and began his tenure on July 1.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfft.com

Lane restrictions on Jefferson Boulevard begin Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on West Jefferson Boulevard for road improvements beginning on Monday. The restrictions will be between North Glendale Drive and Reckeweg Road. Weather permitting, work is expected to be finished Monday, Oct. 31.
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

FWPD announces official trick-or-treating hours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is encouraging everyone to celebrate Halloween safely and on Thursday released this year’s official trick-or-treat hours. The department took to social media to announce that in Fort Wayne, trick-or-treating will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31. FWPD...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWCS: Student brought handgun to North Side High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police confiscated a handgun Monday from a student at North Side High School, according to a message sent to parents after the incident. According to a letter sent to families from Principal David West, high school students reported suspicious activity. Police investigated and confiscated a handgun from another student.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Fort Wayne police sought help to find 13-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne police on Friday night was seeking help to find a missing 13-year-old boy. Zaveion Fletcher was last seen around 2:15 p.m. Friday in the area of Kekionga Middle School in the 2800 block of Engle Road. He was wearing a white shirt, light colored blue jeans, and white Nike shoes.
FORT WAYNE, IN

