The Amish Outlaws will perform at Milton Theatre at 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6. There is no typical Amish Outlaws show, but one can expect to see six men in full Amish garb releasing all of their pent-up energy with an infectious joy. With sets that are always evolving as the brothers discover more and more music and culture, The Amish Outlaws constantly surprise the audience and keep folks guessing as to what they could possibly play next.

MILTON, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO