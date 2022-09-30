Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
Washington Municipal Court civil credit news
Hattie Jackson II Inc., 1215 Gregg St., Washington C.H., Ohio v. Karen Edwards, 1215 Gregg St. Apt. 201, Washington C.H., Ohio, for forcible entry and detainer, claims amount $15,000, was dismissed. City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. Main St., Washington C.H., Ohio v. Robert Crabtree, 1411 Reservoir Ct., Washington...
Record-Herald
Mid Atlantic Storage named Business of the Month
Mid Atlantic Storage Systems, Inc. has been honored as the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month. Located at 1551 Robinson Road, SE in Washington C.H., Mid Atlantic opened its doors in Fayette County in 1984. They are the leading Aquastore® tank provider and installer in the United States for municipal and industrial water storage solutions, with more than 4,200 tanks erected in Indiana, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware. MASSI’s team of more than 90 employees partner with customers to bring the very best tank infrastructure to their companies and communities. As the leading licensed general contractor for the tank manufacturer, CST Storage, since 1987, MASSI brings experience, expertise, and a level of detail that is unmatched across the United States. Notable projects in Fayette County and surrounding areas include storage tanks in WCH, New Holland, Frankfort, Bloomingburg, and Leesburg. Pictured: Jennifer Snyder (Destination Outlets), Stephanie Dunham (Fay. Co. Travel & Tourism), Chelsie Baker (WCH), Debbie Bryant (United Way), Brad Turner (MASSI Dir. of Office Operations), Barabara Baker (MASSI Treasurer/Secretary), Jon Burns (MASSI VP of Business Dev. and Strategy), Kyle Butts (MASSI President), Gary Mann (MASSI VP of Construction), Ronda Turner (ERA Martin & Assoc.), Scott Eckles (Home Financial), Kathy Patterson (Record-Herald), Colleen Snellings (Nailed It Handyman), Whitney Gentry (Adena), and Robyn Hadden (CH Manor/St. Catherine’s).
Record-Herald
Beer truck accident on I-71 closes southbound lanes
CLINTON COUNTY – A portion of Interstate 71 southbound was closed for nearly 10 hours Thursday night into Friday morning after a 2021 Volvo semi-truck hauling bottles of Guinness beer was involved in an accident. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wilmington Post, is currently investigating the single-vehicle injury crash.
Record-Herald
Student charged for allegedly having knives at WHS
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A 16-year-old Washington High School student has been charged by police for allegedly being in possession of two knives on school property. On Monday afternoon while school was in session, assistant principal Jennifer Miller searched the student’s purse for a vape device after the purse was being passed around to other students, according to the Washington Police Department report. While searching for the vape device, Miller reportedly found two knives — a pocket knife and a butterfly knife with a four-inch blade — concealed inside.
Record-Herald
Commission on Aging lunch & activities
The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Jan. 16-20 is as follows:. Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, warm roll, fruit. Meatloaf, baked potato, green bean casserole, vanilla wafers, fruit. THURSDAY. Vegetable beef soup, tossed salad, pimento cheese sandwich, crackers, fruit. FRIDAY. Baked ham,...
Record-Herald
Lady Lion wrestling defeats Jackson in league dual meet
The Washington Lady Lion wrestling team competed against Jackson on Thursday, Jan. 12 in a Frontier Athletic Conference dual home meet. Jackson was unable to produce a full lineup and only had three girls compete in official matches. Washington would win all three by pin to take an 18-0 victory over the Ironladies.
Record-Herald
After slow start, Panthers roll past Indians, 64-43
HILLSBORO — On a seasonably cold, somewhat snowy Friday evening, the Miami Trace Panthers visited Hillsboro High School located south of the Highland County seat to take on the Indians in a Frontier Athletic Conference match-up. After a low-scoring start to the game, Miami Trace warmed up considerably en route to a 64-43 victory.
