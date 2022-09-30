Read full article on original website
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hayden and Trussville Girls Win Miss Iron City's Outstanding Teen CompetitionP3 StrategiesTrussville, AL
Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing IssuesZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Reigning Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year commits to Jacksonville State
Hueytown quarterback Earl Woods – the reigning Class 6A back of the year – announced his commit to Jacksonville State on Sunday afternoon. The senior accounted for 7 TDs and 216 all-purpose yards in a win over Paul Bryant on Friday night. He was 6-of-10 passing for 177 yards and also ran for 39 yards on seven carries.
SEC Shorts Misses Opportunity to Include Alabama
Skit based on phoning in for miracles misses chance to show Tide when game cut to 28-23
Hoover, October 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Hoover. The Mountain Brook Junior High School football team will have a game with Simmons Middle School on October 03, 2022, 15:00:00. The Spain Park High School football team will have a game with Hoover High School on October 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young Exits Arkansas Game
The Alabama Crimson Tide currently leads the Arkansas Razorbacks 14-0 early in the second quarter. However, the Crimson Tide may face some serious adversity as the game continues. Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, junior Bryce Young has exited the contest appearing to favor his right shoulder. Young pointed to his throwing...
Hewitt-Trussville grad Brent Key gets first win as Georgia Tech head coach
By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor PITTSBURGH — Hewitt-Trussville graduate got his first win as the Georgia Tech Head Coach as the Yellow Jackets upset No. 24 Pitt Panthers, 26-21, on Saturday, October 1. Key was named interim head coach of his Alma Mater on Wednesday, September 27, shortly after Geoff Collins was relieved of his […]
Alabama Leads Arkansas 28-7 at Halftime; Bryce Young Still Out
The Alabama Crimson Tide leads the Arkansas Razorbacks by a score of 28-7 at halftime in Fayetteville, AR. The defense has forced its first turnover of the season, JoJo Earle has returned to the line-up and already caught a touchdown, and the team has put up double the yards on offense that Arkansas has.
280living.com
Playing on home turf: Chelsea High School debuts new turf field for football season
After less than four months of work, the Chelsea High School football team stepped onto its new turf field to play its first home game of the season on Sept. 2. The project, which Mayor Tony Picklesimer said had been discussed for several years, was a four-way partnership between the city of Chelsea, the city of Westover, the Shelby County Commission and the Shelby County Board of Education.
Nick Saban gives honest Jalen Milroe take after win vs Arkansas
The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) blew out the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC), 49-26, on Saturday. Unfortunately for Alabama, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe had to step in to replace starting quarterback Bryce Young after Young left the game with a right shoulder injury in the second quarter.
JoJo Earle Records His First Touchdown of the Season
Crimson Tide fans have been holding out all season for the return of JoJo Earle to the lineup following a fracture of his foot in early August. Against Arkansas on the road, they finally got it and it has paid off for the team. Earle hauled in a pass from...
Celine Borge Earns First Epson Tour Win at Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic
Norwegian golfer Celine Borge came away with her first career EPSON Tour victory over the weekend at the Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic at the Ol' Colony Golf Complex. Borge finished the tournament at 15-under par and claimed $30,000 in earnings as the winner. Additionally she moved from No. 16 to No....
Bama’s Win Over Arkansas Means Free Food at Tuscaloosa’s Slim Chickens Monday
Crimson Tide fans have an extra reason to celebrate Saturday's road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks -- free food at Tuscaloosa's two Slim Chickens restaurants Monday. One of the city's newest fast food franchises, Slim Chickens announced a promotion last week to celebrate the return of their Tender Mac Bowl.
saturdaydownsouth.com
First and 10: It's not quite time to panic about Bryce Young, but Alabama has reasons to be nervous
The narrative is no need to panic. At least not yet. Technically, it’s an AC shoulder joint sprain, and Alabama coach Nick Saban says star quarterback Bryce Young is day-to-day. “He doesn’t have a serious injury,” Saban said. But Young has an injury, and the collateral impact...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama fans slam Arkansas fans for 'embarrassing' Dixieland Delight rendition
One of the most intriguing matchups of Week 5 takes place in Fayetteville, where No. 20 Arkansas faces No. 2 Alabama. The Razorbacks haven’t beaten the Crimson Tide since 2006 and would be on a 15-game losing streak in the series if the Tide’s win in 2007 hadn’t been vacated.
2 injured when gunfire erupts outside youth league football game in Adamsville
Gunfire erupted outside a youth league football game in Adamsville Saturday night, leaving two people wounded. The shooting happened about 7 p.m. at a 6 and under game at the city’s youth football field. Adamsville Assistant Police Chief Chris Robinson said someone shot into an occupied vehicle, wounding an...
Anderson suffers second-degree burns in Talladega crash
TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson suffered second-degree burns across his neck, face, right arm and both knees as he desperately jumped from his burning vehicle Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway. The 31-year-old journeyman was running fourth in the Truck Series race on Saturday when his truck spun...
Massive Tuscaloosa, Alabama Historic Antebellum Home for Sale
One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive homes is on the market and it is massive. It sits on 37 acres and the estate is a true southern antebellum home. This historic home and land are listed by Kristy Lee with Keller Williams Realty Tuscaloosa. It has everything you are looking...
Photos: Crashes, competition at Talladega Superspeedway 2022 YellaWood 500
Aaron Brewer died outside his Alabama high school. His parents want to ensure no other child is left behind.
He died beside the Pelham High School track. No one found him until it was too late.
2 injured in overnight Birmingham shooting
According to police, officers responded to Ascend 5 Points South, Off Campus Housing around 1:18 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, unidentified, was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
hooversun.com
New pastor settles in at Prince of Peace
About two years ago, the Rev. John Fallon, the pastor of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, called the Rev. Jon Chalmers, who was pastor at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Birmingham, and asked him what he thought about coming to Prince of Peace. Chalmers said he thought Fallon was...
