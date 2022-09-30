NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Quality Reviews ®, the leading real-time digital health engagement company, today announced the launch of an entirely new platform of digital solutions designed to increase patient and member engagement throughout the care journey. Informed by 10 years of real-time patient experience feedback, Quality Reviews has evolved its product suite to include solutions that mirror the care journey from discovery of care and pre-visit notifications, to powering real-time care instructions and facilitating chronic care management at home. Continuing to drive value with patient experience leaders, Quality Reviews can now help leading organizations with financial, clinical, and digital health operations to drive revenue cycle, value-based care, and workforce goals for healthcare organizations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005231/en/ The Q Reviews Platform: Improving patient and member engagement across the care journey (Graphic: Business Wire)

