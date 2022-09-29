Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Governor presses county electric cooperative to expedite restoration
More than 200,000 customers of Lee County Electric Cooperative remain without power after Hurricane Ian's landfall on Wednesday.
floridianpress.com
Progressive, Legacy Media Try to Blame DeSantis for Hurricane's 'Catastrophic Consequences'
It was only a matter of time before legacy media outlets like the New York Times and progressive media publishers like Peter Schorsch tried to blame Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. “This lack of urgency begins at the top. The Governor, who went to...
floridaphoenix.com
Floridians now unemployed due to Hurricane Ian will be able to apply immediately for benefits
State officials announced on Saturday that they will waive work search reporting and other registration requirements for Floridians now unemployed due to Hurricane Ian. Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle said that people living in FEMA disaster-declared counties who have lost employment due to the powerful storm can now apply for disaster unemployment assistance by going to Floridajobs.org.
gcaptain.com
Hurricane Ian Dumped Raw Sewage Into Florida Waterways
By Ari Natter (Bloomberg) Floridians reeling from widespread power outages and a deadly surge of water following Hurricane Ian are facing another problem: raw sewage swirling into the floodwaters. Untold gallons of raw and poorly treated sewage have flowed into streets and rivers as floodwaters inundate infrastructure, power failures knock...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Warns Potential Hurricane Looters They Could be Shot
St.Augustine—Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has given criminal looters a stern warning—you loot, they can shoot. "Don't even think about looting. Don’t even think about taking advantage of people in this vulnerable situation I can tell you in the state of Florida you never know what may be lurking behind somebody’s home, and I would not want to chance that if I were you, given that we are a Second Amendment state," said Gov. DeSantis.
floridianpress.com
Disaster Aid to Expand in Ian’s Aftermath
TALLAHASSEE --- A major-disaster declaration that President Joe Biden issued early Thursday will be expanded to more areas as Florida tries to recover from Hurricane Ian, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Friday. “We are here to support this recovery. We know we’re still in the very...
floridianpress.com
Gov. DeSantis Updates Florida on Hurricane Ian Recovery
Hurricane Ian has officially left the state of Florida, but the effect of the historic storm will last much longer in throughout the state of Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has issued critical updates on the status of the storm and efforts to combat its drastic impact on the state.
DeSantis on Hurricane Ian: Storm will be ‘a big deal’ for a long time
Gov. Ron DeSantis gave a storm recovery on Hurricane Ian from Fort Myers.
RELATED PEOPLE
floridapolitics.com
‘You loot, we shoot’: Gov. DeSantis stresses law and order in Ian-ravaged communities
‘I would not want to chance that if I were you, given that we’re a Second Amendment state.’. As Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a moral plea against looting that appears to have some firepower behind it. Speaking near Fort Myers in the leveled community...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples recovering from hurricane damage, extends state of emergency
Naples City Council unanimously extended its local state of emergency for Hurricane Ian on Friday another seven days, the maximum time allowed by Florida statutes. The original declaration made on Tuesday expired after 72 hours. “We’re in a tough situation and I need to start being very direct and very...
Stranded Person In Sanibel Island, Florida Puts “HELP” On Windows To Gain Attention Of Rescue Workers
A dramatic rescue in Sanibel Island was caught on camera by a news team from the air. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tweeted out, “Amazing video of first responders rescuing a person stranded on Sanibel Island. There are thousands of brave Floridians working around the
islandernews.com
Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida
President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridianpress.com
Crist Says 'No Time for Politics" After Hurricane, but Still Campaigns Against DeSantis
It’s all hands on deck in Florida as recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian continue, and as Charlie Crist recently said, there is “not time, obviously for any kind of politics,” or is there?. During an interview with MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson, Crist spoke about the current herculean effort...
fox13news.com
How to apply for FEMA assistance: 13 Florida counties qualify for aid after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida residents in 13 counties who were impacted by Hurricane Ian can begin applying for FEMA disaster assistance. Those living in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, and Seminole counties qualify for federal aid. Here's how to apply for FEMA assistance:
floridianpress.com
Cammack Slams Biden Administration for Emptying SPR as Florida Recovers
As Florida rebuilds from Hurricane Ian, many Floridians still lack power and energy. Amidst this crucial need, the Biden administration continues to cut domestic production. Thursday night, Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL-03) appeared on Fox News' Evening Edit to discuss the issue of the continued emptying of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane Ian
In Fort Myers, Florida, at least one hospital is dealing with problems due to Hurricane Ian. This particular Florida hospital that was close to where the storm stuck has had to deal with plenty of problems while continuing to operate. Staff at the Health Park Medical Center in Fort Myers have told NBC News that the facility lost its running water on Wednesday and it has not been restored since. If the water service is not returned soon in some way, there may be an increased risk of disease outbreaks and infections soon. Many patients and nurses have been forced to defecate in plastic bags instead of using toilets, then store the waste in overflowing biohazard bins. According to workers, many cannot properly sanitize medical instruments for reuse and some patients have gone for hours without any drinking water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Some of Ian's victims finding out they may not be insured
POMPANO BEACH - The cost of Hurricane Ian will be in the billions and sadly Florida victims are finding out too late they may not be insured. Most home insurance policies do not cover flood damage and between the storm surge on the coast and the rain dumped inland, miles and miles of property are submerged."It's disastrous, frightening and painful to see," said Anthony Lodovico, who lives near the water off A1A in Pompano Beach.He watched his parents live through a flood as a child and it's one reason he carries flood insurance. "I wanted to protect my property and it was...
floridapolitics.com
Most customers in Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Sarasota counties still powerless after Hurricane Ian
The four counties combined contain 63% of Ian-caused outages statewide. Close to two days after Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida, more than half of Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties remain without power, according to the most recent data from the Public Service Commission. Across the four counties, 604,618 of...
Click10.com
Aerial footage shows hurricane damage on Florida’s southwest coast
Sky 10 flew to Florida’s west coast Friday morning, where search and rescue operations are underway after Hurricane Ian ravaged the area this week. Sky 10 flew over the areas of Naples, Bonita Springs Beach, Estero Bay, Little Hickory Island, Lovers Key State Park, the South Fort Myers Pass and the San Carlos Pass.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis: Lee, Charlotte power and road infrastructure must be rebuilt after Hurricane Ian
'You are looking at a storm that changed the character of a significant part of the state.'. After Hurricane Ian ravaged the region, Gov. Ron DeSantis is saying infrastructure to restore power in Lee and Charlotte counties will need to be largely rebuilt. The same goes for some bridges to barrier islands where many who chose to ride out the storm remain trapped in flooded communities.
Comments / 3