Injuries Reported After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lacey (Lacey, WA)

According to the social media handle of the Lacey Fire District, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday.

The officials reported a single vehicle rollover crashed near Lacey Boulevard and Fraz.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to extricate one person from the vehicle.

The officials stated that one person was injured but his condition remains unknown.

No additional information regarding the crash is avilable at the moment.

