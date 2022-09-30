ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Seattle (Seattle, WA)

By Susan Klien
 4 days ago
The officials stated that at around 3:44 p.m. a man in his 40s grabbed a package from a UPS truck cargo area and fled the scene.

The man was hit by a Ford truck’s mirror when he stepped off the curb with the package.

The Seattle Fire Department pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The officials revealed that the truck driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.

The identity of the deceased victim is awaited by the officials.

The Police Crash Report is available for this accident and can be provided to the individual or direct family members. Injuries can occur hours, days or even months after an accident. We created Valiant Advocates to help inform Washington residents of their rights and what follows after an accident.

Nationwide Report™ and it’s affiliate brands help bring awareness to Washington communities and assist in finding accident reports online every day. By requesting an accident report or claim estimation, you’ll have the option of speaking with a Washington accident attorney if you wish. There’s no obligation or commitment to retain the attorney we match you with unless you choose them to represent you with your claim/case.

Comments / 2

