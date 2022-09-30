Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Seattle (Seattle, WA)

The officials stated that at around 3:44 p.m. a man in his 40s grabbed a package from a UPS truck cargo area and fled the scene.

The man was hit by a Ford truck’s mirror when he stepped off the curb with the package.

The Seattle Fire Department pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The officials revealed that the truck driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.

The identity of the deceased victim is awaited by the officials.

