Read full article on original website
Related
healio.com
HHS invests $27M to expand pediatric mental health services
The HHS is investing $27 million to improve mental health care for children, according to a press release. “President Biden has made strengthening the nation’s mental health a top priority, and, with this funding, we’re taking new steps to deliver,” Xavier Becerra, HHS secretary said in the release. “Thanks to the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and the American Rescue Plan, we are doubling down to invest in strengthening children’s mental health services in hospitals and schools. Our children are our future and they deserve expanded access to care.”
bhbusiness.com
CMS Floats Plans for National Provider Directory to Unify Fragmented Parts of Health Care – Including Behavioral Health
The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is considering creating the first national directory of health care providers and services. The agency floated those plans in a Wednesday announcement. Such a move could have major implications for the notoriously fragmented behavioral health industry. CMS is pitching the directory...
Why Data is at the Heart of Value-Based Care Success
The saying “you cannot manage what you cannot measure” applies to all aspects of healthcare delivery, but it is especially true in value-based care. After all, payers, providers, and the patients they care for need to know what high-value care looks like at an individual level – and how it can be applied at the population level.
inbusinessphx.com
Banner Partnership Makes It Easier to Research the Best Medicare Programs
MST Solutions is excited to announce the next phase of our long-term partnership with Banner Health. In collaboration towards Banner Health’s growth goals for its mission to provide high quality care for its beneficiaries, MST Solutions and Banner Health’s project taskforce has launched a self-service, Medicare Shop and Enroll portal built on a Salesforce Industries platform. This new, dynamic portal will make it easier for members to research the best Medicare programs for their unique needs, compare plans, and enroll in one easy flow. The self-service portal also has built-in drug comparison and provider look-up capabilities that further enrich and empower the member experience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
deseret.com
What Is Value-Based Care? 4 Ways Patients Benefit From This Healthcare Approach
You may have heard the term “value-based care” before, but what does it mean practically for you as a patient? Read on to learn the many advantages of this approach and why you should consider seeking a provider that practices value-based care. What is value-based care?. As its...
MedCity News
Headspace Health calls for third-party researchers to study company’s impact on mental health
Digital mental health companies have received tremendous amounts of investment from venture capitalists and others eager to address the behavioral health crisis the nation finds itself in. But it’s not always clear that their technologies have been properly validated in large and diverse populations. Now, Headspace Health, a mental...
Prescription Video Games? New Healthcare Technologies and What They Mean for Patients.
Experts explain the new frontier of healthcare.
Paymentus Expands Solutions for Patients, Healthcare Providers
Billing and payments platform Paymentus says it has expanded its solutions for healthcare providers while also offering new payment options for patients. According to a Tuesday (Oct. 4) news release, the company has expanded its solution for healthcare providers by certifying real-time bill posting on the Epic/MyChart patient portal. "Healthcare...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Healthcare IT News
The changing nature of global healthcare consumerism amid COVID-19
Global experts shared their perspectives on the shift of healthcare consumer demands and expectations worldwide. The keynote session, "Care isn't What it Used to Be: The Need to Elevate Consumer Experience," at HIMSS22 APAC was joined by Dr Vas Metupalle, CMO at Meta Health, Dr Manish Kohli, Beyond Horizon Health CEO and senior advisor of Albright Stonebridge Group; Benedict Tan, SingHealth's Group Chief Digital Strategy Officer and Chief Data Officer; and Kevin Percival, Chief Nursing Informatics Officer at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.
Quality Reviews Evolves Into Real-Time Digital Healthcare Engagement
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Quality Reviews ®, the leading real-time digital health engagement company, today announced the launch of an entirely new platform of digital solutions designed to increase patient and member engagement throughout the care journey. Informed by 10 years of real-time patient experience feedback, Quality Reviews has evolved its product suite to include solutions that mirror the care journey from discovery of care and pre-visit notifications, to powering real-time care instructions and facilitating chronic care management at home. Continuing to drive value with patient experience leaders, Quality Reviews can now help leading organizations with financial, clinical, and digital health operations to drive revenue cycle, value-based care, and workforce goals for healthcare organizations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005231/en/ The Q Reviews Platform: Improving patient and member engagement across the care journey (Graphic: Business Wire)
Simulation Training is Vital in Nursing Education and Addresses the Shortage of Nurses
Ebbs and flows in the need for nurses and the number of students entering nursing programs are common, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused a more severe nursing shortage than has been previously experienced. At the height of the pandemic, nursing schools suspended in-person classes and were essentially closed. At the same time, many experienced nurses chose early retirement. These factors came together to create the global nursing shortage we are currently facing.
beckerspayer.com
Kaiser Permanente, Ginger partner to offer mental telehealth to members
Kaiser Permanente and mental healthcare provider Ginger are partnering to offer emotional telehealth support services to members. Members will be able to access no cost and appointment-free text messaging-based support coaches, personalized tools and resources, and a platform to track progress and goals, according to an Oct. 4 news release.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Digital Therapetics for Pediactrics, Oncology and Managing Pain
Digital Therapetics for Pediactrics, Oncology and Managing Pain. In this episode, we hear from Francesca Wuttke, Founder and CEO of Nen who is focusing on building prescription digital therapeutic at a cross-section of pediatrics, pain with an initial focus in oncology. In this episode, we cover:. The background to nen...
AMA
AMA STEPS Forward® Saving Time Playbook for physicians: 3 strategies
Unnecessary tasks have introduced a heavy burden into the daily workload of physicians and other clinicians and contribute to physician burnout. Electronic health record (EHR) systems and associated tasks, in particular, have created significantly more work for physicians. This section will help you save time by:. Eliminating unnecessary tasks and...
healthcaredive.com
Medtech companies shift strategy as more orthopedic procedures move to ambulatory surgical centers
A year ago, Dr. Brian Gruber opened Integrated Surgical Services in Phoenix, transforming a former grocery store into an ambulatory surgical center (ASC) for outpatient orthopedic surgeries. “The genesis of the whole thing was the ability to control patient experience,” Gruber said. “Hospitals are our friends, but there's only so...
Comments / 0