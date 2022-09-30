Read full article on original website
Grab Tickets Now for ‘A Holiday of Hope’ Gala in Rochester
Did you know that in 2022, over 700 unique individuals who are experiencing homelessness in the Rochester, Minnesota community were helped by The Landing MN? Yes, that number is correct and we aren't even close to the final month of 2022 so it will be even higher. If you've ever wondered how you can help those experiencing homelessness in our community, you will want to grab tickets while you can for the 2nd Annual A Holiday of Hope Gala on December 1st.
8,000+ Gathered in Rochester Sunday for Free Concert (PHOTOS)
If you were having trouble finding a place to park in downtown Rochester, Minnesota on Sunday, the reason was probably because of the massive event happening at Soldier's Field. Over 8,000 people got together to hear Franklin Graham speak and enjoy a free concert. Over 8,000 People Enjoyed the Massive...
Soldiers Field & Silver Lake Parks Master Plans Could be Adopted
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Park Board has a big meeting scheduled for this afternoon. The board will be presented with revised proposals for the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan and the Silver Lake Park Master Plan. It's possible, both proposals could be approved during the meeting, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center.
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Lots Of Cash Up For Grabs at Rochester’s First and Biggest Costume Contest
The National Retail Federation is predicting a huge Halloween. They say participation will return to pre-pandemic levels this year with 69% of American consumers planning some sort of Halloween fun. I know several people that already started planning their Halloween party and many more that have started looking for a costume.
Here Are The Richest Neighborhoods In Rochester In 2022
Is your address in one of these neighborhoods? If so, congratulations-- you live in some of the most expensive neighborhoods here in Rochester. Rochester is, of course, home to the world-famous Mayo Clinic. But we're also Minnesota's third-largest city behind Minneapolis and St. Paul. And Rochester is also the largest city in Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities metro. The 2020 U.S. Census put the Med City's population at nearly 122,000 people-- a number that kind of surprised me.
Full List of Breweries at Rochester on Tap 2022 + Ciders and Hard Seltzers
We're getting closer and closer to the biggest craft beer festival in southeast Minnesota, Rochester on Tap! The big event is coming up on October 15th at the Mayo Civic Center and let me tell you, after you look at all of the breweries that are going to be there, you won't want to miss it.
Grand Opening For New Economic Development Center in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A grand opening celebration will take place this afternoon for the RAEDI Economic Development Center in Rochester. The event begins at 3 PM with a ribbon cutting and program, but the public is invited to visit the facility until 5 PM. According to Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. President John Wade, the one-stop development center for new and existing businesses "will accelerate economic growth for the Rochester area streamlining the collaboration between businesses and the diverse non-profits who serve them."
Amazing Outdoor Festival In Minnesota Is Done For Good
One of my very first, outdoor festivals was Twin Cities Summer Jam in Minnesota. If you never had a chance to go, it was a 3-day festival jam-packed with bands, food, and a whole lot of people. Basically, it was awesome. You bring a lawn chair and just sit back, or stand...lots of people stand...and enjoy the shows. I had a chance to go in 2021 and unfortunately couldn't make it this past summer but I told myself I wasn't missing another one.
One of Rochester’s Most Popular Breakfast Places Is Canceling Breakfast!
If you love breakfast, and you've grown to love cheesy hash browns done the Pescara way, I'm sorry to say your Gouda Hash Brown Days are numbered. They're shutting down breakfast!. Pescara Is Canceling Breakfast at Rochester's DoubleTree by Hilton. SE Minnesota has already had to contend with the end...
Man Spots His Stolen Truck on Side of Rochester Area Highway
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Oronoco man reported his truck stolen after spotting it on the side of Hwy. 14 west of Rochester Friday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the truck’s owner called 911 after seeing his vehicle on the shoulder of westbound Hwy. 14 at County Rd. 3 while he was traveling in the opposite direction around 12:40 p.m. Responding deputies boxed the vehicle in and learned the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Merrick Jervis of Stewartville, had allegedly broken the truck’s steering column and had tampered with the ignition to start the vehicle.
15 Best Grade Schools in Olmsted County for 2023
Each year updated rankings are released for the best schools in the country. Niche is one of the websites that do these rankings each year and they just came out with their results for 2023. I narrowed down the search to our neck of the woods in southeast Minnesota, Olmsted County, to see which schools ranked in the top 15.
New Mayo Clinic Scanner is First of its Kind in North America
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic is touting a high-tech upgrade to its imaging capabilities in Rochester. A news release says the Biograph Vision Quadra PET/CT scanner is the first of its kind to be approved for clinical use in North America. It's described as the most sensitive PET/CT scanner available for clinical use.
Bakery Just 45 Minutes From Rochester Just Named The Best!
What traditions did you have as a kid growing up? One of mine is a bit goofy but absolutely delicious. We had a bunch of garage sales growing up and our tradition was to get a box of Casey's donuts the morning of the sale. We didn't sell them. We ate them...and they were amazing. Casey's donuts did not win the latest award granted in Minnesota but another amazing bakery just 45 minutes from Rochester won big!
Application Fees to be Waived at Rochester Area Colleges
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prospective students will soon be able to apply for free at several colleges and universities in the Rochester area and across Minnesota. Application fees at Rochester Community and Technical College, Riverland Community College, Winona State University and 30 other higher learning institutions across Minnesota will be waived throughout the month of October. The free applications are part of “Minnesota State Month.”
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Pair of Armed Robberies
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced a St. Paul man to 17 years in prison for his role in a pair of armed robberies Monday. A statement from US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 23-year-old Devin Glover of St. Paul and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Marshawn Davison, held up a restaurant in Bloomington and a liquor store in St. Paul at gun point in June 2020. Glover shot and nearly killed the restaurant's owner before taking cash from the register.
Note Found At Rochester School Threatens School Shooting
I can't really describe what it is like to work in media and news when you are a parent, but the last few days have not been fun. Last week, I was in a meeting when I heard tons of sirens just after 10 am and knew something horrible was happening. When I heard a co-worker say, "There is a report of an active shooter at Lourdes", and you start seeing texts from your kids, it is really hard to talk on-air in a calm and collected way. Today, another note was sent regarding a school threat at Century High School and my heart is sinking as I'm typing this, because my kids are there...right now.
Popular Rochester Restaurant Posts Exciting News for MN on Social Media
One of Rochester, Minnesota's favorite restaurants just announced some exciting news! They've expanded and have a brand new restaurant that just opened. Popular Rochester Restaurant Announces Some Good News for Minnesota. One of my favorite spots to have a date night in Rochester is Chester's Kitchen and Bar. It's downtown...
7 Shops in Minnesota With Amazing Coffee Deals Thursday
Eeeeeeeekkkkkk! My favorite day in the entire world is finally here...and I can smell the deliciousness of it. To make sure everyone is in the loop, let me fill you in real fast. September 29th is National Coffee Day and that means we all get to drink as much coffee as we want AND some of it is free. If you love coffee, check out all of these coffee deals in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States for National Coffee Day.
Minnesota Hospital Asking Special Group of People to Come Forward
The last few nights, while I've been at home and eating dinner with my family or watching Netflix, I've noticed the helicopter from Rochester, Minnesota's Mayo Clinic making quite a few trips. One of the flight paths is right over my house and this might be TMI, but I've had a family member take a helicopter ride so his life could be saved. I still get a little choked up from that moment and it makes me think of the family members that couldn't fit on the helicopter that are now driving to Rochester to be with their loved one. At one point, I was one of those family members.
