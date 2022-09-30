Happy October! If you are looking for something to do this weekend, then you are in the right place. There are plenty of craft fairs that will give you the chance to support Maine crafters and find some unique holiday gifts for those on your shopping list. The fair season wraps up with the Fryeburg Fair starting Sunday and running until October 9th. There are several charity walks or rides, and it's also Maine Craft Weekend. Of course, you can also just take a nice drive this weekend and check out the fall foliage in Northern Maine. There is definitely plenty going on in Maine this weekend! Don't forget, if you are planning or in charge of an event, fair, or festival, send me an email TheMaineWriter @outlook.com with the details and I will make sure to add it to the listing to get the word out. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO