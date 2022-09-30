Hurricane Ian barrels toward South Carolina after leaving at least 19 dead and millions without power across Florida

Read full article on original website
Death toll from Hurricane Ian surpasses 100 as the search for survivors continues in Florida
The number of people killed in Florida by Hurricane Ian rose to at least 101 on Monday, days after the storm made landfall at Category 4 strength, decimating coastal towns and leaving rescue crews searching for survivors while communities face the daunting task of rebuilding. At least 54 people died...
Indiana among country's highest increase in gas prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gas prices shot up again, this time by over 20 cents in the last week. The increase has drivers like IU Fort Wayne's Breanna Strand changing spending habits at the pump. "I kind of have to manage my money a bit and hoping that $20...
Veteran's National Memorial Shrine to host Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Veteran's National Memorial Shrine and Museum, along with American Legion Post 82, will host a Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event on Thursday, Oct. 13. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Museum pavilion, located at 2122 O'Day Road. Welcome...
Three killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Three people died after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday night. Indiana State Police (ISP) investigated the crash, which happened near the 67.6-mile marker. Police say a white SUV was traveling westbound and hit a deer. The SUV crossed the median and...
Riley Children's Health first Indiana hospital to offer fetal surgery
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - Riley Children's Health has become the first Indiana hospital to offer fetal surgery. The Fetal Center at Riley Children's Health is now offering a fetal surgery procedure for Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome (TTTS). TTTS is a rare complication of pregnancies in which twins share one placenta and blood...
Indiana voter registration deadline in eight days
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - Holli Sullivan, Indiana Secretary of State, wants to remind Hoosiers that two important dates are coming up regarding voting. Indiana voter registration ends on Oct. 11, with online registration needing to be completed by midnight and in-person registration needing to be completed by the end of the business day.
