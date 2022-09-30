Read full article on original website
Related
Reducing energy waste key to meeting climate goals
LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Embracing decentralised power grids may be the way forward in building out renewable energy capacity to reach global climate goals, the CEO of investment firm Sustainable Development Capital said on Monday.
We miscalculated our climate tipping points: This decade is critical
Despite the knowledge that the planet is rapidly warming, efforts to respond to the crisis have been far too slow. A growing risk factor now emerging is that the timeline for some of the direst impacts of climate change could be overly optimistic. Cascading effects in the natural world — from the savannization of the Amazon to the release of permafrost methane in Siberia — could very well speed up projections much earlier than predicted.
The US ban on hydrofluorocarbons is a climate game-changer
The US will start phasing out hydrofluorocarbon-filled product, like fridges, by 2040. Deposit PhotosHFCs might not eat up the ozone layer, but if left checked, they could become a major source of greenhouse gases.
Washington Examiner
California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology
Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
creators.com
Forced Electric Cars Harm Our Planet and Humanity
California outlawed new gasoline cars last week beginning in 2035. This is the latest in the far-left's war on minorities, the poor and the environment. Colorado likely will follow suit to further appease the easily fooled "environmental" professional class. "California to Ban the Sale of New Gasoline Cars: The decision...
California to ban gas furnaces and heaters by 2030
California is set to ban the sale of gas-powered furnaces and water heaters by 2030.It will be the first US state to do so amid a slew of progressive measures to tackle the climate crisis by cutting planet-heating emissions, largely caused by burning fossil fuels. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) unanimously approved the proposal for zero-emission residential and commercial space and water heaters on Thursday. The measure is part of a larger plan to transition the state away from fossil fuels and to renewable power and other sources of clean energy. “Beginning in 2030, 100 percent of sales...
The world’s largest carbon removal project will break ground in Wyoming
Los Angeles-based Carbon Capture Inc. and Texas-based Frontier Carbon Solutions announced earlier this month “Project Bison” will officially begin operations in Wyoming next year. The direct air capture facility will be made up of large arrays of modules about the size of 40-foot shipping containers equipped with “reactors,”...
protocol.com
Hurricane Ian shows once again the grid isn’t ready for climate change
Welcome to Thursday’s edition of Protocol Climate. Hurricane Ian has left a trail of destruction in Florida. Today, we’re highlighting the risk climate change-fueled disasters pose to the grid. Then, we’re chatting with VC Amy Duffuor about the climate tech she would buy, sell, and hold. (Her sell pick surprised us.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In a world first, wind and solar met 10% of global electricity demand
The world is going green, and it’s doing it in many ways. More than 10 percent of global electricity demand was met by wind and solar projects for the first time in 2021, a new report by BloombergNEF (BNEF) revealed. It’s obviously promising news for our planet’s future; however,...
The Plastics Industry Searches for a ‘Circular’ Way to Cut Plastic Waste and Make More Plastics
CHICAGO—Plastics executives embraced climate solutions at a major industry conference here last week and said they were betting on “advanced recycling” as a green response to the plastic waste problem, despite market headwinds and growing opposition from environmentalists. But their version of climate solutions involves making and...
protocol.com
The next generation of refrigerants is on the way
In a rare display of bipartisan climate action, the Senate ratified the Kigali Amendment last week. The U.S. joins 137 other nations in the global effort to curb the use of hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs. Now the race is on to replace them for climate tech startups and traditional HVAC and refrigeration companies alike.
Comments / 0