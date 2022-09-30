ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mukwonago, WI

Waterford, WI
Wisconsin Sports
Mukwonago, WI
New Berlin, WI
Sports
East Troy, WI
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Upset On Saturday Afternoon

Don't look now, but the Illinois Fighting Illini are 4-1 after blowing out Wisconsin by 24 on Saturday. In Bret Bielema's first return to Madison, he and Illinois jumped all over the Badgers thanks to a strong run game and dominant defensive performance, holding Wisconsin just two rushing yards on the day.
MADISON, WI
97ZOK

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lyle Dean Kaetterhenry

Lyle Kaetterhenry, 54, of Greenwood, went to see Jesus on October 3, 2022, at the home of his sister, Penny. Lyle was born on March 30, 1968 in Milwaukee and was eight in a crew of ten children born to Lorell and Dorothy (Hartmann) Kaetterhenry. He was his mom’s number one son, born second.
WEST BEND, WI
Joe Mcnulty
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend man in MyPanera's top five

WEST BEND — If it’s morning at Panera Bread in West Bend and the phone rings, chances are good it’s Don Gruber placing his daily order for a hazelnut coffee with 4 ounces of steamed half & half, along with breakfast. For his patronage, Gruber, West Bend,...
WEST BEND, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Why Mayor Johnson Moved to Milwaukee's Concordia Neighborhood

A house in the Concordia neighborhood on Milwaukee’s Near West Side has served as a private residence, a Marquette University Dental School fraternity house and a home hospice location all before it was a home to the tax-exempt Père Marquette Jesuit Community of priests and brothers. And now, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and his family are settling into their new home there.
MILWAUKEE, WI
#First Mile#Sweeps#Troy#Resurgent Mukwonago#Mukwonago Invitational#Wiaa Division 1
Greater Milwaukee Today

June C. Fry

June C. Fry (nee Voigt), 81, of Kewaskum passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. She was born on July 4, 1941 to the late Max and Hattie (nee Rennicke) Voigt in Milwaukee. Harold from Tomahawk and June from Milwaukee met in Milwaukee and Married on March 31, 1962. June and Harold celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 31, 2022. They moved to Kewaskum in 1974 which is still the current address.
KEWASKUM, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Scarecrow Lane

Get your family or group to create a family-friendly scarecrow to display on Scarecrow Lane at Retzer Nature Center in Waukesha. Visitors are encouraged to take a fun, self-guided walk around Scarecrow Lane to enjoy the unique scarecrows displays and changing colors of autumn.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Donald Joseph Cridelich Sr.

July 10, 1938 - Sept. 30, 2022. Donald Joseph Cridelich Sr., age 84, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. Don was born on July 10, 1938, in Milwaukee, to Ramie and Lucille (Medinger) Cridelich. Don married Margaret Szyszka on November 19, 1960. She preceded him in death in April,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Patrick D. Bruss

Aug. 8, 1988 - Sept. 28, 2022. Patrick D. Bruss, 34, of Oconomowoc, died on September 28, 2022. Patrick was born in Oconomowoc on August 8, 1988, son of David and Lianne (Walczak) Bruss. Patrick is survived by his parents, David and Lianne; sister, Jennifer Bruss; beloved girlfriend, Lindsay; and...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
CBS 58

Gourmet fried chicken making its way to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fried chicken has long been a staple of down-home American cuisine, and has even seen a growth in popularity worldwide. A new local restaurant is opening a 3,150 sq. ft. location that aims to celebrate fried chicken while doing so in a gourmet style. Here Chicky...
MILWAUKEE, WI

