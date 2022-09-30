Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clayton News Daily
Cornered: Why ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Is Now a ‘Stay-at-Home Guy’ (VIDEO)
It may be hard to get in-depth insight from the cast about what’s to come on The Walking Dead — spoilers are too risky! — but when the stars stopped by the TV Insider studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to prepare to say goodbye and tease the final season, we were able to get Norman Reedus (who plays Daryl Dixon) to open up about himself.
Clayton News Daily
‘NCIS’ Tries to Get Torres to Let Others in After Gibbs & Bishop’s Exits (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS Season 20 Episode 3 “Unearth.”]. The good news: Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) is still in therapy with Dr. Grace Confalone (Laura San Giacomo) and isn’t drinking on NCIS. The bad news is: He’s being slow to take the necessary steps.
Clayton News Daily
The Real Reason Salley Carson Isn't On 'Bachelor in Paradise'—Yet
On tonight's Bachelor in Paradise, a lone suitcase arrived with more questions than answers—and its drama-loving owner no where in sight!. Here's everything we know so far about Salley Carson and whether or not she's joining season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. Who is Salley Carson?. Salley Carson was...
Clayton News Daily
‘Sesame Street’ Announce Season 53 Guests Samuel L. Jackson, Zazie Beetz, Brett Goldstein & More (VIDEO)
Sesame Street‘s upcoming 53rd season has been announced, and so has its slew of guest stars, including Samuel L. Jackson, Zazie Beetz, and Ava Duvernay. Sal Perez, the executive producer of Sesame Street, says the upcoming season is devoted to helping children grow with a healthy self-identity and place of belonging.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clayton News Daily
Check Out the Songs and Dances for Week 3 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’
The name is Bond, James Bond, and in honor of the 60th anniversary of the first James Bond film, Dr. No, Dancing with the Stars will celebrate with performances from the 14 remaining couple dancing to the memorable songs from the spy films. “You get to get up there and...
13 Married People Who Could've Laid Off On The Spouse Trolling, But Instead Chose Violence
These spouses went all the way in.
Clayton News Daily
Gabrielle Union's Daughter Is the Little Mermaid in New Instagram Video
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's three-year-old daughter Kaavia transformed into Ariel, AKA the Little Mermaid, in a new video shared on Union's Instagram. The adorable clip, which Union shared with her followers on Instagram, shows the family on a cruise, with Kaavia all decked out in a purple swimsuit top, a red wig, and, of course, a green mermaid tail.
Clayton News Daily
Which ‘Yellowstone’ Character Is Your Montana Match? (QUIZ)
If you’re as obsessed with Yellowstone as we are, then chances are you can’t get enough of the complicated relationships (both in and outside of the Dutton family). The Paramount Network drama, entering its fifth season on November 13, follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.
RELATED PEOPLE
Clayton News Daily
Empire State Building Gets a Makeover for 'Mean Girls' Day
It's one of the most iconic days of the year in pop culture, and the Empire State Building is celebrating alongside the rest of us!. Every Oct. 3 since 2004 has been recognized as Mean Girls Day thanks to the hit film from Tina Fey starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried.
Comments / 0