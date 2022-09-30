Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Related
A look at the puro inside jokes of San Antonio’s culture
Fred's Fish Fry, how do you stay open?
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Fall Festivals San Antonio 2022: Fall Activities, Festival Events and Things to Do Near You
During Fall, San Antonio seems to become even cozier. It’s hard to tell if it’s because of all the warm tacos available or all the fun from the Fall Festivals in San Antonio. Either way, the fun of Fall in San Antonio is something you don’t want to miss out on! Find the best Fall things to do in San Antonio or the Fall festivals in San Antonio near you.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom home in the sweeping Texas Hill Country
How much would you pay per month for this view?
Centro Cultural Aztlan’s Mole Festival returns to San Antonio's Deco District this month
The Thursday, Oct. 20 food festival will include more than 20 San Antonio chefs and restaurants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
October event guide for San Antonio and the surrounding areas
Happy Halloween season my faithful Things To Do subscribers!. Fall is finally upon us and it’s actually starting to feel that way with some recent cooler weather. Unlike years past — I still have no idea what to dress up as for Halloween. Last year I was a piece of cheese, so I’ve got a lot to live up to.
The Cottage Irish Pub, Broadway 5050: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Two new, internationally inspired ventures are opening in the Alamo City, and longtime drinkery Broadway 5050 is getting a revamp.
San Antonio Tamales Festival returning for two days in early December
The event, which began in 2019, will feature vendors from all over the state plus musical entertainment.
RELATED PEOPLE
tpr.org
Fronteras: How we say 'San Antonio' — writer Oscar Cásares discusses the power of Spanish pronunciations
Writer Oscar Cásares with his father, Everardo Cásares, in 2000. Cásares' Texas Monthly article, "What We Say When We San 'San Antonio'," center on an expierence he had as a teenager during a trip from his hometown of Brownsville to San Antonio. In an area that was...
9 San Antonio neighborhoods with top-rated elementary, middle schools
These Alamo City neighborhoods make the grade.
3 Central Texas Halloween events that will send a shiver down your spine
Tell me why all of them have at least one clown theme, yikes.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo extends free admission for frontline heroes through Oct. 16
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is extending its free admission policy for current doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, and EMTs by offering free admission through Oct. 16. Doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, and EMTs can enjoy two additional weeks of free admission (with proper ID) during Zoo...
lakefrontollu.com
Sorority life in San Antonio
Greek Showcase offers students the opportunity to join a sorority on campus or within the city. SAN ANTONIO– On Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) fraternity and sorority life hosted the Greek Showcase at Chapel Auditorium. The event featured on-campus sororities and two city-wide chapters that students could join.
KSAT 12
Free tamale festival to take place in San Antonio in December
SAN ANTONIO – ‘Tis the season for tamales, fa la la la la la la la la — OK it’s not quite time yet, but you can still save the date for the San Antonio Tamale Festival. The annual San Antonio Tamales Festival is returning on...
Texas hotel among the top 10 best in the entire country: Report
When it comes to traveling around the United States there are destination spots all over the continental U.S. as well as Hawaii and Alaska. But what hotels will offer themselves as a destination themselves?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Antonio man posts Craigslist ad to be 'Annoying Man' at gigs
Would you pay a man $50/hour to annoy your in-laws?
SeaWorld San Antonio Plans World’s First-Of-Its-Kind Water Coaster In 2023
Its been awhile since I've visited SeaWorld San Antonio, mainly because all my kids are just about grown and I think they don't have any interest any more but I think when I tell them about this new "one of a kind" attraction that they will soon be adding, I might be able to convince them that a road trip maybe in order.
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the officials, a pedestrian crash was reported in San Antonio on Thursday morning. The officials revealed that the crash happened on the southbound lanes of Highway 281, near Sunset Road, on the [..]
KSAT 12
Nearly half of San Antonio teens polled report feeling helpless, survey says
SAN ANTONIO – A mental health survey conducted in San Antonio found nearly 50% of people ages 12 to 19 are experiencing mental health issues. The survey found an even higher rate of mental health issues among LGBTQ+ and gender diverse youth. The San Antonio Teen Mental Survey was...
Comments / 0