Hurricane Ian starts lashing South Carolina after leaving at least 25 reported dead and millions without power across Florida

ATLANTA – To further advance the Transform 285/400 interchange reconstruction project to final completion, the contractor for the Georgia Department of Transportation will close one Interstate 285 eastbound lane as early as Oct. 8 between Roswell Road and Ashford Dunwoody Road for bridge demolition and reconstruction at Glenridge Drive, State Route 400, and Peachtree Dunwoody Road. The closure of one lane in the westbound direction will follow approximately two weeks later.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO