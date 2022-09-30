Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Seventy-two House Democrats sign on to letter opposing Schumer-Manchin permitting deal
More than 70 House Democrats have signed on to a letter opposing a Senate deal that would make it easier for energy producers to be granted development permits, citing the deal's restrictions on litigation and environmental reviews. The letter, originating in the Natural Resources Committee, asks Democratic House leadership not...
Protesters heckle GOP senators in downtown DC after Lindsey Graham unveils national abortion ban
Republican senators were heckled in downtown Washington DC Tuesday evening as they attended a gala hosted by an anti-abortion group celebrating the downfall of Roe vs Wade.A handful of GOP lawmakers were guests of honour at an event hosted by Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, an anti-abortion nonprofit organisation named after the famous (and staunchly reglious) women’s rights activist. Among those who attended were both of South Carolina’s US senators, Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham.Roughly 100 protesters gathered outside the National Building Museum late in the afternoon and chanted slogans which included “our bodies our choice”, and “pro-life...
Wisconsin GOP nominee for governor Tim Michels takes new position on abortion ban
Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for governor in Wisconsin, said Friday he would support an abortion ban that includes exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest, a shift from his earlier stance on the issue. In an interview on the Dan O’Donnell show, a conservative talk radio program in...
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to start political action committee and launch podcast
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced plans to create a new political action committee dedicated to helping "elect the right people to office." He also revealed plans to form an organization focused on gun violence issues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marjorie Taylor Greene wants Mitch McConnell out of the picture
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) On Wednesday's edition of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's podcast "War Room," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) slammed Senate Majority Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — and outlined how she believes voters in Arizona could end his career.
Republicans in Congress say they’d keep federal abortion funding in cases of rape, incest
WASHINGTON — A nearly 50-year-old federal law backed by Republicans allows the use of federal dollars for abortions in cases of rape, incest or the life of the pregnant person. That so-called Hyde Amendment, which is folded into spending bills, is less stringent than new or planned abortion bans in some GOP-led states, where governors […] The post Republicans in Congress say they’d keep federal abortion funding in cases of rape, incest appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AOC, looking to match GOP’s ‘uncomfortable’ abortion conversation, talks about her IUD during House hearing
Claiming she wanted to make things 'uncomfortable' like Republicans do, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talked about her preferred birth control method during a House hearing.
Woman who had to abort 22-week pregnancy pleads with Congress to protect abortion rights: ‘Be the compassion’
Into her 20th week of a “very wanted” pregnancy, Kelsey Leigh was devastated to learn during an ultrasound that her unborn son had a fatal diagnosis.If the pregnancy had continued, her child would likely not have been able to swallow, or breathe, and his bones would have broken during delivery, no matter the method, she told members of Congress on 29 September.“I chose to end my pregnancy,” she testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing. “I could not and would not carry my son for four more months to give birth to him knowing his life would be filled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ex-Sen. Al Franken says Senate GOP 'destroyed' the legitimacy of the Supreme Court: 'They've stolen two seats'
"The legitimacy of the court was undermined when they [Senate Republicans] wouldn't take up Merrick Garland," Franken said during a CNN segment.
Kristi Noem rants about ‘California feces’ in response to Newsom’s abortion billboard campaign in her state
California Governor Gavin Newsom launched a multi-state billboard campaign in parts of the country where abortion is the most restricted, to play up his state’s progressive laws that protect a person’s right to the procedure.“Just launched billboards in 7 of the most restrictive anti-abortion states that explain how women can access care – no matter where they live,” the Democratic governor, who is rumoured to be eyeing a run for president in 2024, tweeted on Thursday when the campaign was unveiled. “To any woman seeking an abortion in these anti-freedom states: CA will defend your right to make decisions about...
AOC: Abortion is an economic issue because giving birth 'conscripts' parents to work ‘against their will’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said childbirth keeps parents "conscripted" to large companies and forces them to seek second and third jobs.
CNBC
'Day Without Us' protesters walk out over abortion-rights reversal, days before Supreme Court returns
People across the United States skipped work on Friday in protest of the Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. The "Day Without Us" event comes days before the start of the next term. Partner organizations include the Movement for Black Lives, Move On, the Women's March...
AOC says abortion bans ‘conscript’ the poor to work. Research shows restrictions have devastating economic impacts
In the US Supreme Court’s landmark ruling to revoke a constitutional right to abortion care, Justice Samuel Alito suggested that the “attitudes about the pregnancy of unmarried women” have changed.“Modern developments” like medical leave for pregnancy and childbirth are “guaranteed by law” in many cases, medical care is “covered” by insurance, and “safe haven laws” allow people to drop off babies anonymously to give them up for adoption.But such “modern developments” fail to reflect that the US has some of the worst economic and health outcomes for women and families, while only a fraction of workers get anything close...
Trump news - live: McConnell silent on Trump racist comments as Rick Scott condemned for reaction to insult
Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared silent days after his wife and Donald Trump’s former transportation secretary was subjected to “racist” comments from the former president. Mr Trump said Elaine Chao was “China loving” in a Truth Social post and that her husband, the most senior...
As Democrats run on abortion rights, more Republicans run away from the issue
There’s been a big shakeup in Michigan election politics since the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision overturning Roe v. Wade, as polls show increasing support for abortion rights. Many Republicans in Michigan and across the country have been staying quiet or given misleading responses on their stances against...
US News and World Report
Former US Rep. Mark Souder Dead at 72 After Cancer Battle
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mark Souder, a Republican who represented northeastern Indiana in Congress for more than 15 years, has died. He was 72. Souder disclosed in January that he had inoperable pancreatic cancer. Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana noted Souder's death Monday during remarks on the floor of...
aamc.org
House Republicans Pen Letter Urging Legislative Action on Section 203
On Sept. 27, Reps. John Katko (R-N.Y.) and Larry Bucshon, MD, (R-Ind.) sent a letter to congressional leadership outlining the unintended consequences of Section 203 of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (P.L. 116-260) on some safety-net hospitals’ Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital (DSH) payments. The letter specifically highlighted the potential consequences for the patients and communities served by these hospitals and urged congressional action to avoid these cuts before the end of the year. The letter garnered signatures from a geographically diverse group of 13 Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Rep. John Katko won’t endorse Republican nominee to succeed him in Congress
Rep. John Katko has decided he won’t endorse Brandon Williams, the Republican nominee that GOP primary voters chose to succeed him in Congress next year. Katko, R-Camillus, plans to remain neutral in the 22nd Congressional District election between Williams and Democrat Francis Conole, according to a Katko campaign spokesperson.
Lawmakers advance bills to expand menstrual equity and health
Legislators advanced menstrual equity bills, including measures to provide period products in homeless shelters and food pantries. The post Lawmakers advance bills to expand menstrual equity and health appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Comments / 0