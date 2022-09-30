Read full article on original website
healio.com
FDA approves oral, fixed-dose therapeutic for adults with ALS
The FDA has approved Relyvrio, an oral, fixed-dose combination therapy for the treatment of adults with ALS, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced in a press release. According to the release, Relyvrio (sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol, Amylyx) significantly slowed the loss of physical function in people with ALS in a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial, results of which have been published in several medical journals. ALS currently affects approximately 29,000 Americans, the release stated, and more than 90% of adults with ALS have sporadic disease, with no family history.
EXCLUSIVE: Lineage Cell Establishes New R&D Facility In US, Expands Israel-Based Facility
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc LCTX has opened a new research and development facility in Carlsbad, California. What Happened: The new Carlsbad facility will broaden the company's R&D capabilities in the U.S. and support the development of current and future allogeneic cell transplant programs. The company has also announced the expansion...
Amazon Claims UK Merchant Momentum Exceeding Rivals
The number of small and medium-sized British businesses selling over Amazon.com, Inc's AMZN marketplace soared by over 25% in 2021, faster than in Germany, France, or Italy. Some 85,000 smaller U.K. enterprises now sell on Amazon, responsible for over 950 million product sales or 1,750 per minute. More than 700...
Trials of experimental Alzheimer’s drug show promising results
“These are the most encouraging results in clinical trials treating the underlying causes of Alzheimer’s to date,” said an Alzheimer’s Association statement about the trial results.
StreetInsider.com
Bio Farma secures multi-year Purchase Contract from UNICEF for its novel Oral Polio Vaccine type 2 (nOPV2)
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BANDUNG, INDONESIA, Oct 2, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - - PT Bio Farma (Persero), the holding company for pharmaceutical state-owned enterprises (SOEs), will export its novel Oral Polio Vaccine type 2 (nOPV2) having secured a purchase contract with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for 2022 & 23. Under the contract, Bio Farma will export its oral polio vaccines based on purchase requests from UNICEF via multilateral contract agreement for the years 2022 & 23.
Cosette Pharmaceuticals Announces the Approval and Launch of First Generic Versions of TAZORAC® (tazarotene) gel, 0.05% and 0.1%, with 180 days Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) exclusivity
BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cosette”) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) for the first generic versions of TAZORAC® (tazarotene) gel, 0.05% and 0.1%, with 180 days Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) exclusivity. Cosette has already commenced commercial shipments, triggering the 180 days exclusivity.
News-Medical.net
Vaccine effectiveness of a second mRNA COVID-19 vaccine booster among nursing home residents
In a recent study published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, researchers compared the effectiveness of double booster severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccinations and single booster vaccinations among nursing home residents (NHR) in the United States (US).
Nature.com
Blood levels of T-Cell Receptor Excision Circles (TRECs) provide an index of exposure to traumatic stress in mice and humans
Exposure to stress triggers biological changes throughout the body. Accumulating evidence indicates that alterations in immune system function are associated with the development of stress-associated illnesses such as major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, increasing interest in identifying immune markers that provide insight into mental health. Recombination events during T-cell receptor rearrangement and T-cell maturation in the thymus produce circular DNA fragments called T-cell receptor excision circles (TRECs) that can be utilized as indicators of thymic function and numbers of newly emigrating T-cells. Given data suggesting that stress affects thymus function, we examined whether blood levels of TRECs might serve as a quantitative peripheral index of cumulative stress exposure and its physiological correlates. We hypothesized that chronic stress exposure would compromise thymus function and produce corresponding decreases in levels of TRECs. In male mice, exposure to chronic social defeat stress (CSDS) produced thymic involution, adrenal hypertrophy, and decreased levels of TRECs in blood. Extending these studies to humans revealed robust inverse correlations between levels of circulating TRECs and childhood emotional and physical abuse. Cell-type specific analyses also revealed associations between TREC levels and blood cell composition, as well as cell-type specific methylation changes in CD4T"‰+"‰and CD8T"‰+"‰cells. Additionally, TREC levels correlated with epigenetic age acceleration, a common biomarker of stress exposure. Our findings demonstrate alignment between findings in mice and humans and suggest that blood-borne TRECs are a translationally-relevant biomarker that correlates with, and provides insight into, the cumulative physiological and immune-related impacts of stress exposure in mammals.
getnews.info
Vasomotor Symptoms of Menopause Pipeline Analysis | Insights into the Latest FDA and EMA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Emerging Therapies | Astellas (fezolinetant), Acer Therapeutics (pharmacokinetics)
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 9+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 9+ pipeline drugs in the Vasomotor Symptoms of Menopause therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
contagionlive.com
Bivalent SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Might Offer Better Omicron Protection
Interim data show a bivalent vaccine that contains the Omicron variant may be more effective. A bivalent booster vaccine against COVID-19 that contains the Omicron variant appears to provide superior protection against the variant without additional safety concerns, according to new interim data. The report adds evidence to the case...
argusjournal.com
Odyssey Health, Inc. Makes Statement Regarding its Concussion Drug Development Program
Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 30, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTC: ODYY), f/k/a Odyssey Group International, Inc., a company focused on developing a unique drug to treat concussion has decided to dissolve its sports advisory board. The sports advisory members have been outspoken advocates for concussion...
