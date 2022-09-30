Read full article on original website
Related
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
wabi.tv
Maine Garlic Fest continues Sunday
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - There’s still time to catch one of Maine’s most fragrant festivals in Canaan. Maine’s Garlic Fest will host its second day at Lake George Regional park Sunday. Garlic lovers will celebrate its many forms with a variety of food displays. It’s plenty more...
This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History
Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fair Season Is Here, Mainers Love These Fair Treats
It is that time of the year, fairs are happening in full force. Going to a fair on a nice Fall day is always a fun time when with friends and/or family. You can just simply walk around, go on rides, go shopping for some cute and crafty items, or even just go for the snacks.
These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them
Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
I Absolutely Despise Driving on This Maine Road Every Day
I fully admit this could be because I grew up in the Merrimack Valley, right on the Salem, New Hampshire/Methuen, Massachusetts border. Granted, I was on the New Hampshire side, but still. If you grew up that close to the border, you definitely inherited the Massachusetts road rage trait. So,...
Maine Bowhunter Drops Bull Moose From Point-Blank Range
After spending days on an unsuccessful moose hunt, one Maine bowhunter managed to find and drop a bull from point-blank just hours before he was due to don a suit and tie for a friend’s wedding. Hunter Nick Ellis and his father Edwin had embarked on a search in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMTW
Maine Menu: Pumpkin Cobbler
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — What is one of the best flavors of fall? Pumpkin. In this week's Maine Menu, Jim Keithley reunited with high school classmate Margaret Arsenault to make a pumpkin-themed cobbler. Click the video above to watch our full story. PUMPKIN COBBLER RECIPE. 1 1/4 cups flour.
Is It Illegal to Burn Leaves in Maine?
It's getting to be that time of year when the trees start shedding and litter our lawns with leaves of all sizes and colors, leaving us to slave in the front and back yard every damn weekend trying to keep it somewhat manageable. And every year (just like the fall weather filling the air), it feels like it happens out of nowhere.
my40.tv
Great Pyrenees gives birth to green puppy on Maine farm
STEEP FALLS, Maine (WGME) — Puppies are born every day, but not necessarily green ones. However, it happened just a few days ago at a farm in Maine. Riverside Lavender Farm in Steep Falls says their dog, Charlotte, gave birth to eight Great Pyrenees puppies on Tuesday and one of them came out green.
Maine Fairgoer Overcome With Guilt for Sneaking In
According to WGME, someone's conscience decided to give them a wake up call and it was beautiful. Now, a ticket for the 150th Cumberland Fair costs $12 per person. It was extremely busy on Wednesday night someone snuck in without paying for their ticket. Wednesday evening was an incredibly busy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maine Almost Decided to Make it Illegal to Put Tomatoes in Clam Chowder, Joining Massachusetts
First of all, EWWW if you do put tomatoes in New England clam chowder. I apologize for my brief outburst there, as this is my opinion. Save that for your Manhattan style. I will say, the fact that it's illegal to put tomatoes in New England clam chowder seems a bit dramatic, but I'm all for keeping this funny Commonwealth of Massachusetts law on the books. It's not hurting anyone. I mean, Maine even tried the same thing in 1939.
2022 "Most Endangered Historic Places" list released
MAINE, Maine — There’s a top-five list you don’t want to be on, and the latest edition was just released. Each year, the nonprofit “Maine Preservation” compiles a list of historic places it believes are in danger of being lost. This year’s list includes Fort George in Castine; the St. Louis Church in Auburn; and the Pigeon Hill Schoolhouse in Oxford, which was built in 1867. Once a stretch of farmland, the school now sits feet away from the Oxford Casino parking lot and within eyesight of a Hampton Inn.
Things to Do in Maine 10/1 and 10/2---Updated
Happy October! If you are looking for something to do this weekend, then you are in the right place. There are plenty of craft fairs that will give you the chance to support Maine crafters and find some unique holiday gifts for those on your shopping list. The fair season wraps up with the Fryeburg Fair starting Sunday and running until October 9th. There are several charity walks or rides, and it's also Maine Craft Weekend. Of course, you can also just take a nice drive this weekend and check out the fall foliage in Northern Maine. There is definitely plenty going on in Maine this weekend! Don't forget, if you are planning or in charge of an event, fair, or festival, send me an email TheMaineWriter @outlook.com with the details and I will make sure to add it to the listing to get the word out. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
How Remote Can You Get? Unorganized Territories in Maine
I was reading a great article this week about a place in Maine with only one resident. It was in an unorganized territory called Hibberts Gore. It got me thinking about Unorganized Territories in Maine. What the heck are they? How many are there? And why are the people that live there so unorganized? We have the answers.
WGME
Mainers can enjoy free perks on National Coffee Day
Mainers can celebrate by getting their favorite Dunkin’ or Aroma Joe’s coffee for free. At select locations across the state, Dunkin’ Perks members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on National Coffee Day. Aroma Joe’s is also celebrating with a free...
LOOK: Most Expensive Home for Sale in Maine as of September 2022 is Stunning Inside
Have you ever dreamed of living in a multi-million dollar home in Maine? For most of us, unless you are one of the many celebrities who have bought homes here in Maine or have found another way to make a salary in the millions of dollars, that hope will always be a dream.
Maine’s Largest Fair Returns and It’s Bigger and Better Than Ever Before
You know I'm talking about the 172nd Annual Fryeburg Fair. The Fryeburg Fair was started actually in March of 1851 when a few local farmers and merchants got together and decided to show off their harvest, produce, cattle and wares to the community. It's grown just a tiny bit. The Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agriculture fair and the second biggest in New England only to the Big E (Eastern States in Massachusetts).
Beware! Maine Woman Loses $16,000 To Scammer
Sadly, it seems like scammers are becoming more prevalent, and brazen, here in Maine. According to WGME, a woman from Oxford recently lost nearly $20,000 to a scammer who went as far as showing up at her home. The scammer told the woman, who is in her eighties, that her...
Comments / 0