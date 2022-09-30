Read full article on original website
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
‘You’re starting to see all the classic early signs’: Legendary investor Ray Dalio says the stock market has further to fall before a recession hits
For much of this year, the Fed has held steadfast to its goal of a “soft landing” for inflation, the idea of vanquishing inflation without a dramatic economic downturn. But despite several interest rate hikes, inflation is still running hot, and business leaders are saying that it’s not a matter of if a recession will happen, but when.
msn.com
‘We are in deep trouble’: Billionaire investor Druckenmiller believes Fed’s monetary tightening will push the economy into recession in 2023
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a “hard landing” for the U.S. economy by the end of 2023 as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening will result in a recession. “I will be stunned if we don’t have a recession in ‘23. I don’t know the timing but...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers predicts there will 'almost certainly' be a 'downturn in the economy'
Larry Summers, who served as U.S. Treasury Secretary under President Bill Clinton and was a White House economic adviser to President Barack Obama, predicted Wednesday that the economy will experience a "downturn" in the coming months as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat inflation. When asked about the...
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
BlackRock says it's time to 'shun most stocks' with markets underestimating the risk of a Fed-induced recession
Investors should avoid most stocks with recession risks rising, according to BlackRock. The Fed and other central banks have underestimated the severity of the recession that their rate hikes could trigger, the asset manager said. "This all implies a clear sequence: overtighten policy first, significant economic damage second and then...
US News and World Report
Bond Sell-Off Worst Since 1949, Investor Sentiment Plummets - BofA
LONDON (Reuters) -Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949 and investor sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since the financial crisis, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday. This year’s dramatic bond tumble threatens credit events and a potential liquidation of the...
‘I’d never seen anything like it’: how market turmoil sparked a pension fund selloff
Pension fund managers breathed a cautious sigh of relief on Thursday morning. After days of market turmoil, the Bank of England’s £65bn emergency intervention the day before had – at least temporarily – stabilised UK government bond prices, supported the pound, and halted a pension fund selloff that threatened to spark a deeper crisis across the City.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: October Begins with Mixed Futures After a Dismal September; Oil Rallies
Stock futures were mixed in the early hours of Monday morning following a terrible end to September. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) moved up by 0.20%, while those on the S&P 500 (SPX) were down marginally as of 5.31 a.m. EST, Monday. Meanwhile, futures tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (NDX) were down 0.57%.
US News and World Report
Asian Shares Mostly Lower as Recession Fears Deepen
BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Monday after Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020. Tokyo rose while other regional markets declined. Shanghai was closed for China’s weeklong National Day holidays. Japan's Nikkei...
Stocks slide to cap 9.3% decline in September, worst month since March 2020
Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020.
The Fed doesn't have to go 'full Volcker' on inflation and any pivot on its rate hike policy could end the stock market's downward spiral, Fundstrat says
The Fed doesn't need to go "full Volcker" on raising interest rates to combat inflation, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. Leading indicators suggest financial conditions are tightening and inflation is coming down, Lee said. "Compared to 1970s-1980s, today's inflation is nascent," Lee said, adding that inflation in 2022 is "hardly...
marketplace.org
Global markets are tanking because they see signs that the global economy is tanking
The past two weeks on global financial markets have been brutal. Monday was no exception, and that’s in the U.S., in Asia and in Europe. Of course, the stock market is not the economy. But in this case, stock markets are looking at the economy and not liking what they’re seeing.
China's 'Rapid' Debt Buildup May Portend A Looming Financial Crisis: New York Fed
China’s recent debt buildup following the Covid-19 pandemic has researchers from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York wondering if the country can avoid a financial crisis in the years to come. The consequences of a Chinese crisis may impact the entire globe, as a bad turn for the...
U.S. consumer inflation expectations fall in September; sentiment rises
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers' near-term inflation expectations fell to a one-year low in September and the outlook over the next five years also improved, easing fears that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates by a full percentage point next week.
Fed's Evans sees interest rates peaking at 4.50-4.75%
Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates to a range between 4.50% and 4.75%, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday, a more aggressive stance than he has previously embraced that underscores the central bank's hardening resolve to quash excessively high inflation.
A U.K. recession is now ‘inevitable’ and the only question is its ‘depth and duration,’ top economist Mohamed El-Erian says
The U.K. has been battered by an economic storm this year due to the Ukraine war, Europe’s energy crisis, and sky-high inflation, leading to the collapse of the pound. And now, after the U.K.’s new Conservative Party leadership unveiled a “mini budget” on Friday that featured unfunded tax cuts, top economists warn that a recession is all but guaranteed.
Stocks Rebound, Powell, Pound, Starbucks and Hurricane Ian In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, September 27:. U.S. equity futures powered higher Tuesday, potentially snapping Wall Street's five-day losing streak, while the dollar retreated from its two-decade high amid a modest rebound in global stocks. The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket...
Economic growth could grind to a halt and spark global recession next year, OECD says
Many of the world's biggest economies are on track for slower economic growth and a recession next year. Several of the world’s largest economies face heightened recession risks as the pandemic’s aftershocks and the Ukraine War slow growth worldwide, one of the top policy and economic development forums says.
