Read full article on original website
Related
Thrillist
Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall
Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
Costco Is Selling the Cutest Disney Dinnerware & the Set Makes a Great Gift
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We usually head to Costco for grocery shopping. There’s the rush to the bakery section to load up on pumpkin pies and other seasonal treats, and then we usually look at the frozen section and paper goods, too. But Costco always has something else to catch our eye (and fill our carts), from furniture to clothing. That’s why it’s also one of our favorite places to shop for holiday gifts. You can often find unique and exclusive items at Costco, and the latest product that’s caught our attention is perfect for Disney fans.
Lidl ordered to melt copycat chocolate Lindt bunnies
Lidl has been ordered to destroy its foil-wrapped chocolate bunnies after a Swiss court ruled it was too similar to the original Lindt version. Switzerland’s highest court ruled on Thursday that Lindt and Spruengli’s chocolate bunnies deserve protection from copycat products which include a version by the German discount supermarket Lidl which has been ordered to stop selling its product and destroy remaining stock. Lindt’s chocolate bunny – wrapped in gold-coloured foil with a red ribbon and small bell, and sitting in a squatting posture – is sold in various sizes and is one of the Swiss brand’s bestselling...
ScrewDriverKing 40-in-1 tool is packed with essentials and plated in 18-karat gold
Carry one tool that does it all, the ScrewDriverKing™, which is state-of-the-art 18K-gold plated. Experience a toolbox in your pocket. Plus, its indestructible design is resistant to rust and scratches for long-lasting durability. Every tool is visible and accessible in an instant, and the ergonomic design keeps both the tool and your hand dry. With ScrewDriverKing, you’ll never lose a screw bit again, thanks to the dedicated storage that keeps them secured. Altogether, this revolutionary tool boasts 27 screw bits, both 1/4″ and 5/16″, that perfectly complement the double-ended hex sockets, 9 spoke wrenches, a file tool, and a bubble level. Additionally, its rulers provide both inches and metric measurements, and it also has a screw-eye tool, an Earth magnet, a detent ball, and much more. An ideal multitool for everyday repair, it’s versatile, adaptable, seamless, and reliable.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Keurig K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker recommends drinks based on your taste
Make the most of coffeehouse beverages at home with the Keurig K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker. The device comes with a BrewID that easily recognizes your K-Cup Pod. In fact, they provide a menu of cafe curations you can easily explore on the Keurig app. Additionally, Cafe Creations brew your favorites with precision or let you discover something deliciously new. In fact, you can follow the Barista Mode in the app and get step-by-step instructions to brew your favorite coffee. Another feature that makes this coffee maker one of a kind is multistream technology. This saturates coffee grounds more evenly to extract full flavor and aroma. With 5 strengths, 6 temperatures, 4 brew sizes, a brew-over-ice setting, and 2 coffee shot options for specialty drinks, this coffee maker is truly versatile.
Popculture
Popular Yogurt Hit With Recall
Watch out, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest delicious treat to be at the center of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. Wednesday saw the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
5 Home Items You Should Never, Ever Buy At Walmart
Walmart has gained a reputation for being a one-stop shop for everything for the home. However, there are some home items you should never, ever buy there.
20 brands of cheese recalled after multiple people hospitalized with listeria
(WJBF) — Multiple people across six states have been hospitalized after being infected with listeria believed to have come from contaminated brie and camembert cheese. According to the CDC, the cheese was manufactured by Old Europe Cheese. On Friday, Sept. 30, the company recalled more than 20 brands of brie and camembert sold nationwide and in Mexico at supermarkets, retail shops, and wholesale stores.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thrillist
Kellogg's Newest Cereal Turns Water Into Milk
Kellogg's knows that inflation is still hitting consumers pretty hard, and to help cut down costs at. the grocery store, the company has unveiled a new line of cereal that don't require milk. Kellogg's Instabowls are the easiest way to enjoy cereal and milk. All you need to do is add cold water. The water will transform instantly into milk.
7 Walmart Brand Items That Are Just as Good as Name Brands
Store brands are gaining popularity among consumers. They reached a record $199 billion in sales across all major retail channels in 2021, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association....
I'm a professional baker. I tried chocolate-chip cookies from Costco, Walmart, Kroger, and Safeway to find the best.
I tried chocolate-chip cookies from the bakery section of Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and Costco. As a pro baker, I had high expectations — but Safeway and Walmart didn't impress me much. Costco's cookies were soft and not too sweet with lots of chocolate chunks.
Kroger introduces brand new way to use self checkout but warns shoppers what they need to do to avoid any extra drama
KROGER has introduced a new tool that changes how shoppers use the self-checkout. The major retailer first piloted the KroGo cart in the fall of 2020 – a buggy that comes with in-built technology. Customers scan and put the items in the cart as they go up and down...
8 Costco Frozen Foods That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck
Across the nation, the cost of food is on the rise; in fact, we haven't seen these kinds of markups since the late 1970s. Although inflation appears to be slowing down, it's not as though groceries...
