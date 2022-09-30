ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta County, MI

9&10 News

Prosecutor: Suspects in Lake-Osceola State Bank Robbery to be Arraigned

Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper says two suspects in the robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther will be arraigned Tuesday in Lake County. Cooper has authorized charges against both suspects. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the men handed the bank teller teller a note on Sept. 22 demanding money. In the note there was reference to a bomb at a school. The note did not mention a specific school, however law enforcement took the necessary precautions and evacuated Baldwin Community Schools.
LUTHER, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man, 20, found with empty liquor bottles in car after deadly East Beltline crash, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The driver who allegedly caused a deadly crash had been drinking and police found empty liquor bottles in his car, court documents show. Just after 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, several officers went to the intersection of Knapp Street NE & E Beltline Avenue NE on the report of a serious accident. When they got there, they saw a woman dead, lying in the median. She has been identified as 54-year-old Clarissa Duran from New Mexico. Family notifications have been made.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mecosta County, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Marion man dies in one vehicle accident in Osceola County

Speed was a contributing factor, according to police as one man died following a one vehicle crash in Osceola County Friday. It happened on M-66 near 7 Mile Road. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was traveling southbound on 30th Avenue when it went off the roadway.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

Woman killed in East Beltline crash; 1 arrested

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One driver is dead and another is in police custody after a crash in Grand Rapids. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Beltline Avenue NE, just north of Knapp Street. Grand Rapids police say a man driving north hit another vehicle from behind, causing […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

