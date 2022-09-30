ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hornsports.com

Hudson Card, Longhorns shine in 38-20 victory over West Virginia

On Saturday, the Longhorns looked to open October with a fresh start in conference play against West Virginia, following their letdown loss to Texas Tech in Lubbock last weekend. Although fans were not sure which Longhorns team they were going to see this weekend, the team came out of the gates firing and cruised to a 38-20 victory against the Mountaineers.
