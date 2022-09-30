ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian barrels toward South Carolina after leaving at least 19 dead and millions without power across Florida

By Elizabeth Wolfe, Jason Hanna, CNN
wfft.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wfft.com

Indiana among country's highest increase in gas prices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gas prices shot up again, this time by over 20 cents in the last week. The increase has drivers like IU Fort Wayne's Breanna Strand changing spending habits at the pump. "I kind of have to manage my money a bit and hoping that $20...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Three killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Three people died after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday night. Indiana State Police (ISP) investigated the crash, which happened near the 67.6-mile marker. Police say a white SUV was traveling westbound and hit a deer. The SUV crossed the median and...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
City
North Port, FL
State
North Carolina State
City
Orlando, FL
City
Captiva, FL
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
South Carolina State
City
Sanibel, FL
Local
Florida Government
wfft.com

Riley Children's Health first Indiana hospital to offer fetal surgery

INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - Riley Children's Health has become the first Indiana hospital to offer fetal surgery. The Fetal Center at Riley Children's Health is now offering a fetal surgery procedure for Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome (TTTS). TTTS is a rare complication of pregnancies in which twins share one placenta and blood...
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Indiana voter registration deadline in eight days

INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - Holli Sullivan, Indiana Secretary of State, wants to remind Hoosiers that two important dates are coming up regarding voting. Indiana voter registration ends on Oct. 11, with online registration needing to be completed by midnight and in-person registration needing to be completed by the end of the business day.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy