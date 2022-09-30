ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schaumburg, IL

crowdfundinsider.com

Honeycomb Investment Trust Finalizes Acquisition of Pollen Street Capital

Honeycomb confirmed recently that all the share combination (previously announced) between Honeycomb and Pollen Street Capital Holdings Limited, as announced by Honeycomb on 15 February 2022 has “successfully completed.”. Chairman Robert Sharpe said:. “I am delighted to share that the Combination of Honeycomb and Pollen Street has completed having...
BUSINESS
tickerreport.com

Investors Research Corp Makes New $73,000 Investment in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
STOCKS
tickerreport.com

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,516 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 2 Safe Stocks to Buy This Month

Investing in a volatile environment isn't about guesswork or market timing. Investors should consistently add to their portfolio in both up and down markets. These two powerhouse stocks are a no-brainer way to invest $1,000 right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Check Out These Two Dividend Stocks Dan Loeb Holds For Steady Gains

Dan Loeb’s Third Point Management has earned annualized returns of 15.7% since its inception in 1995 through December 2016. In 2021, Third Point saw annual returns of 22.7%, as markets saw record highs. Over the course of the second quarter, Loeb purchased roughly 3.8 million shares of Ovintiv and...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Key Reasons to Retain Danaher (DHR) Stock in Your Portfolio

DHR - Free Report) is backed by multiple tailwinds despite some margin pressure due to raw material cost inflation and supply chain disruptions. DHR is benefiting from strong performance of the Life Sciences segment due to healthy demand for bioprocessing products. The bioprocessing business is poised to benefit from high activity levels from early-stage research to later-stage development and production. The company expects healthy demand for products related to molecular testing and higher non-COVID testing volumes to aid the Diagnostics segment.
STOCKS

