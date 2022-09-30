After less than four months of work, the Chelsea High School football team stepped onto its new turf field to play its first home game of the season on Sept. 2. The project, which Mayor Tony Picklesimer said had been discussed for several years, was a four-way partnership between the city of Chelsea, the city of Westover, the Shelby County Commission and the Shelby County Board of Education.

