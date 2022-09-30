ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Clayton News Daily

Cornered: Why 'The Walking Dead' Star Norman Reedus Is Now a 'Stay-at-Home Guy' (VIDEO)

It may be hard to get in-depth insight from the cast about what’s to come on The Walking Dead — spoilers are too risky! — but when the stars stopped by the TV Insider studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to prepare to say goodbye and tease the final season, we were able to get Norman Reedus (who plays Daryl Dixon) to open up about himself.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Clayton News Daily

The Real Reason Salley Carson Isn't On 'Bachelor in Paradise'—Yet

On tonight's Bachelor in Paradise, a lone suitcase arrived with more questions than answers—and its drama-loving owner no where in sight!. Here's everything we know so far about Salley Carson and whether or not she's joining season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. Who is Salley Carson?. Salley Carson was...
TV & VIDEOS
Alaska Entertainment
Clayton News Daily

Gabrielle Union's Daughter Is the Little Mermaid in New Instagram Video

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's three-year-old daughter Kaavia transformed into Ariel, AKA the Little Mermaid, in a new video shared on Union's Instagram. The adorable clip, which Union shared with her followers on Instagram, shows the family on a cruise, with Kaavia all decked out in a purple swimsuit top, a red wig, and, of course, a green mermaid tail.
CELEBRITIES
Clayton News Daily

Which ‘Yellowstone’ Character Is Your Montana Match? (QUIZ)

If you’re as obsessed with Yellowstone as we are, then chances are you can’t get enough of the complicated relationships (both in and outside of the Dutton family). The Paramount Network drama, entering its fifth season on November 13, follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.
MONTANA STATE
Hilary Swank
Clayton News Daily

Empire State Building Gets a Makeover for 'Mean Girls' Day

It's one of the most iconic days of the year in pop culture, and the Empire State Building is celebrating alongside the rest of us!. Every Oct. 3 since 2004 has been recognized as Mean Girls Day thanks to the hit film from Tina Fey starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried.
ENTERTAINMENT

