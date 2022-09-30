ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

10 Cities Where Homebuyers Now Have the Advantage Over Sellers

By Sarah Hansen, Brad Tuttle
Money
Money
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VEJEe_0iGb425Y00
San Francisco

Between rising mortgage rates, high inflation, sky-high real estate prices and an uncertain stock market, it’s really hard to buy a house now.

But after two years of pandemic-fueled price hikes and bidding wars, the balance of power in the housing market is finally shifting towards buyers — especially in western states like California.

That’s according to a new report from home-financing startup Knock, which finds that once-hot destinations like San Francisco, Phoenix and Boise City are cooling off and becoming a lot more buyer-friendly.

Knock uses data on home inventory, sales numbers, time on the market, list prices, sales prices and more to determine which cities are considered “buyer’s markets.” More inventory and lower sales prices mean that buyers have an easier time finding their dream home, while sellers are more likely to accept offers below their list price.

If you're looking to buy a new home, it's important to know how much you can afford. Find out today.

With the help of a Mortgage Expert, you can get started with solid advice and valuable information. Click on your state to learn more.

U.S. home sales: Top 10 buyer's markets

Below are the top 10 metro areas that were most favorable to homebuyers in August, according to Knock. In San Francisco, prices actually fell that month. For the other places in the top 10 buyer's markets, median home prices are rising more slowly than the national average of 8% annually.

  1. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California
  2. Salt Lake City, Utah
  3. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Arizona
  4. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, California
  5. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California
  6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California
  7. Fresno, California
  8. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nevada
  9. Boise City, Idaho
  10. New Orleans-Metairie, Louisiana

Ad

Looking to take advantage of a cooling housing market?

Find out how much you can borrow before you start looking. Click below to talk with a Mortgage expert.

Most housing markets still favor sellers — for now

Of course, the majority of cities in the U.S. are still more favorable to sellers rather than buyers. In August, Knock found that more than two-thirds of the 100 largest housing markets in the United States were more favorable to sellers.

But given where the economy is headed, the company expects the housing market to equally favor buyers and sellers by August of next year. Others are even more optimistic: 44% of economists and housing market experts polled by Zillow last month said they believe that housing market conditions will shift "decidedly" in favor of buyers in 2023.

Knock also predicts that a handful of hot markets will become more favorable to buyers over the next year, including Portland, Oregon; Jacksonville, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Newsletter

Money Moves

Every Saturday, Money real estate editor Sam Sharf dives deep into the world of real estate, offering a fresh take on the latest housing news for homeowners, buyers and daydreamers alike.

By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information.

The Fed Says the Housing Market Needs a 'Correction.' What Does That Mean?

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Real Estate
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Francisco, CA
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
San Francisco, CA
Business
State
Utah State
KRON4 News

Survey: Housing market shifting in buyers’ favor

(KRON) — The tide is turning in the housing industry from a seller’s market to a buyer’s market. This is as home value growth is slowing from record highs. In a recent survey of more than 100 housing market economists, Zillow asked which year might decisively turn into a buyer’s market. Senior Zillow economist Jeff […]
REAL ESTATE
socketsite.com

Contemporary Two-Bedroom Listed Below Its Early 2014 Price

Back in 2014, two-bedroom units in the Linea building at 8 Buchanan were being flipped for six figures more than their original contract prices mere months after the building opened, which isn’t uncommon when values are actually going up. Purchased for $1.2 million in April of 2014, the 989-square-foot,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Housing Prices#Real Estate Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business
elestoque.org

Stories behind the Cupertino Garage Sale

Examining the items that Cupertino residents are parting ways with. Longtime Cupertino resident Jack Carter participated in the Annual Citywide Garage Sale, running a stand selling locally sourced honey. Carter has been beekeeping for over three decades and sells honey from his bees he keeps in his yard and around the neighborhood. Carter’s stand, which is out everyday, saw increased traffic during the garage sale.
CUPERTINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
Money

San Jose, California

Located smack in the middle of Santa Clara Valley, San Jose is known as the birthplace of tech innovation, its commitment to creativity and its cultural diversity. The city is home to more than 2,500 high-tech companies that employ more than 90,000 people, including Apple, Cisco Systems, Western Digital, eBay, PayPal and Zoom.
SAN JOSE, CA
Money

Money

20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy