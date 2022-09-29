ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

New Young Thug Indictment Shows Gunna’s Only Guilty Of Tinted Windows, Lawyer Says

By Shannon Dawson
92Q
92Q
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3svZxp_0iGai9x900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcIYD_0iGai9x900

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

L egal representatives for Atlanta rapper Gunna have filed a third motion in court this week with the hopes of landing a bond hearing.

In court documents published on Sept. 26, the hip-hop star’s legal team argued that the latest indictment from prosecutors failed to provide sufficient “evidence” to support claims of the rapper is a danger to society. Lawyers for the “pushin P” hitmaker said that his “only serious overt act” was dropped last month. Now they are pushing Georgia prosecutors to release Gunna, due to their lack of evidence.

In their new indictment, prosecutors claimed Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was arrested at a traffic stop in May 2018 after police discovered “high-capacity” weapons on the rapper and four other individuals in the vehicle. But this week, lawyers for the “Drip Too Hard” rhymer argued that prosecutors have failed to find a witness who “actually made an accusation that Kitchens has threatened anybody,” according to WSBTV. They are asking for the star’s name to be removed from the indictment and for the case to be dismissed. They say that Kitchens was only charged with violating the Georgia window tint statute, but all other charges were dropped.

In a statement to Complex, the Atlanta native’s lawyer Steven Sadow told Complex:

“Sergio Kitchens (Gunna) is very hopeful that the Court will now recognize that the discovery provided by the prosecution fails to show his pretrial release poses a significant risk of danger to any person or the community or poses a significant threat to witnesses, and accordingly grants a reasonable bond.”

Gunna has been in jail since May 2022. In the spring, officials from the Fulton County District Attorney’s office indicted him and 25 other artists affiliated with the Hip-Hop label YSL on racketeering, theft, and assault among other charges. Following his arrest, Gunna was slammed with one count of racketeering. Prosecutors alleged that the rapper received stolen property and was in possession of drugs with the intent to distribute. Lyrics from some of the rapper’s popular songs were used in court to file a case against him, but his law team says that his lyrical content “provides no basis for denying bond.”

In June, Gunna took to Instagram with a brief update about the dispute, telling fans that this year was “one of the best,” despite the ongoing case. “For now, I don’t have my freedom,” he wrote. “But I am innocent. I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by WUNNA (@gunna)

Fans of the star have been signing the Protect Black Art petition which calls for legislation at federal and state levels to limit the use of art as evidence in criminal trials. As of Sept. 29, the petition has received over 65,000 signatures just shy of its 75,000 goal.

Gunna’s trial date is set for January 9, 2023.

SEE ALSO:

‘Threats To Kill Or Harm Witnesses’ In Young Thug RICO Case Is A Serious Concern, Prosecutors Say

Rapper Young Thug Booked And Busy After Atlanta Arrest On RICO And Gang Charges


The post New Young Thug Indictment Shows Gunna’s Only Guilty Of Tinted Windows, Lawyer Says appeared first on NewsOne .

The post New Young Thug Indictment Shows Gunna’s Only Guilty Of Tinted Windows, Lawyer Says appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

21 Savage Angrily Confronts Wack 100 Over Young Thug Snitching Allegations

21 Savage has angrily confronted Wack 100 over accusations of him being an informant in Young Thug‘s RICO case. The pair appeared on a recent Clubhouse session together where the Atlanta rapper got into a shouting match with the veteran music manager after he suggested he snitched on Thug, who currently sits behind bars on numerous racketeering, gun and drug charges stemming from an indictment filed against his YSL collective in May.
IMMIGRATION
HipHopDX.com

Hot Boy Rapper B.G. Denied Compassionate Release From Prison For Third Time

Hot Boy rapper B.G. has reportedly been denied a compassionate release from prison for a third time. As reported by VladTV, a U.S. District Judge opted not to let the New Orleans native get a reduction on his 14-year-prison term. It took the judge a mere three days to reject the motion, which was written and submitted by another federal prisoner on B.G.’s behalf.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS New York

Police: Man followed woman into apartment, tried to rape her

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say followed a woman into her apartment and tried to rape her. It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at the Lillian Wald Houses on the Lower East Side.Police said the suspect followed the 53-year-old victim into the building, then pushed his way inside her unit. He allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to sexually assault her before making off with her cellphone and $20 in cash.The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
msn.com

Female prison officer smuggled phone and womens underwear for inmate

Slide 1 of 6: A female prison officer embarked on a romantic relationship with an inmate and smuggled designer clothes and ladies underwear to him, a court heard on Wednesday. Rachel Martin (pictured), 25, had an 'emotional and intimate' fling with Raymond Abraham at HMP Guys Marsh near Shaftesbury, Dorset. She also sent him a parcel with high value clothes, gave him a phone, and smuggled in women's underwear, it is alleged.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with

A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Thug
Person
Gunna
The Independent

71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot and three white bank employees refused to cash her check, give it back to her

A 71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot but three white bank employees refused to cash her check or give it back to her, a lawsuit alleges. Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won her jackpot on a slot machine during a casino visit with her church. When she went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her. “I couldn’t really believe they did that to me,” she told theDetroit Free Press.“I was devastated. I kept asking, ‘How...
LIVONIA, MI
The Independent

Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest

The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
hotnewhiphop.com

XXXTENTACION Murder Suspect Wants Footage Of Kodak Black In Prison

There's yet to be a conviction in XXXTENTACION's murder case. It's been over four years since X's untimely death and the four suspects denied that they are guilty of the accused crimes. Dedrick Williams, who was arrested in connection with the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion, makes his first appearance...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Lawyers#Tinted Windows#Window Tint#Wsbtv#Court
Black Enterprise

Baltimore Police Arrest Black Former Marine Who Disarmed Attacker During Bar Altercation

A former Marine was arrested by Baltimore Police Department officers after the veteran disarmed another man during an altercation at a bar. According to the Washington Times, 57-year-old Lloyd Muldrow was meeting friends at the Tequila Sunset bar on July 4 when a fight broke out between patrons Wesley Henderson and Marshall Cullens. Henderson reportedly became upset when an ex-girlfriend began dancing with Cullens.
BALTIMORE, MD
urbanbellemag.com

Lil’ Mendeecees Confronts Yandy Smith About His Mother Being Attacked at LHHNY Reunion

Lil Mendeecees wants Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace to squash their beef. Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace’s beef is one of the most well-known storylines on “Love and Hip Hop New York.” As many LHHNY fans witnessed, Yandy clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas Erika DeShazo, and Samantha as he dealt with ongoing legal issues. And the drama continued even though he was locked away in prison. To sum it up, it was a co-parenting mess.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Alabama Inmate’s Sister Calls for Justice After Viral Photo of Brother Shows ‘Deteriorating Health’ in Prison

Kastellio Vaughan was healthy according to his sister Kassie, who last saw him on July 24 when she visited him at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, Alabama. When she got two pictures of different version of who she saw three months ago, she became alarmed; the fact that the words, ‘GET HELP’ were inscribed under the image, furthered her fears.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
92Q

92Q

328
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy