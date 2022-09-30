ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

US 104.9

New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities

A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

Celebrate National Coffee With A Cop Day At Quad Cities & Clinton Hy-Vee Stores

This Wednesday will mark a special holiday that brings together local law enforcement agencies and the citizens they serve. National Coffee with a Cop is this Wednesday and the Quad Cities has a chance to participate, thanks to Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores. Customers and residents are encouraged to come to their Hy-Vee store to talk with and hang out with police officers in the Quad Cities.
CLINTON, IA
US 104.9

Here’s When The City Of Bettendorf Will Have Its Halloween Festivities

The City of Bettendorf has released the dates for its many activities to celebrate Halloween this year. The city will have it's trick-or-treat on October 28th from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at City Hall. City Hall will be decorated and the staff will be handing out candy. Costumed kids up to age 5 are welcome to visit the event. There's no charge for the trick-or-treat and you can get to Bettendorf City Hall at 1609 State Street.
BETTENDORF, IA
US 104.9

Top 10 Places To Get Coffee In The Quad Cities

September 29th marks National Coffee Day. Coffee shops are like pizza joints in the Quad Cities, they are everywhere which is a great thing! If you're looking to celebrate National Coffee Day or to find a local place that gives you that morning pick-me-up, we have the 10 best coffee places you need to go to.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

Davenport’s Dairy Freez Re-Opens Under New Ownership

The Dairy Freeze on Rockingham Road in Davenport is one of the areas most favorite places to gather with family. Originally a Tastee Freez, the drive-in style restaurant looks almost exactly as it did the day it opened in 1964. While it has, of course, changed owners and management a...
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

New Plants & Crystals Shop Coming To Downtown Moline Soon

A new place to buy plants will soon be opening its doors in downtown Moline. It's called Quartz Botanicals and they're no stranger to the QC. You may have seen them at different craft fairs around the Quad Cities and at Mercado on Fifth, but they are based in Moline and this will be their storefront retail location.
MOLINE, IL
US 104.9

How You Can Watch A Pixar Favorite Outside In Davenport

During the summer, residents in Davenport and throughout the Quad Cities had a chance to enjoy movies outside in LeClaire Park with Movies on the Mississippi. This Friday, the City of Davenport and the Davenport Parks and Recreation Department will host its first fall Movies on the Mississippi and the series' second-to-last event.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

Win Tickets To The Gun and Knife Show With US 104.9

Growing up my dad and grandpa would bring me to so many great events. I remember going to "Pheasants Forever" dinners, and the JAKES program dinners (that one was fun since my name was Jake.) but a big highlight was the gun and knife shows they would take me to as I got older.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

This Is The Pumpkin Capital Of Iowa

It's that time of the year again when many of us get ready for Halloween by picking up some pumpkins. Even those who aren't a fan of the holiday can still enjoy the season and get a pumpkin or two. If you live in Iowa and want to truly find...
ANAMOSA, IA
US 104.9

Meet The Iowa Native Who Is On This Season Of “Survivor”

A man from an hour outside of Davenport is one of the competitors on this season of "Survivor". Cody Assenmacher is a 35-year-old who grew up in Preston, Iowa but now lives in Honolulu, Hawaii. He works in elevator sales and just made his debut on the new season of the show as one of the 18 contestants on the island. His parents hosted a watch party at The Downtown Pub for the season premiere, according to WHBF.
PRESTON, IA
US 104.9

Moline Police Department Trolls Adam Levine In Recruitment Ad

Whoever is running the social media accounts for the Moline Police Department needs a raise or something. Once again, the department is going viral but this time with a simple recruitment ad. Well, maybe not so simple if you don't know what's going on with Maroon 5's Adam Levine. The Moline Police Department used his recent cheating scandal to recruit officers and troll him all at the same time.
MOLINE, IL
US 104.9

Eastern Iowa Community To Expand Fire Services With New Grant

As a community grows, so does its need for proper facilities and services. In North Liberty, one of these services is taking a major step forward as a recently-awarded grant will give them the funding to hire three additional full-time firefighters. According to KCRG, The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
US 104.9

Bettendorf Woman Goes Viral For Epic Fail [VIDEO]

What was supposed to be a kind gesture turned into an epic fail, and now a viral video. Twenty-three-year-old cosmetologist and resident of the Quad Cities, Morgan Boone, was visiting her parents one Sunday afternoon when something not so satisfying happened. Morgan and her boyfriend had gone out to pick...
BETTENDORF, IA
US 104.9

US 104.9

Davenport, IA
ABOUT

US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois.

 https://us1049quadcities.com/

