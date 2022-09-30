ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunters Sound Off on Killing of Extremely Rare Michigan ‘Spirit Bear’

Earlier this month, trail cam footage captured an extremely rare sight as a spirit bear—a black bear boasting an all-white coat—was seen feeding at a bait pile in Michigan. The MI spirit bear sighting marks the first ever recorded in the Midwestern state. But, sadly, days later, the unique creature reportedly died, resulting in an online uproar. Now, a week later, hunters and outdoorsmen have begun sounding off about the killing of the bear. However, they’ve more specifically begun arguing the ethics of its death.
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?

Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
Famous Bull Moose Killed in Fight with Even Bigger Bull

Three women were walking a trail in the Chugach State Park during a rainy, foggy day on Sept. 20. Willow leaves were turning yellow, the air had grown chillier, and the moose rut was nearing its peak. The friends were going through thick forest when they found a dead bull moose lying atop another bull moose. They knew if there was a bear around there’d be a good chance it would become aggressive.
WATCH: Bald Eagle Goes for Grizzly Bear’s Eyes in Shocking Attack on Banks of Alaskan River

In this viral video from August 2010, a bald eagle attacks a grizzly bear‘s eyes in this stunning encounter on the banks of Naknek River in Alaska. In the footage, a bear climbs up a steep hill as a man films from a boat on the river. As the bear makes its way up the incline, a huge bald eagle quickly swoops in the frame. It exits about as quickly as it moved in. The bear winces as the bird flies away.
‘Highly Aggressive’ Grizzly Bear Charges and Bites Car in Montana

Wildlife officials in Montana were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear after it charged a landowner’s vehicle twice in one day. In a press release, the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency explained that the landowner was driving on a two-track farm road in Bynum late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 22 when the bear “emerged from a small cattail patch” and charged his vehicle.
VIDEO: Mother moose with twin calves caught on trail cams in northern Minn.

VOYAGEURS NATIONAL PARK, Minn. -- A trail camera from the Voyageurs Wolf Project captured a rare sight up north, a mama moose and her twin calves taking a stroll. This trail is about 5 miles south of Voyageurs National Park near Kabetogama, Minnesota.  "Wow!", said Flora from Little Falls, as she looked at the video with her brother Loren, "That is pretty cool," said Loren, "I like how they kind of prance along," said Flora.Voyageurs Wolf Project shared the video on Twitter.Siblings Everett and Avery, from Rochester, couldn't believe how big the moose are."They're cute!" said Avery."The babies are cute, but...
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan Zoo

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned zoo—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In Michigan, you'll find what was once a popular Midwest destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming island just outside of Detroit. Keep reading to learn more.
What If Grizzly Bears Killed as Many Hunters as Treestand Accidents Do?

We love to debate the best handguns for bear defense, dive into the terminal ballistics of various bear loads, and critique every method of carrying a pistol in grizzly country. But most of us will never be charged by a bear. Hell, many of us never even hunt in bear country. On the flipside, outdoorsmen generally give little consideration to the most dangerous thing we actually do every hunting season: Climb into a treestand.
