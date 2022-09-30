ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

VikingsTerritory

After Strange Tweet, Vikings 1st-Rounder Awaits Chance

The Minnesota Vikings survived the Detroit Lions in Week 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium, 28-24, and rookie Lewis Cine posted to Twitter about it thereafter. While other players like Justin Jefferson commended the team win on social media, Cine tweeted a photo of himself — either looking mad, sad, determined, or all of the above — with a caption of “Time Will Tell.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Dalvin Cook injury update will have Vikings fans drinking tea in London vs. Saints

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook will play Sunday, per Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson. Cook was originally on the injury report due to a shoulder ailment. He returned to practice on Thursday which led many to upgrade him from questionable to probable. And with this recent news, the Vikings will indeed have their RB1 for their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Najee Harris
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4, 2022: Model says start Drake London, but sit Davante Adams

Playing the matchups is a proven Fantasy football strategy, and there are several to exploit this week. No teams have allowed more touchdowns to opposing receivers than the Falcons and Titans, who have allowed six apiece. Thus, opposing wideouts such as Amari Cooper, who faces Atlanta, and Michael Pittman Jr., who goes up against Tennessee, get boosts in the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings thanks to defenses they can exploit.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Predicting Significant Week 4 Upset

Colin Cowherd is predicting a major upset in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. The Fox Sports analyst believes the New England Patriots will take down the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field - if Mac Jones is able to play. If backup QB Brian Hoyer is forced to take the reins, Cowherd still believes the Pats will cover the +9.5-point spread.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Amon-Ra St. Brown News

The Detroit Lions have looked really good to start the 2022 NFL season despite their 1-2 record and the stellar play of star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is a big reason for it. Unfortunately, St. Brown won't be joining the Lions for their big home game against the Seattle...
DETROIT, MI
#Chargers#Bills#American Football#The Tyrone Eagle Eye#Falcons
ClutchPoints

Fantasy football managers hit with brutal Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update before Week 4

Fantasy football managers have been thrilled through three weeks with their selection of Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. But St. Brown owners are going to have make other plans on Sunday. The Lions receiver has officially been ruled out for the Week 4 game against the Seahawks. Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is […] The post Fantasy football managers hit with brutal Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update before Week 4 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
NBC Sports

NFL Week 4 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Packers

Very few people outside the six New England states are giving the Patriots much of a chance to beat the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's Week 4 game at Lambeau Field. The primary reason for pessimism around the Patriots is their situation at quarterback. Starter Mac Jones was ruled out Friday with an ankle injury he suffered in the team's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Veteran backup Brian Hoyer, who has lost his last 11 starts, will replace Jones this weekend.
GREEN BAY, WI
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Week 5 Early Waiver Targets (2022)

Here are some notable names from Sunday’s early slate! As always, measure your waiver wire zeal with considerations of how large your league is and your roster construction. Why is Mattison available in more than 50% of leagues? Rostering Dalvin Cook and not Mattison is as close to fantasy football masochism as you can get. Even if you don’t roster Cook, if you’re in a 10-team league or larger, you should find a way to get Mattison on your roster if he’s available.
NFL
Sporting News

Updated Week 4 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

There's no such thing as "too much" when it comes to weekly fantasy football projections and rankings. The more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 4 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions. Because we're big believes in the “more is...
NFL
NESN

Chargers WR Keenan Allen Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Texans

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Houston Texans. Adding insult to injury for a Los Angeles team already dealing with a plethora of injuries, Allen will now miss his third consecutive game after there was hope he would return this week. It has undoubtedly hindered a Chargers offense that is yet to exceed 24 points this season, something they did in 11 of their 17 games last season.
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

NFL Week 4 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips

The Week 4 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we've got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
NFL
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd picks upsets in Week 4 'Blazin' 5'

Would you believe we're already a month into the NFL season?. With another assemblage of big games on the way this Sunday, Colin Cowherd returns with his "Blazin' 5" picks against the spread for Week 4. Here's what "The Herd" host came up with, accompanied by odds and win totals...
NFL

