Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO