In Fort Myers, Florida, at least one hospital is dealing with problems due to Hurricane Ian. This particular Florida hospital that was close to where the storm stuck has had to deal with plenty of problems while continuing to operate. Staff at the Health Park Medical Center in Fort Myers have told NBC News that the facility lost its running water on Wednesday and it has not been restored since. If the water service is not returned soon in some way, there may be an increased risk of disease outbreaks and infections soon. Many patients and nurses have been forced to defecate in plastic bags instead of using toilets, then store the waste in overflowing biohazard bins. According to workers, many cannot properly sanitize medical instruments for reuse and some patients have gone for hours without any drinking water.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO