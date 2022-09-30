Read full article on original website
Why Data is at the Heart of Value-Based Care Success
The saying “you cannot manage what you cannot measure” applies to all aspects of healthcare delivery, but it is especially true in value-based care. After all, payers, providers, and the patients they care for need to know what high-value care looks like at an individual level – and how it can be applied at the population level.
deseret.com
What Is Value-Based Care? 4 Ways Patients Benefit From This Healthcare Approach
You may have heard the term “value-based care” before, but what does it mean practically for you as a patient? Read on to learn the many advantages of this approach and why you should consider seeking a provider that practices value-based care. What is value-based care?. As its...
ohmymag.co.uk
Long-term use of common drug taken by millions of Brits linked to heart disease
People who are prescribed antidepressants over a long-term could increase their risk of developing heart disease. A new study suggests that taking the drugs to treat and manage various mental health conditions over a ten-year period doubles risk of heart disease. ‘Concerning associations’. A team of researchers from the University...
Amazon Reaches Out to SNAP Users With ‘Amazon Access’
Amazon has launched “Amazon Access,” a resource hub to help shoppers, including those seeking information on Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients. The hub, announced in a news release on Monday (Oct. 3), offers information on payment options such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
Study Shows Digital Engagement of US Consumers Linked to Employment Status
A strong labor market is a hallmark of a healthy economy. Consumers who are gainfully employed have more freedom to spend and spree, driving commerce and boosting gross domestic product (GDP). But could employment also be key in reshaping consumers’ relationship with the internet?. PYMNTS research shows that employment...
UnitedHealth closes roughly $8B deal for Change Healthcare
UnitedHealth Group said Monday that it completed its acquisition of Change Healthcare, closing the roughly $8 billion deal a couple weeks after a judge rejected a challenge from federal regulators. UnitedHealth is merging the technology company with its Optum segment. The health care giant said that combination will simplify clinical,...
archyworldys.com
Vitamins to regenerate cartilage: this is how they can be consumed
When cartilage becomes inflamed, or perhaps damaged, symptoms such as difficulty moving or severe joint pain appear. The disease that wears away the cartilage called osteoarthritis, which according to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal Skin Diseases, It is a disease that impacts the joints that deteriorate over the years.
Amazon to Invest $150 Million in BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Led Companies Through New Venture Capital Initiative
Amazon is getting into venture capital to help fuel founders from under-represented communities. The online mega-retailer announced on Wednesday that it has launched “Amazon Catalytic Capital,” a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital funds. In a press release, Amazon said it will focus its investments on funds with Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders, with the expectation to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year. In addition to capital, the companies in the funds’ portfolios will receive mentorship from Amazon executives and gain access to resources to support their business and technical...
To retain talent, companies are formalizing remote work programs
WorkSpaces by Hilton blends remote desks with hotel amenities for a day that may start with coffee in the lobby and video conferences in a distraction-free office then end with a dip in the rooftop pool. When a prospective candidate interviews at Shopify for a job role, they hear about...
inbusinessphx.com
Banner Partnership Makes It Easier to Research the Best Medicare Programs
MST Solutions is excited to announce the next phase of our long-term partnership with Banner Health. In collaboration towards Banner Health’s growth goals for its mission to provide high quality care for its beneficiaries, MST Solutions and Banner Health’s project taskforce has launched a self-service, Medicare Shop and Enroll portal built on a Salesforce Industries platform. This new, dynamic portal will make it easier for members to research the best Medicare programs for their unique needs, compare plans, and enroll in one easy flow. The self-service portal also has built-in drug comparison and provider look-up capabilities that further enrich and empower the member experience.
inbusinessphx.com
Pharmacy Services Co. Partners with Insurance Brokers in Arizona, Offers Savings on Prescriptions
HSARx – launched in August 2022 and offering traditional pharmacy benefit management savings directly to health savings account subscribers – announced today that it has partnered with two general agencies in Arizona to expand the reach of its offerings. The agencies include Paragon Partners and Arizona Benefit Administrators,...
inbusinessphx.com
87% of Hotels Report Staffing Shortages, Says Survey
Nearly all hotels are experiencing staffing shortages, according to a new member survey conducted by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). Eighty-seven percent (87%) of survey respondents indicated they are experiencing a staffing shortage, 36% severely so. The most critical staffing need is housekeeping, with 43% ranking it as their biggest challenge.
inbusinessphx.com
Partnership Shows the Effects of Prison Education and the Transformative Power of a Second Chance
Televerde, a global sales and marketing solutions company that provides second chance employment and helps disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Banyan Labs, a software development company that employs 100%, justice-impacted individuals, to help end the stigma of incarceration and create more career opportunities for qualified individuals with a criminal past.
New Research from Pearl Offers Insight into Dental Patient Trust and Perceptions of Technology
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, today announced the results of a survey of 597 U.S. dental patients that evaluated their trust in dental providers and their perceptions of how technology is being used in the field. Overwhelmingly, patients support the use of advanced technologies and are more likely to trust their dentist’s diagnosis if they are using artificial intelligence to assist in evaluating x-rays, according to a key finding from the Dental Patient Trust & Technology Survey report. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005032/en/ Pearl announces the results of a survey of 597 U.S. dental patients that evaluated their trust in dental providers and their perceptions of how technology is being used in the field. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Nitazene Overdose Deaths on the Rise—The Iron Law of Prohibition Cannot Been Repealed
Last week the Tennessee Department of Health reported that overdose deaths from synthetic opioids classified as nitazenes have increased four‐fold between 2019 and 2021. Nitazenes, like fentanyl and its analogs, are synthetic opioids that were originally developed to treat pain. They are anywhere from 10 to 20 times more potent than fentanyl. As with overdoses from fentanyl and other opioids, overdoses from nitazenes can be reversed by administering naloxone, although the antidote might need to be given repeatedly to the victims.
inbusinessphx.com
Phoenix-Based Structural Design Firm Enhances North Carolina Firm’s Footprint in Arizona
“The addition of the award-winning team from Pangolin Structural gives Kimley-Horn a deeper bench and allows us an even greater ability to serve our clients in the southwest and across the country,” said Scott Colvin, principal, Kimley-Horn. “Delivering exceptional client service is one of our most cherished core values and we know the addition of Pangolin Structural will only strengthen our team.”
inbusinessphx.com
High-Tech ‘Smart Fitness Studio’ Opens in Mesa
Known since 2011 as a “Smart Fitness Studio” franchise due to its bio-adaptive, robotic exercise equipment providing a customized, efficient workout, The Exercise Coach is now considered a “smart” fitness studio for yet another reason: its safe, private atmosphere. On Oct. 5, Mesa resident, Cheryl Campbell will open her first Exercise Coach location at 4711 East Falcon Suite 122 Mesa, AZ 85215. She plans to launch another location in the South Mesa in the Dobson Ranch area in 2023.
healthleadersmedia.com
CFOs Share Their Thoughts On Overcoming Healthcare’s Financial Challenges
Healthcare leaders are implementing creative solutions to some of the sector’s most pressing challenges. — CFOs are facing challenge after challenge resulting from the pandemic, inflation, labor shortages, and growing expenses. These problems call for creative solutions to improve the financial well-being of hospitals and health systems. CFOs are uniquely positioned to find resolutions that will strengthen their bottom line while prioritizing patient care and employee satisfaction.
Quality Reviews Evolves Into Real-Time Digital Healthcare Engagement
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Quality Reviews ®, the leading real-time digital health engagement company, today announced the launch of an entirely new platform of digital solutions designed to increase patient and member engagement throughout the care journey. Informed by 10 years of real-time patient experience feedback, Quality Reviews has evolved its product suite to include solutions that mirror the care journey from discovery of care and pre-visit notifications, to powering real-time care instructions and facilitating chronic care management at home. Continuing to drive value with patient experience leaders, Quality Reviews can now help leading organizations with financial, clinical, and digital health operations to drive revenue cycle, value-based care, and workforce goals for healthcare organizations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005231/en/ The Q Reviews Platform: Improving patient and member engagement across the care journey (Graphic: Business Wire)
Futurity
How AI can worsen health care disparities
Data sources that “teach” artificial intelligence could amplify and worsen disparities in health care, says law professor Nicholson Price. Those data sources are not representative and/or are based on data from current unequal care, says Price, a member of the University of Michigan’s Institute for Healthcare Policy & Innovation.
Comments / 2