LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Temperatures will stay above average through the week with highs topping out in the low to mid 90s around Las Vegas with a breeze. The Laughlin/Bullhead City areas will hover right around 100℉ and the Spring Mountains will make it to the mid 60s each day. There won’t be much change-up throughout the week as we have a stalled out weather pattern. Something interesting to note are the areas of low pressure center right over our region and high pressure sitting in the four corners. Instability will increase as low pressure strengthens and high pressure to our east is funneling moisture into the desert Southwest. Southern Nevada has a good grip on overall dryness but upper level analysis indicates that we could see a boost in moisture again Monday afternoon like Sunday.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO