ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridaphoenix.com

Floridians now unemployed due to Hurricane Ian will be able to apply immediately for benefits

State officials announced on Saturday that they will waive work search reporting and other registration requirements for Floridians now unemployed due to Hurricane Ian. Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle said that people living in FEMA disaster-declared counties who have lost employment due to the powerful storm can now apply for disaster unemployment assistance by going to Floridajobs.org.
FLORIDA STATE
gcaptain.com

Hurricane Ian Dumped Raw Sewage Into Florida Waterways

By Ari Natter (Bloomberg) Floridians reeling from widespread power outages and a deadly surge of water following Hurricane Ian are facing another problem: raw sewage swirling into the floodwaters. Untold gallons of raw and poorly treated sewage have flowed into streets and rivers as floodwaters inundate infrastructure, power failures knock...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Punta Gorda, FL
Government
City
Punta Gorda, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Warns Potential Hurricane Looters They Could be Shot

St.Augustine—Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has given criminal looters a stern warning—you loot, they can shoot. "Don't even think about looting. Don’t even think about taking advantage of people in this vulnerable situation I can tell you in the state of Florida you never know what may be lurking behind somebody’s home, and I would not want to chance that if I were you, given that we are a Second Amendment state," said Gov. DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Disaster Aid to Expand in Ian’s Aftermath

TALLAHASSEE --- A major-disaster declaration that President Joe Biden issued early Thursday will be expanded to more areas as Florida tries to recover from Hurricane Ian, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Friday. “We are here to support this recovery. We know we’re still in the very...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Gov. DeSantis Updates Florida on Hurricane Ian Recovery

Hurricane Ian has officially left the state of Florida, but the effect of the historic storm will last much longer in throughout the state of Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has issued critical updates on the status of the storm and efforts to combat its drastic impact on the state.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Desantis
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples recovering from hurricane damage, extends state of emergency

Naples City Council unanimously extended its local state of emergency for Hurricane Ian on Friday another seven days, the maximum time allowed by Florida statutes. The original declaration made on Tuesday expired after 72 hours. “We’re in a tough situation and I need to start being very direct and very...
NAPLES, FL
islandernews.com

Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida

President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Southwest Florida#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Floridians#Hurricane Ian
fox13news.com

How to apply for FEMA assistance: 13 Florida counties qualify for aid after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida residents in 13 counties who were impacted by Hurricane Ian can begin applying for FEMA disaster assistance. Those living in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, and Seminole counties qualify for federal aid. Here's how to apply for FEMA assistance:
floridianpress.com

Cammack Slams Biden Administration for Emptying SPR as Florida Recovers

As Florida rebuilds from Hurricane Ian, many Floridians still lack power and energy. Amidst this crucial need, the Biden administration continues to cut domestic production. Thursday night, Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL-03) appeared on Fox News' Evening Edit to discuss the issue of the continued emptying of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).
FLORIDA STATE
Tyler Mc.

Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane Ian

In Fort Myers, Florida, at least one hospital is dealing with problems due to Hurricane Ian. This particular Florida hospital that was close to where the storm stuck has had to deal with plenty of problems while continuing to operate. Staff at the Health Park Medical Center in Fort Myers have told NBC News that the facility lost its running water on Wednesday and it has not been restored since. If the water service is not returned soon in some way, there may be an increased risk of disease outbreaks and infections soon. Many patients and nurses have been forced to defecate in plastic bags instead of using toilets, then store the waste in overflowing biohazard bins. According to workers, many cannot properly sanitize medical instruments for reuse and some patients have gone for hours without any drinking water.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Miami

Some of Ian's victims finding out they may not be insured

POMPANO BEACH - The cost of Hurricane Ian will be in the billions and sadly Florida victims are finding out too late they may not be insured. Most home insurance policies do not cover flood damage and between the storm surge on the coast and the rain dumped inland, miles and miles of property are submerged."It's disastrous, frightening and painful to see," said Anthony Lodovico, who lives near the water off A1A in Pompano Beach.He watched his parents live through a flood as a child and it's one reason he carries flood insurance. "I wanted to protect my property and it was...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Aerial footage shows hurricane damage on Florida’s southwest coast

Sky 10 flew to Florida’s west coast Friday morning, where search and rescue operations are underway after Hurricane Ian ravaged the area this week. Sky 10 flew over the areas of Naples, Bonita Springs Beach, Estero Bay, Little Hickory Island, Lovers Key State Park, the South Fort Myers Pass and the San Carlos Pass.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis: Lee, Charlotte power and road infrastructure must be rebuilt after Hurricane Ian

'You are looking at a storm that changed the character of a significant part of the state.'. After Hurricane Ian ravaged the region, Gov. Ron DeSantis is saying infrastructure to restore power in Lee and Charlotte counties will need to be largely rebuilt. The same goes for some bridges to barrier islands where many who chose to ride out the storm remain trapped in flooded communities.
LEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy