Leon County, TX

freestonecountytimesonline.com

Early Visit from Santa Claus Hosted by Fairfield Chamber of Commerce

The Fairfield community had a wonderful breakfast with Santa this past Saturday, September 24th!. Thank you to everyone that joined the event with the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce. “We hope you had a great time.”. Be sure to mark your calendars for his return the first Saturday in December...
FAIRFIELD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: East Texas counties that have issued burn bans

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several burn bans have been issued across East Texas as drought-like conditions remain in the area. The following counties have burn bans: Cherokee County Houston County Polk County Fire officials said people should avoid outdoor burning and activities that can create sparks or flames. Residents should also alert firefighters of any […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Palestine Community Theatre Presents ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ Opening This Week

Palestine Community Theatre (PCT) is set to produce The Play That Goes Wrong at the historic Texas Theatre, 213 W. Crawford, in downtown thanks to show sponsor, Jodi Davis of Combined Associates Real Estate. With curtain at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays, the cast and crew will hit the boards quite literally, October 7-9 and 14-16, including a complimentary reception on the 7th that begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.PCTBoxoffice.com and at the door, if available, before each performance.
PALESTINE, TX
LoneStar 92

Story of Demon’s Road in Huntsville, Texas is One of True Horror

East Texas is full of ghost and horror stories. From Tyler to Jefferson to Palestine and many other spots in East Texas, you can find a haunting of some kind. This particular story comes out of deep East Texas in the town of Huntsville along the backroad Bowden Road, otherwise known as Demon's Road. This area got that nickname because of the many stories of demons, ghosts and even hands trying to pull you into Hell.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

Search underway for missing endangered woman

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley needs your help to find a missing and endangered woman. 64-year-old Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen on September 9 in the 3200 block of Interstate 45 in Madisonville. She is 5’6”, weighs 170 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
MADISONVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Missing Madisonville woman believed to be in danger

Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - A 64-year-old Madisonville woman has been missing since Sept. 9, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen in the 3200 block of 1-45. Authorities say she could be in a dark gray 2018 Toyota Tundra, TX license plates NLM7795, that has body damage on the passenger side. The truck was last seen driving southbound on I-45 in Walker County on Sept. 12.
MADISONVILLE, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Freestone County Sheriff’s Report

Scammers have figured out countless ways to cheat you out of your money over the phone. In some scams, they act friendly and helpful. In others, they might threaten or try to scare you. One thing you can count on is that a phone scammer will try to get your money or your personal information to commit identity theft. People lose a lot of money to phone scams — sometimes their life savings. Don’t fall victim.
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