The end of Starbucks as we know it? Coffee giant will spend $450M on 'Reinvention' plan that will see Frappuccinos made one minute faster, with less emphasis on city cafes and more on drive-thrus and pick up
Starbucks unveiled a 'Reinvention' plan on Tuesday to overhaul their current stores with speedier technology and implement new stores that will only offer delivery services and a drive-thru. The plan will cost the company $450 million to execute and will increase Starbucks' store growth rate in the US from 450...
Barebones Cowboy Fire Pit Collection has a modular design for cooking or a campfire
Cook your next meal or enjoy a fire when you have an item from the Barebones Cowboy Fire Pit Collection. Featuring 2 sizes—23″ and 30″—this series boasts a modular design for cooking your next meal or providing light or heat for your backyard. Moreover, the Barebones Cowboy Fire Pit Collection comes with a grill plate and pole for controlled-temperature cooking. In fact, the adjustable grill plate provides various choices for a distance of heat to create the perfect conditions. Furthermore, this set features overhead tool storage and a hanger bar that breaks down into 3 pieces. Finally, each grill consists of cast iron and steel for a highly durable, lightweight finish that’s corrosion-resistant. These materials are also sturdy enough for heavy backyard use.
IKEA OBEGRÄNSAD limited-edition collection has 20 clever products for a home music setup
Be more creative with your music setup at home with the IKEA OBEGRÄNSAD collection. This limited-edition collection has 20 products that can help you create a great home music setup. These include a record player, wall and floor lamps, a clock, laptop, tablet, speaker, and record stand. Additionally, there’s also a desk, 2 options of shelving units, an armchair, 4 options of bags—including an accessory, a record, and a laptop bag—a rug, sleepers in 2 sizes, a throw, and a cushion cover. Together, they make the entire process of creating music super easy and creative. In fact, with this collection, you don’t have to stick to music-making. You can easily do other creative things at the same time. By collaborating with Swedish House Mafia, IKEA just added more style to the overall collection.
Dyson Groom tool & brush offer mess-free grooming for medium- and long-haired dogs
Stop the spread of pet hair around the house with the Dyson Groom tool & brush. This is a mess-free grooming tool and brush for medium- and long-haired dogs. In fact, it can remove loose hairs from your dog directly in the vacuum. As a result, it stops the spread of loose pet hair around the house. Additionally, it makes the entire process of pet grooming quick and comfortable. With every brush stroke, you can also remove the dead skin cells from your pet’s body. This will stop the spread of allergens and make the process hassle-free. The tool comes with self-clean and self-store modes with single thumb control. There are 364 bristles, angled at 35°, that penetrate your dog’s coat to grab loose hairs. Overall, it’s an ideal pet accessory to keep your home clean and make pet grooming super easy.
millo air new-generation motorless magnetic blender is portable, powerful, and silent
Millo air is powered by the revolutionary Magnetic Air Drive, aka MAD. With its astonishing 450W peak power and German-designed blades, it can crush ice, nuts, or a full-size carrot in seconds. Super light at just 3 lbs, absolutely quiet at only 65 dBA, and waterproof, millo air is your ideal portable blender that can make 10 smoothies on the go. Blend in places you never imagined you could: the gym, office, or even beach. With millo air, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is easy. Put your favorite ingredients into the cup, select a blending preset, and have your drink silky smooth in less than a minute. Cut the e-waste and switch to this MAD tech. Millo air steps towards a new kind of sustainable kitchen—where a single drive works for many appliances. The company may also launch a range of accessories for the base.
Flo Blanket with arm holes has special slits & flaps to let you freely move legs & arms
Stay comfortable in a whole new way with the Flo Blanket with arm holes. A true evolution of comfort, it is more than a traditional blanket. In fact, it has 4 strategically placed slits and flaps that let your arms and legs move freely. So you can stay warm and cozy while gaming, eating popcorn, or holding hands. Whether you use it for sleeping or relaxing, it allows your body to regulate its temperature as you move your legs and arms in and out of the holes. And this freedom of movement helps ensure the blanket doesn’t stick to you or stretch out. With a climate-adaptable design, it allows for normal blanket use while making you more comfortable overall. If you deal with insomnia, high body temperature, or anxiety, you’ll love Flo Blanket!
Polaroid P3 retro music player has a compact size yet packs a big on-the-go punch
Listen to music on the go, and share it with others, when you have the Polaroid P3 retro music player. Not only does it have a super fun design in multiple colors, but it also has a compact size that’s easy to take with you anywhere. If you need more volume than your smartphone can provide, the P3 succeeds. Designed with a polished metal handle, this standout portable speaker brings back the iconic boombox look. Its retro-futuristic vibes come in 5 colors: black, blue, red, yellow, and gray. Plus, you can pair it with the Polaroid Music app to enjoy even more functionality, set up favorite music channels, and scroll through them with the analog dial. Providing up to 15 hours of playback time, it also pairs with other P3s to give you surround sound.
Gadget Flow
New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.https://thegadgetflow.com
Comments / 1