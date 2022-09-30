Defiolio is the first of its kind (in more than one sense). A truly decentralized hub, where users aren’t limited to only viewing assets (like most), but can manage and interact with them as well. From farms & pools to NFTs…and everything in between, nobody will find themselves feeling left out. Currently boasting 20 supported chains, and over 160 currencies, there is plenty to discover and explore. One would think, with all this going on, things would have become quite cluttered. Thankfully the UI has been well-thought-out and honestly, just makes sense. Seasoned professionals and newcomers alike will feel right at home.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO