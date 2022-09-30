Travel with your fitness routine in your pocket when you have the Unitree Pump smart pocket gym. In fact, weighing only 700 grams, it contains thousands of workouts. So use it as a rower, dumbbells, a squat rack, cables, and more wherever you go. Its built-in motor controls the resistance level, providing a consistent pump to evenly work your muscles. Simply anchor it to doorways, chairs, your ankle, and other stable spots—no elastics required. Use the connected app to set your ideal resistance between 4.4 and 44 pounds. Or get it even higher by combining Pumps. Choose between eccentric and concentric resistance depending on when you want to feel the burn. And select any of the 4 modes—Concentric, Eccentric, Constant, and Chain—to customize your resistance and ratios. Enjoy arcade-style games and safety, of course, because it pulls the rope at a slow and steady pace, even if you let go.

FITNESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO