Slinger, WI

Boston 25 News WFXT

Wisconsin's firing of Paul Chryst is latest sign that sentimentality be damned for schools that want to win in cutthroat world

Paul Chryst was born in Madison, grew up in Platteville as the son of a small-college football coach and was a letter-winner for Wisconsin. He favored simple sweatshirts and smashmouth football — offense and defense — and when he took over as head coach of the Badgers and won three Big Ten West titles (and 52 games) in his first five seasons, it looked like the 56-year-old might stay forever.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

A Milwaukee company makes pickleball paddles shipped across the world

MILWAUKEE — As the sport of pickleball continues to grow, a Milwaukee company is making sure the world has the gear to play it. ProLite Sports makes pickleball paddles that are sold and shipped all over the world. The owner of the company, Neil Friedenberg, has loved playing pickleball...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisportsheroics.com

3 Potential Replacements for Wisconsin Badgers HC Paul Chryst

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped their second straight game on Saturday with a 34-10 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini. Social media has been critical and calling for the Badgers head coach to be fired. Many Badger fans are upset about their performances in the first 5 games. So there are...
MADISON, WI
97ZOK

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lyle Dean Kaetterhenry

Lyle Kaetterhenry, 54, of Greenwood, went to see Jesus on October 3, 2022, at the home of his sister, Penny. Lyle was born on March 30, 1968 in Milwaukee and was eight in a crew of ten children born to Lorell and Dorothy (Hartmann) Kaetterhenry. He was his mom’s number one son, born second.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lenore A. Stern, 93

Mrs. Lenore Stern passed away at her home in the Town of Cedarburg Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was 93 years old. Lenore was born on the family farm in the Town of Cedarburg on January 10, 1929, daughter of Erwin and Magdaline “Lena” (nee Armbruster) Frank. On...
CEDARBURG, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Why Mayor Johnson Moved to Milwaukee’s Concordia Neighborhood

A house in the Concordia neighborhood on Milwaukee’s Near West Side has served as a private residence, a Marquette University Dental School fraternity house and a home hospice location all before it was a home to the tax-exempt Père Marquette Jesuit Community of priests and brothers. And now, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his family are settling into their new home there.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

The Opportunity Center Brings Fitness Access to all in Milwaukee

Milwaukee will soon have one of the nation’s first nonprofit, multi-sport, urban athletic centers that will be universally accessible to people of all abilities, ages, disabilities, backgrounds and income. Named, The Opportunity Center, it’s the combined vision of Damian Buchman, founder of The Ability Center, and Franklin Cumberbatch, vice...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Gourmet fried chicken making its way to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fried chicken has long been a staple of down-home American cuisine, and has even seen a growth in popularity worldwide. A new local restaurant is opening a 3,150 sq. ft. location that aims to celebrate fried chicken while doing so in a gourmet style. Here Chicky...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

William (Bill) Menzia, 46

William (Bill) Menzia of Grafton passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday September 27, 2022, at Aurora Grafton Hospital at the age of 46 years. Bill was born in Milwaukee, WI on July 6, 1976, to Roger and Joan (Schaus) Menzia. On May 1, 1999, he married Jennifer (nee Zieger) at Divine Word Catholic Church. Bill enjoyed classic cars, music, fishing, golfing, welding and spending time with friends and family.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Donald Joseph Cridelich Sr.

July 10, 1938 - Sept. 30, 2022. Donald Joseph Cridelich Sr., age 84, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. Don was born on July 10, 1938, in Milwaukee, to Ramie and Lucille (Medinger) Cridelich. Don married Margaret Szyszka on November 19, 1960. She preceded him in death in April,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Patrick D. Bruss

Aug. 8, 1988 - Sept. 28, 2022. Patrick D. Bruss, 34, of Oconomowoc, died on September 28, 2022. Patrick was born in Oconomowoc on August 8, 1988, son of David and Lianne (Walczak) Bruss. Patrick is survived by his parents, David and Lianne; sister, Jennifer Bruss; beloved girlfriend, Lindsay; and...
OCONOMOWOC, WI

