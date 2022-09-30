Hurricane Ian starts lashing South Carolina after leaving at least 25 reported dead and millions without power across Florida

Read full article on original website
Black residents in 2 Florida neighborhoods say they have been left out of Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Latronia Latson said she feels like she has been neglected in the recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian. Latson, who lives in the Dunbar neighborhood in Fort Myers, Florida, said she can't get to a relief center to get bottled water and other necessities being distributed because she doesn't have transportation; the bus system is not running in her neighborhood. Her stove and microwave also mysteriously stopped working after the hurricane, despite power being restored.
Fair Fight Action likely to appeal voting rights decision
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a voting rights group founded by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Monday they will likely appeal last week’s federal court ruling upholding Georgia’s election laws. Fair Fight Action challenged a long list of Georgia election policies as unconstitutional in the lawsuit filed...
Stacey Abrams campaign goes after Brian Kemp with three hard-hitting ads
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has used his four years in office to enrich himself instead of looking out for Georgians’ best interests, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams charged Monday. In three new ads, Abrams tags the Republican governor “Kickback Kemp” for increasing his net worth by $3...
