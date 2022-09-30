Read full article on original website
ScrewDriverKing 40-in-1 tool is packed with essentials and plated in 18-karat gold
Carry one tool that does it all, the ScrewDriverKing™, which is state-of-the-art 18K-gold plated. Experience a toolbox in your pocket. Plus, its indestructible design is resistant to rust and scratches for long-lasting durability. Every tool is visible and accessible in an instant, and the ergonomic design keeps both the tool and your hand dry. With ScrewDriverKing, you’ll never lose a screw bit again, thanks to the dedicated storage that keeps them secured. Altogether, this revolutionary tool boasts 27 screw bits, both 1/4″ and 5/16″, that perfectly complement the double-ended hex sockets, 9 spoke wrenches, a file tool, and a bubble level. Additionally, its rulers provide both inches and metric measurements, and it also has a screw-eye tool, an Earth magnet, a detent ball, and much more. An ideal multitool for everyday repair, it’s versatile, adaptable, seamless, and reliable.
Barebones Cowboy Fire Pit Collection has a modular design for cooking or a campfire
Cook your next meal or enjoy a fire when you have an item from the Barebones Cowboy Fire Pit Collection. Featuring 2 sizes—23″ and 30″—this series boasts a modular design for cooking your next meal or providing light or heat for your backyard. Moreover, the Barebones Cowboy Fire Pit Collection comes with a grill plate and pole for controlled-temperature cooking. In fact, the adjustable grill plate provides various choices for a distance of heat to create the perfect conditions. Furthermore, this set features overhead tool storage and a hanger bar that breaks down into 3 pieces. Finally, each grill consists of cast iron and steel for a highly durable, lightweight finish that’s corrosion-resistant. These materials are also sturdy enough for heavy backyard use.
Kemove K68 mechanical keyboard has a hot-swappable-switch design that you can program
Enhance your work or gaming setup with a uniquely designed product: the Kemove K68 mechanical keyboard. Offering hot-swappable switches, this gadget lets you program it with macro settings. Additionally, it has 3 modes available: Type-C Wired, Bluetooth 5.1, and 2.4 GHz. With a 65% layout, it has 68 keys in a compact design that has a unique wrap-around light strip. This stripe produces 5 RGB backlights, and the keyboard also has 19 RGB special lighting effects. Immersing you with colorful lighting effects, it lets you change how your layout looks in an instant. Match your mood, personal style, or desktop aesthetic with a colorful glow. Moreover, the K68 has low-profile double-shot PBT keycaps. These ergonomic keycaps give you a soft and comfortable experience along with durability.
millo air new-generation motorless magnetic blender is portable, powerful, and silent
Millo air is powered by the revolutionary Magnetic Air Drive, aka MAD. With its astonishing 450W peak power and German-designed blades, it can crush ice, nuts, or a full-size carrot in seconds. Super light at just 3 lbs, absolutely quiet at only 65 dBA, and waterproof, millo air is your ideal portable blender that can make 10 smoothies on the go. Blend in places you never imagined you could: the gym, office, or even beach. With millo air, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is easy. Put your favorite ingredients into the cup, select a blending preset, and have your drink silky smooth in less than a minute. Cut the e-waste and switch to this MAD tech. Millo air steps towards a new kind of sustainable kitchen—where a single drive works for many appliances. The company may also launch a range of accessories for the base.
hardgraft Bear Hug iPhone 14 Pro Case has no side seams and snugly holds your phone
Give your iPhone 14 a snug and stylish cover: the hardgraft Bear Hug iPhone 14 Pro Case. This iPhone 14 case is beautifully handmade from Italian materials. It also comes in 2 varieties: classic and vegan. Thanks to having no side seams, this iPhone case offers a snug fit for your phone. Additionally, the phone case is accessible thanks to the opening on both sides. In fact, the case comes in a design with snap pushbuttons that do not touch your phone. There is also the leather material, which ages beautifully over time. The case looks great as the bear hug design simply makes the snug fit even more beautiful. For the vegan version, the case has an embossing with the famous Italian Saffiano cross-hatch. This gives the material a high-end finish and luxury texture.
Native Union W.F.A Sleeve for MacBook 16″ has a durable exterior & recycled interior
Protect your most important device when you have the Native Union W.F.A Sleeve for MacBook 16″. With a refined design, this member of the Work from Anywhere series provides snug protection for your MacBook. Offering a bold color contrast in either Black or Kraft options, it provides sleek yet understated everyday protection. Additionally, the exterior consists of a hardwearing textile, while the interior uses a recycled padding. Together, this 360-degree protection keeps your MacBook Pro 16″ or MacBook Pro 15″ safe. Using 100% recycled polyester (rPET) from plastic bottles, the sleeve also has a coating that provides a water-repellent finish. The recycled leather accents and zipper give it a complete look, and it weighs only 10.23 ounces for an easy carry.
Keurig K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker recommends drinks based on your taste
Make the most of coffeehouse beverages at home with the Keurig K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker. The device comes with a BrewID that easily recognizes your K-Cup Pod. In fact, they provide a menu of cafe curations you can easily explore on the Keurig app. Additionally, Cafe Creations brew your favorites with precision or let you discover something deliciously new. In fact, you can follow the Barista Mode in the app and get step-by-step instructions to brew your favorite coffee. Another feature that makes this coffee maker one of a kind is multistream technology. This saturates coffee grounds more evenly to extract full flavor and aroma. With 5 strengths, 6 temperatures, 4 brew sizes, a brew-over-ice setting, and 2 coffee shot options for specialty drinks, this coffee maker is truly versatile.
Sony PlayStation PS5 Gray Camouflage Collection offers a matching set of accessories
Upgrade your gaming setup with peripherals that match when you go for the Sony PlayStation PS5 Gray Camouflage Collection. This series includes a new DualSense wireless controller, PS5 console covers, and a Pulse 3D wireless headset. Providing a unique aesthetic, just like the galaxy-inspired color lineup did, it offers PS5 console covers for the PS5 with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition. Boasting a reimagined camouflage pattern, it has a more contemporary feel. And you’ll notice the iconic PlayStation Shapes incorporated into the pattern. Whether or not you already have these necessary accessories, the new colors will add a fun and fresh feel. Go for the controller to hold camo in your hand and the console covers to change your aesthetic. Finally, the headset enhances your look.
Dyson Groom tool & brush offer mess-free grooming for medium- and long-haired dogs
Stop the spread of pet hair around the house with the Dyson Groom tool & brush. This is a mess-free grooming tool and brush for medium- and long-haired dogs. In fact, it can remove loose hairs from your dog directly in the vacuum. As a result, it stops the spread of loose pet hair around the house. Additionally, it makes the entire process of pet grooming quick and comfortable. With every brush stroke, you can also remove the dead skin cells from your pet’s body. This will stop the spread of allergens and make the process hassle-free. The tool comes with self-clean and self-store modes with single thumb control. There are 364 bristles, angled at 35°, that penetrate your dog’s coat to grab loose hairs. Overall, it’s an ideal pet accessory to keep your home clean and make pet grooming super easy.
HOTO multifunctional rotary tool kit has a 50-minute battery life and 5 speed adjustments
Pack your toolkit with a powerful gadget: the HOTO multifunctional rotary tool kit. In fact, this 35-in-1 device has a super long battery life of up to 50 minutes. That’s a result of the 2,000 mAh high-capacity lithium battery. Moreover, it offers 5 speed adjustments from 5,000 to 25,000 rpm. So you can use it for different needs and materials. Use it for everything from carving and engraving to grinding and polishing. Additionally, with a powerful 380 reinforced motor, it offers performance equivalent to the effect an 8-volt motor offers. Furthermore, weighing only 240g, it’s lightweight and comfortable to hold as you work. With 35 high-performance accessories, it can do a ton of things: cutting, grinding, milling, cleaning, polishing, drilling, sanding, and engraving. Finally, great for DIYers and professionals alike, it also has a gear memory setting to remember the last gear you used, resulting in an uninterrupted working session.
Must-have travel gadgets and accessories you need to pack for your autumn vacation
Planning a fall getaway? It’s a smart move, what with the cooler temperatures, thinner crowds, and accommodation discounts. But if you travel off-season, you still want the latest travel gear. So check out these must-have travel gadgets for autumn vacations. They keep you comfortable and organized wherever you go.
EDCEST everyday carry knife is designed to be worn on a watch strap for accessibility
Keep your knife closer than ever with the EDCEST everyday carry knife. Providing incredible portability and accessibility, this tiny knife is one you can wear on your watch strap. With a patent-pending design, it has specific models for Apple Watch straps and the Gshock 5600/5700 strap. However, it also comes in general sizes of 20 mm, 22 mm, and 24 mm. Crafted with a 3D-printing process with a selective laser sintering 3D printer, it uses minimal materials and has a super light weight. Additionally, its flexible yet robust sheath goes through mechanical polishing for a smooth surface. Then, choose from a Magnacut blade—heat treated at 63HRC in the US—or a stainless steel blade. Install it easily on your watch strap by simply sliding the sheath on. And it’ll stay securely in place. Finally, just lift the knife while pressing the thumb rest to remove it.
hardgraft Quintessence Pack daily bag fits everyday necessities & a medium-size camera
Add a necessary essential to your wardrobe: the hardgraft Quintessence Pack daily bag. Designed to hold all your everyday carry necessities, it even holds a medium-size camera for all your content creation needs. Alternatively, you can pack a water bottle even though it’s a fairly small bag. Conveniently, it opens all the way down the sides, letting you easily access what’s inside. Fill it with all your favorite items and pack with ease since you can open it nice and wide. Measuring just 5.1 by 7.8 by 3.5 inches, it fits inside larger bags with ease. Plus, the shoulder strap moves and adjusts according to how you’d like to carry it. It lengthens up to 43 inches, too, if you want to wear it as a crossbody bag. Close it with a premium metal zipper, and use the outside zip pocket for your most-reachable items.
