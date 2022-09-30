Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
TV Delmarva to broadcast 2022 Sea Witch Parade live Oct. 29
TV Delmarva, the only Peninsula-wide local community television station, will broadcast the 2022 Sea Witch Parade live from Rehoboth Avenue beginning at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29. Returning to host the parade are TV and radio host Michael Sprouse, and Nancy Alexander, Rehoboth Beach Historical Society & Museum executive director....
Cape Gazette
Amish Outlaws to play at Milton Theatre Oct. 6
The Amish Outlaws will perform at Milton Theatre at 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6. There is no typical Amish Outlaws show, but one can expect to see six men in full Amish garb releasing all of their pent-up energy with an infectious joy. With sets that are always evolving as the brothers discover more and more music and culture, The Amish Outlaws constantly surprise the audience and keep folks guessing as to what they could possibly play next.
Cape Gazette
VIA bingo night tickets discounted thru Oct. 12
The Village Improvement Association will host a bingo night fundraiser with food, wine and prizes at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the VIA Clubhouse, 415 North Boardwalk, Rehoboth Beach. All are welcome. Doors open at 5 p.m. Only cash will be accepted for purchases on bingo night including tickets,...
Cape Gazette
St. Andrew’s fall fest set Nov. 4-5
The Eastern Orthodox Community of Saint Andrew welcomes everyone to its annual fall fest, from 9 a.m. to 5 p .m., Friday, Nov. 4, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. Featured are a themed basket auction, international foods, bake sale complete with a variety of Greek pastries, Mediterranean market and much more.
starpublications.online
Apple Scrapple Festival
The Apple Scrapple Festival will be held in the town of Bridgeville on Friday, Oct. 14 from 4-10 p.m. with the food court, carnival, free entertainment, and Little Miss Apple Scrapple. On Saturday, Oct. 15, there will be hundreds of vendors in the streets and in the middle school. The...
Cape Gazette
Women’s Club of Milton Holiday House Tour set Dec. 10
The Women’s Club of Milton Holiday House Tour is set for 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, rain, snow or shine. The popular event presents a festive holiday house tour of some of Milton's most charming homes, both historic and new, as well as three historic public buildings: Milton Historical Society and Museum, Milton Town Hall and Milton Arts Guild. All will be beautifully decorated for the holidays.
delawaretoday.com
From the Drink to the Mic
The path to sobriety starts with putting down the drink, but according to Tom Archino, that is just the beginning. Now sober since 1997, Tom thought he had it figured out, but quickly realized he didn’t. Through his journey with the twelve steps of Alcoholics Anonymous, inner reflection and the creation of a new business, Tom changed his focus from self to a desire to help others through the Social Podcast Network.
Cape Gazette
New Life Thrift Shop Halloween Extravaganza runs Oct. 3-31
All have been summoned to the New Life Thrift Shop for its fifth annual Halloween Extravaganza, which runs from Monday, Oct. 3 until Monday, Oct. 31. All year long, the shop’s volunteers set aside spectacular merchandise for this special event! They decorate the shop with all things Halloween and fall, and dress up in costumes of their own design. This is a real shopping experience. Remember, the shop will open an hour earlier than usual, at 9 a.m., during this special event.
Cape Gazette
VIA holds fashion show at Baywood
The Village Improvement Association held its annual Fashion Show Sept. 22 at The Clubhouse at Baywood. This year’s theme of Travel in Style featured fashions courtesy of the Crazy Ladyz, a w. omen's clothing store in Ocean View and Ocean City, Md. A Crazy Ladyz boutique was provided outside...