Roche names Sause head of diagnostics arm
ZURICH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Roche Holding (ROG.S) has named Matt Sause, head of Roche Diagnostics' North America region, to lead the group's diagnostics business, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.
Nature.com
DNA methylation as a potential mediator of the association between prenatal tobacco and alcohol exposure and child neurodevelopment in a South African birth cohort
Prenatal tobacco exposure (PTE) and prenatal alcohol exposure (PAE) have been associated with an increased risk of delayed neurodevelopment in children as well as differential newborn DNA methylation (DNAm). However, the biological mechanisms connecting PTE and PAE, DNAm, and neurodevelopment are largely unknown. Here we aim to determine whether differential DNAm mediates the association between PTE and PAE and neurodevelopment at 6 (N"‰="‰112) and 24 months (N"‰="‰184) in children from the South African Drakenstein Child Health Study. PTE and PAE were assessed antenatally using urine cotinine measurements and the ASSIST questionnaire, respectively. Cord blood DNAm was measured using the EPIC and 450"‰K BeadChips. Neurodevelopment (cognitive, language, motor, adaptive behavior, socioemotional) was measured using the Bayley Scales of Infant and Toddler Development, Third Edition. We constructed methylation risk scores (MRS) for PTE and PAE and conducted causal mediation analysis (CMA) with these MRS as mediators. Next, we conducted a high-dimensional mediation analysis to identify individual CpG sites as potential mediators, followed by a CMA to estimate the average causal mediation effects (ACME) and total effect (TE). PTE and PAE were associated with neurodevelopment at 6 but not at 24 months. PTE MRS reached a prediction accuracy (R2) of 0.23 but did not significantly mediate the association between PTE and neurodevelopment. PAE MRS was not predictive of PAE (R2"‰="‰0.006). For PTE, 31 CpG sites and eight CpG sites were identified as significant mediators (ACME and TE P"‰<"‰0.05) for the cognitive and motor domains at 6 months, respectively. For PAE, 16 CpG sites and 1 CpG site were significant mediators for the motor and adaptive behavior domains at 6 months, respectively. Several of the associated genes, including MAD1L1, CAMTA1, and ALDH1A2 have been implicated in neurodevelopmental delay, suggesting that differential DNAm may partly explain the biological mechanisms underlying the relationship between PTE and PAE and child neurodevelopment.
msn.com
Coronavirus Daily Briefing
Here are five of today's top Microsoft Start stories about the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Check out our roundup daily for the news you need. CDC Relaxes COVID-19 Mask Guidelines For Health Care Workers. The latest mask recommendations apply to all health care settings, including nursing homes and private homes. |...
getnews.info
Thyroid Cancer Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2022-2032) – DelveInsight | Key Companies – Novartis, AffyImmune Therapeutics, Eli Lilly, LoxoOncology
DelveInsight’s “Thyroid Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of Thyroid Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Thyroid Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. The Thyroid Cancer market...
Zacks.com
PacBio's (PACB) New Method for TR Profiling Now Available
PACB - Free Report) , popularly known as PacBio, recently announced the availability of a new computational analysis method — Tandem Repeat Genotyping Tool (TRGT) — for profiling a huge volume of tandem repeats (TRs) across the human genome (the complete set of genes or genetic material present in a cell or organism) using its long-read HiFi sequencing data. The TRGT is intended to provide scientists with the ability to obtain a full characterization of the sequence and methylation (a chemical reaction in the body in which a small molecule called a methyl group gets added to DNA, proteins or other molecules) status of TRs genome-wide.
bloomberglaw.com
Novartis’ $178 Million Patent Loss Stands in Mixed Ruling (1)
Daiichi unit wins 9% royalty on sales of Tafinlar cancer drug. failed to get a new trial on a California jury’s award of $178 million to. Plexxikon Inc. for the Swiss company’s infringement of two cancer drug patents, but it escaped the potential tripling of that amount as a federal judge agreed any infringement wasn’t intentional.
getnews.info
Glaucoma Therapeutic Pipeline Analysis, 2022 | Insights into the Latest FDA and EMA Approvals, Clinical Trials, and Treatment Algorithm | Santen/UBE (OMLONTI), Qlaris Bio (QLS-101), Nicox (NCX 470)
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 70+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 70+ pipeline drugs in the Glaucoma therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