DJI Osmo Mobile 6 3-axis mobile stabilizer puts shake-free results at your fingertips
Never miss capturing your favorite shots with the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 3-axis mobile stabilizer. This 3-axis mobile stabilizer puts shake-free results at your fingertips. Also, it’s not just foldable and compact enough to fit in your palm. But it can also launch automatically once unfolded. Additionally, you can use the built-in extension rod to capture shots from dynamic angles. Additionally, you can use it along with the DJI Mimo app. This lets you easily enhance your shooting, editing, and sharing skills. In fact, it’s the quick release magnetic clamp that makes this version of the DJI Osmo a must have for content creators. The 3-axis stabilization will allow you to capture smooth, lossless, on-the-move creations. Finally, the new slate-gray color of this stabilizer is also sleek and stain resistant.
Unitree Pump smart pocket gym weighs just 700 grams but provides all-in-one training
Travel with your fitness routine in your pocket when you have the Unitree Pump smart pocket gym. In fact, weighing only 700 grams, it contains thousands of workouts. So use it as a rower, dumbbells, a squat rack, cables, and more wherever you go. Its built-in motor controls the resistance level, providing a consistent pump to evenly work your muscles. Simply anchor it to doorways, chairs, your ankle, and other stable spots—no elastics required. Use the connected app to set your ideal resistance between 4.4 and 44 pounds. Or get it even higher by combining Pumps. Choose between eccentric and concentric resistance depending on when you want to feel the burn. And select any of the 4 modes—Concentric, Eccentric, Constant, and Chain—to customize your resistance and ratios. Enjoy arcade-style games and safety, of course, because it pulls the rope at a slow and steady pace, even if you let go.
Flo Blanket with arm holes has special slits & flaps to let you freely move legs & arms
Stay comfortable in a whole new way with the Flo Blanket with arm holes. A true evolution of comfort, it is more than a traditional blanket. In fact, it has 4 strategically placed slits and flaps that let your arms and legs move freely. So you can stay warm and cozy while gaming, eating popcorn, or holding hands. Whether you use it for sleeping or relaxing, it allows your body to regulate its temperature as you move your legs and arms in and out of the holes. And this freedom of movement helps ensure the blanket doesn’t stick to you or stretch out. With a climate-adaptable design, it allows for normal blanket use while making you more comfortable overall. If you deal with insomnia, high body temperature, or anxiety, you’ll love Flo Blanket!
Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro comes with remote finder feature so you keep track of it
Finding your Alexa remote is now easy thanks to the remote finder feature in the Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro. Additionally, the device comes with a motion-activated backlight that illuminates buttons in dimly lit rooms. The remote also comes with 2 customizable buttons to create your own shortcuts to favorite channels, apps, or any Alexa commands. In fact, there’s even a new shortcut to the on-screen Bluetooth menu that lets you pair your wireless headphones fast. With this remote, you can control power and volume—plus surf live TV with dedicated channel buttons. Regarding compatibility, this remote is compatible with most Fire TV streaming media players, Amazon Fire TV smart TVs, and smart TVs with Fire TV built-in. Overall, it’s a nice upgrade to your regular Fire TV remote—which you can now find, even if you lose it.
NuPhy Halo65 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard has an RGB HaloLit design & aluminum frame
Speed up typing while doing the most demanding tasks with the NuPhy Halo65 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard. The design fine-tunes every component, starting from the cap to the coating. This enables efficient typing thanks to the RGB HaloLit design. Additionally, the wavy, ionic-column-inspired side also enhances the grip and height of this gadget. It’s also available in 2 amazing colors: wear-resistant anodized matte black and electrophoresis-coated ionic white. Whether it’s multitasking or going through intense gaming sessions, the 4,000 mAh built-in battery can sustain 240 hours of continuous use. The dual-OS support also makes this peripheral ideal for both Mac and Windows. With brightly lit keycaps and an intuitive design, this device is a great typing companion for your work setup.
Logitech MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard for Mac is made with Tactile Quiet keys
Take your typing experience one step further on your Apple computer with the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard for Mac. This keyboard is seamlessly compatible with non-Windows setups and is available in two amazing colors. These would be the Space Gray and Pale Gray option. Additionally, you can also customize shortcuts and accelerate creativity with Logi Options+. One of the key features of this keyboard is the Tactile Quiet low-profile switches. These make the typing experience quieter and more reliable. Another feature worth exploring is Smart Backlighting. This will allow you to stay in the flow in any light conditions. For multitaskers, you can connect up to three different Apple devices for macOS, iPadOS or iOS with Easy-Switch. Even while you work, you can still charge the keyboard with a USB-C cable.
gitaplus cargo-carrying robot is about double the size of the original gitamini robot
Let your cargo follow you while you travel comfortably with the gitaplus cargo carrying robot. Double the size of the gitamini robot, this robot comes with pedestrian etiquette. In fact, this robot is perfect for families who need larger cargo space, business owners, or anyone who wants an extra set of hands. The sleek design looks unique and one of a kind. In fact, this robot also has a built-in speaker. It allows you to use the mygita app to stream music from your smartphone. With the help of cameras and radar technology, this robot can see its surroundings and pair with its user. In fact, it takes just one tap for the gitaplus to pair to you. It stands and self-balances, braking automatically when needed and adjusting its speed to keep pace along the way.
