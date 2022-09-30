Read full article on original website
1 arrested for assault, shooting at girlfriend’s family
An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday in Bushnell Township after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend before firing a shotgun at her family.
Prosecutor: Suspects in Lake-Osceola State Bank Robbery to be Arraigned
Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper says two suspects in the robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther will be arraigned Tuesday in Lake County. Cooper has authorized charges against both suspects. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the men handed the bank teller teller a note on Sept. 22 demanding money. In the note there was reference to a bomb at a school. The note did not mention a specific school, however law enforcement took the necessary precautions and evacuated Baldwin Community Schools.
Man, 20, found with empty liquor bottles in car after deadly East Beltline crash, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The driver who allegedly caused a deadly crash had been drinking and police found empty liquor bottles in his car, court documents show. Just after 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, several officers went to the intersection of Knapp Street NE & E Beltline Avenue NE on the report of a serious accident. When they got there, they saw a woman dead, lying in the median. She has been identified as 54-year-old Clarissa Duran from New Mexico. Family notifications have been made.
Deputies: Driver runs red light, hit by semi-truck
Authorities say a man was injured after he drove through a red light and was struck by a semi-truck.
Marion man dies in one vehicle accident in Osceola County
Speed was a contributing factor, according to police as one man died following a one vehicle crash in Osceola County Friday. It happened on M-66 near 7 Mile Road. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was traveling southbound on 30th Avenue when it went off the roadway.
Woman sentenced to jail time for role in GR riot
A woman has been sentenced to serve a year in jail for her role in the 2020 riot in downtown Grand Rapids.
1 Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Mecosta County (Mecosta County, MI)
According to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle crash was reported in Mecosta County on Friday. The crash occurred near the intersection of 19 Mile Road and 220th Avenue in Green Township.
Police arrest man accused of several vehicle thefts throughout Roosevelt Park
The Roosevelt Park Police Department says officers arrested someone who they believe is responsible for several recent thefts from unlocked vehicles throughout the city.
Woman killed in East Beltline crash; 1 arrested
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One driver is dead and another is in police custody after a crash in Grand Rapids. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Beltline Avenue NE, just north of Knapp Street. Grand Rapids police say a man driving north hit another vehicle from behind, causing […]
2 hurt in southern Grand Rapids shooting
Two people were hurt in an early Sunday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
4 more graduation shooting suspects in custody
Four more people believed to have been involved in a shootout after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School earlier this year have been arrested.
Ionia man charged with shooting a pro-life canvasser, but their stories vary
A pro-life volunteer was shot while canvassing at an Ionia home. Now the homeowner is facing charges, but says there's more to the story.
Woman 'stunned' after being shot while canvassing in Ionia Co., lawyer says incident was not an accident
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The law firm representing the woman who was shot while canvassing against Proposal 3 says that this incident was no accident. Joan Jacobson, 84, was in Lake Odessa on Sept. 20, visiting homes to pass out literature on Proposal 3, when she was shot while on the property of Sharon and Richard Harvey on Bippley Road.
1 airlifted after crash involving combine in Wright Twp.
A Coopersville woman was airlifted to the hospital after a Friday afternoon crash in Wright Township.
Grand Rapids Man Arrested After Attempting to Cash Suspicious Check in Leelanau County
A Grand Rapids man has been arrested after trying to cash a check that was believed to be fake in Suttons Bay, according to Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to a Fifth Third Bank on Sept. 23 and made contact with the employees and the suspect. The initial investigation determined the check was fictitious in nature.
Firefighters put out apartment building blaze in Norton Shores
Firefighters from several Muskegon County communities battled an apartment building blaze Sunday afternoon.
One pulled from water at Millennium Park, hospitalized
One person was taken to the hospital Saturday after he was pulled from the water at Millennium Park.
GRPD searches for hit-and-run driver; motorcyclist critically injured
Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a motorcyclist in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning.
Tenants displaced after fire at Muskegon apartment building
MUSKEGON, Michigan — A fire evacuated residents of a Muskegon apartment building Sunday morning, authorities say. The incident happened at the Tiffany Woods Apartments, located at 3298 Roosevelt Road. There were no injuries in the fire, but crews on the scene said the tenants will be displaced while the...
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