Cape Gazette
Lewes wants historic tiles from art pieces
The Absent Monuments and Armillary Empowerment Spheres in Lewes’ George H.P. Smith Park will be removed and transported back to artist Rose DeSiano Monday, Oct. 3. The sculptures played a key role Lewes’ summer activities, including the inaugural Juneteenth celebration held at the park. The temporary art pieces contain historical photographs of groups of people marginalized throughout the lengthy history of Lewes. Lewes African American Heritage Commissioner Trina Brown-Hicks, who also helps to run the Facebook page Memories of Lewes, would like to work with DeSiano to keep the pieces containing Lewes-specific pictures.
delawarepublic.org
Sleeping Under the Stars returning to Carousel Park
New Castle County residents can sleep under the stars with thousands of their neighbors again this year. The Sleeping Under the Stars camping event is back for the first time since 2019. Over 5000 families are expected to camp out at Carousel Park October 15th. The event is nearing its...
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Federal Bistro & Fritter
REHOBOTH BEACH, De.- Menus change on Delmarva as often as seasons do that’s why the Foodie Team had to re-visit their friends at the Federal Fritter & Bistro to see what new treats and specials they’re offering. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday!. Federal Fritter and Bistro...
Cape Gazette
Kindness vigilantes make their way to Rehoboth Beach
Sometime in August, while driving through downtown Rehoboth Beach, a 3-foot-tall sign on a utility pole caught my attention. It was in the shape of a crayon, painted with the colors of the rainbow, had BE KIND spray painted in white on top, and featured a heart with an infinity sign between the words BE and KIND.
Cape Gazette
Beginner acrylic painting class to start Oct. 11
The Rehoboth Art League will offer beginner acrylic painting with local artist Jan Crooker from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Oct. 11 to Nov. 1. Acrylic paints are easy to learn and easy to clean up. The class will specifically focus on teaching the fundamentals of painting. Stroke, composition, layout, value and color analysis will be covered to gradually help beginners get more comfortable with acrylic painting.
Cape Gazette
Local Peace Week events begin Oct. 7 at UUSD church
The Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware will host three events in connection with Peace Week Delaware 2022 at the church located at 30486 Lewes Georgetown Highway, west of Lewes. All events are free and open to the public. UUSD will screen “Suppressed and Sabotaged -The Fight to Vote” at 7...
Cape Gazette
Is filming at Cape park a sign of things to come?
Delaware's film commissioner says the recent filming of a segment of the TV series “Lioness” at Cape Henlopen State Park could be the tip of the iceberg for more productions in the state. TJ Healy, who has his office in Lewes, said there hasn't been such a large...
WGMD Radio
Storm Delays/Cancellations for Sat, Oct 1 – Sun, Oct 2
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1 last updated – 10/01/22 3:30am. Ocean City – Oceans Calling Festival canceled – For tickets purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets, a full refund will be issued to the original method of payment within 30 days. Georgetown – Wings & Wheels/Delaware Coastal Airport –...
WBOC
Oceans Calling Festival Canceled Due to Severe Weather
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Impending severe weather has prompted organizers of the Oceans Calling Festival to cancel the three-day music event, which was set to start on Friday. "Due to unsafe weather conditions on the Oceans Calling Festival grounds caused by Hurricane Ian and additional severe weather conditions forecasted for the rest of the weekend, we have made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel this weekend’s Oceans Calling Festival," organizers said in a Facebook post. "We hoped for a better outcome and are disappointed to share this news, however, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority."
Best of the Menu at Down Under in Snow Hill, MD
Whether you want a quick breakfast or a satisfying lunch, you can depend on Down Under for tasty, fresh food every day of the week. This tiny restaurant on the outskirts of Snow Hill has gained a positive reputation and hundreds of loyal, regular customers. The cooks and cashiers are as friendly as can be, so no matter what time of day you visit, you can always expect great service with a smile. Here are a few of Down Under's regular menu items that have proven themselves time and again.
Cape Gazette
Beef, Beer & Beebe at The Lodge at Truitt Homestead
The Lodge at Truitt Homestead hosted Beef, Beer & Beebe Sep. 23, when food, libations, auctions and live entertainment raised funds in support of Beebe Healthcare. The event included a gourmet surf-and-turf barbecue buffet, an oyster-shucking station and a premium bar with a welcome flight of craft beer for all attendees.
