Stay comfortable in a whole new way with the Flo Blanket with arm holes. A true evolution of comfort, it is more than a traditional blanket. In fact, it has 4 strategically placed slits and flaps that let your arms and legs move freely. So you can stay warm and cozy while gaming, eating popcorn, or holding hands. Whether you use it for sleeping or relaxing, it allows your body to regulate its temperature as you move your legs and arms in and out of the holes. And this freedom of movement helps ensure the blanket doesn’t stick to you or stretch out. With a climate-adaptable design, it allows for normal blanket use while making you more comfortable overall. If you deal with insomnia, high body temperature, or anxiety, you’ll love Flo Blanket!

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO