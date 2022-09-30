Read full article on original website
Wisconsin's firing of Paul Chryst is latest sign that sentimentality be damned for schools that want to win in cutthroat world
Paul Chryst was born in Madison, grew up in Platteville as the son of a small-college football coach and was a letter-winner for Wisconsin. He favored simple sweatshirts and smashmouth football — offense and defense — and when he took over as head coach of the Badgers and won three Big Ten West titles (and 52 games) in his first five seasons, it looked like the 56-year-old might stay forever.
saturdaytradition.com
Fans, media are connecting one name to Wisconsin's head coaching job opening up
After the news of Paul Chryst’s firing at Wisconsin broke, people already started naming people to become his replacement. One name stood out on social media among fans and media members alike. Kansas’ Lance Leipold was one of the most talked about people for the job opening. Leipold is...
spectrumnews1.com
A Milwaukee company makes pickleball paddles shipped across the world
MILWAUKEE — As the sport of pickleball continues to grow, a Milwaukee company is making sure the world has the gear to play it. ProLite Sports makes pickleball paddles that are sold and shipped all over the world. The owner of the company, Neil Friedenberg, has loved playing pickleball...
wisportsheroics.com
3 Potential Replacements for Wisconsin Badgers HC Paul Chryst
The Wisconsin Badgers dropped their second straight game on Saturday with a 34-10 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini. Social media has been critical and calling for the Badgers head coach to be fired. Many Badger fans are upset about their performances in the first 5 games. So there are...
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Herbig, Wisconsin LB, shares cryptic message on social media following big loss to Illinois
Nick Herbig and Wisconsin are not trending the way the team was hoping for coming into the season Despite being the overwhelming favorite to win the B1G West this year, the Badgers are now 2-3 on the season and have been blown out in the first two conference games of the year.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lyle Dean Kaetterhenry
Lyle Kaetterhenry, 54, of Greenwood, went to see Jesus on October 3, 2022, at the home of his sister, Penny. Lyle was born on March 30, 1968 in Milwaukee and was eight in a crew of ten children born to Lorell and Dorothy (Hartmann) Kaetterhenry. He was his mom’s number one son, born second.
saturdaytradition.com
Braelon Allen has blunt reaction to Wisconsin's decision to fire head coach Paul Chryst
Braelon Allen did not mince any words when it came to his reaction to the firing of head coach Paul Chryst. He reacted to the news Sunday evening after the move became official. Addressing the move on social media, Allen noted that “Anyone who wanted Coach Chryst gone isn’t a...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lenore A. Stern, 93
Mrs. Lenore Stern passed away at her home in the Town of Cedarburg Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was 93 years old. Lenore was born on the family farm in the Town of Cedarburg on January 10, 1929, daughter of Erwin and Magdaline “Lena” (nee Armbruster) Frank. On...
milwaukeemag.com
Why Mayor Johnson Moved to Milwaukee’s Concordia Neighborhood
A house in the Concordia neighborhood on Milwaukee’s Near West Side has served as a private residence, a Marquette University Dental School fraternity house and a home hospice location all before it was a home to the tax-exempt Père Marquette Jesuit Community of priests and brothers. And now, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his family are settling into their new home there.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
The Opportunity Center Brings Fitness Access to all in Milwaukee
Milwaukee will soon have one of the nation’s first nonprofit, multi-sport, urban athletic centers that will be universally accessible to people of all abilities, ages, disabilities, backgrounds and income. Named, The Opportunity Center, it’s the combined vision of Damian Buchman, founder of The Ability Center, and Franklin Cumberbatch, vice...
wuwm.com
Your next Milwaukee parking ticket may be issued by someone driving a Mustang EV
Later this month, you may see some city of Milwaukee parking enforcement officers driving Mustangs. More specifically, driving the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which is an electric vehicle. It's part of the city's ongoing effort to get more of its fleet off of gasoline use. And Milwaukee's not the only local government in Wisconsin on that road.
One Of America’s Most Haunted Bars Is In Wisconsin
Want to have a spirit with a spirit? Want to hang out with the ghost of a little girl while throwing back a cold one? There's a place in Wisconsin where you can do all of this and more - if you dare. Wisconsin is no stranger to haunted places....
CBS 58
Gourmet fried chicken making its way to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fried chicken has long been a staple of down-home American cuisine, and has even seen a growth in popularity worldwide. A new local restaurant is opening a 3,150 sq. ft. location that aims to celebrate fried chicken while doing so in a gourmet style. Here Chicky...
Mukwonago man shot, injured while hunting near Wyalusing State Park
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Mukwonago man was taken to the hospital Sunday after he was shot while hunting. Grant County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wyalusing State Park just after 2:30 p.m. A 49-year-old man and his wife were duck hunting in the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
Greater Milwaukee Today
William (Bill) Menzia, 46
William (Bill) Menzia of Grafton passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday September 27, 2022, at Aurora Grafton Hospital at the age of 46 years. Bill was born in Milwaukee, WI on July 6, 1976, to Roger and Joan (Schaus) Menzia. On May 1, 1999, he married Jennifer (nee Zieger) at Divine Word Catholic Church. Bill enjoyed classic cars, music, fishing, golfing, welding and spending time with friends and family.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Judge upholds Milwaukee's demolition order against Northridge Mall
A judge upheld Milwaukee's demolition order against Northridge Mall and levied a $109,000 fine against its owner on Monday, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Donald Joseph Cridelich Sr.
July 10, 1938 - Sept. 30, 2022. Donald Joseph Cridelich Sr., age 84, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. Don was born on July 10, 1938, in Milwaukee, to Ramie and Lucille (Medinger) Cridelich. Don married Margaret Szyszka on November 19, 1960. She preceded him in death in April,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Patrick D. Bruss
Aug. 8, 1988 - Sept. 28, 2022. Patrick D. Bruss, 34, of Oconomowoc, died on September 28, 2022. Patrick was born in Oconomowoc on August 8, 1988, son of David and Lianne (Walczak) Bruss. Patrick is survived by his parents, David and Lianne; sister, Jennifer Bruss; beloved girlfriend, Lindsay; and...
