freestonecountytimesonline.com
Early Visit from Santa Claus Hosted by Fairfield Chamber of Commerce
The Fairfield community had a wonderful breakfast with Santa this past Saturday, September 24th!. Thank you to everyone that joined the event with the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce. “We hope you had a great time.”. Be sure to mark your calendars for his return the first Saturday in December...
LIST: East Texas counties that have issued burn bans
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several burn bans have been issued across East Texas as drought-like conditions remain in the area. The following counties have burn bans: Cherokee County Houston County Polk County Fire officials said people should avoid outdoor burning and activities that can create sparks or flames. Residents should also alert firefighters of any […]
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Palestine Community Theatre Presents ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ Opening This Week
Palestine Community Theatre (PCT) is set to produce The Play That Goes Wrong at the historic Texas Theatre, 213 W. Crawford, in downtown thanks to show sponsor, Jodi Davis of Combined Associates Real Estate. With curtain at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays, the cast and crew will hit the boards quite literally, October 7-9 and 14-16, including a complimentary reception on the 7th that begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.PCTBoxoffice.com and at the door, if available, before each performance.
messenger-news.com
Former Houston County Sheriff’s Dispatcher Arrested on Suspicion of Injury to a Child
HOUSTON COUNTY – Former Houston County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher Kathryn Jade Cook was arrested in Cherokee County Sept. 28, 2022 on a Houston County warrant for injury to a child and impeding a child’s breath. The sheriff’s office was called after a Grapeland Independent School District nurse...
Story of Demon’s Road in Huntsville, Texas is One of True Horror
East Texas is full of ghost and horror stories. From Tyler to Jefferson to Palestine and many other spots in East Texas, you can find a haunting of some kind. This particular story comes out of deep East Texas in the town of Huntsville along the backroad Bowden Road, otherwise known as Demon's Road. This area got that nickname because of the many stories of demons, ghosts and even hands trying to pull you into Hell.
KBTX.com
Highway 6 in Grimes County reopens after multi-vehicle crash that injured 8 people
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Grimes County closed southbound Highway 6 south of Navasota Saturday night because of a crash involving an 18-wheeler. The crash happened Saturday where Highway 6 and Business 6 intersect. A witness told KBTX that the cab of the 18-wheeler completely separated from the trailer.
fox44news.com
Search underway for missing endangered woman
BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley needs your help to find a missing and endangered woman. 64-year-old Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen on September 9 in the 3200 block of Interstate 45 in Madisonville. She is 5’6”, weighs 170 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
KLTV
Two missing people found dead in Trinity County, two suspects in custody, Sheriff says
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two suspects are in custody after the remains of two missing people were found in Trinity County. Clayton Waters was first reported missing on September 16th after he failed to show up to work. During the investigation, it was determined Karen Waters was also missing.
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
KBTX.com
Missing Madisonville woman believed to be in danger
Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - A 64-year-old Madisonville woman has been missing since Sept. 9, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen in the 3200 block of 1-45. Authorities say she could be in a dark gray 2018 Toyota Tundra, TX license plates NLM7795, that has body damage on the passenger side. The truck was last seen driving southbound on I-45 in Walker County on Sept. 12.
wtaw.com
Four Vehicle Crash In Bryan Leads To One Driver’s Arrest For DWI Whose Breath Alcohol Sample Was More Than Three Times The Legal Limit
A four vehicle crash in Bryan Monday evening resulted in the arrest of one of the drivers on a charge of DWI with a breath alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit. The BPD arrest report did not state if anyone was hurt from the crash at...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Freestone County Sheriff’s Report
Scammers have figured out countless ways to cheat you out of your money over the phone. In some scams, they act friendly and helpful. In others, they might threaten or try to scare you. One thing you can count on is that a phone scammer will try to get your money or your personal information to commit identity theft. People lose a lot of money to phone scams — sometimes their life savings. Don’t fall victim.
