Ephrata, WA

56-Year-Old Gregg B. Scott or Tonasket Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ephrata (Ephrata, WA)

By Terry Satoski
 4 days ago
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Collin Cumaravel, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday.

The officials stated that a semi-truck driven by 56-year-old Gregg B. Scott or Tonasket lost control and crashed on State Route 28.

Officials stated that the truck’s cargo caused the accident.

Gregg B. Scott or Tonasket was transported to Central Washington Hospital and later airlifted to Harbourview Medical Center in Seattle with unknown injuries.

The crash led to the closure of a three-mile stretch of the highway from the junction of State Route 282 to Neva Lake Road.

No additional information regarding the crash was provided.

