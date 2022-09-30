ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hueytown, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young Exits Arkansas Game

The Alabama Crimson Tide currently leads the Arkansas Razorbacks 14-0 early in the second quarter. However, the Crimson Tide may face some serious adversity as the game continues. Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, junior Bryce Young has exited the contest appearing to favor his right shoulder. Young pointed to his throwing...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hueytown, AL
Education
Hueytown, AL
Sports
Hueytown, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
City
Cottondale, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Demopolis, AL
City
Hueytown, AL
City
Bryant, AL
280living.com

Playing on home turf: Chelsea High School debuts new turf field for football season

After less than four months of work, the Chelsea High School football team stepped onto its new turf field to play its first home game of the season on Sept. 2. The project, which Mayor Tony Picklesimer said had been discussed for several years, was a four-way partnership between the city of Chelsea, the city of Westover, the Shelby County Commission and the Shelby County Board of Education.
CHELSEA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Stampede#Tigers#Demopolis High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
CBS 42

2 injured in overnight Birmingham shooting

According to police, officers responded to Ascend 5 Points South, Off Campus Housing around 1:18 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, unidentified, was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

New pastor settles in at Prince of Peace

About two years ago, the Rev. John Fallon, the pastor of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, called the Rev. Jon Chalmers, who was pastor at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Birmingham, and asked him what he thought about coming to Prince of Peace. Chalmers said he thought Fallon was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy