Read full article on original website
Related
1 arrested for assault, shooting at girlfriend’s family
An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday in Bushnell Township after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend before firing a shotgun at her family.
Prosecutor: Suspects in Lake-Osceola State Bank Robbery to be Arraigned
Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper says two suspects in the robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther will be arraigned Tuesday in Lake County. Cooper has authorized charges against both suspects. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the men handed the bank teller teller a note on Sept. 22 demanding money. In the note there was reference to a bomb at a school. The note did not mention a specific school, however law enforcement took the necessary precautions and evacuated Baldwin Community Schools.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Marion man dies in one vehicle accident in Osceola County
Speed was a contributing factor, according to police as one man died following a one vehicle crash in Osceola County Friday. It happened on M-66 near 7 Mile Road. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was traveling southbound on 30th Avenue when it went off the roadway.
Woman sentenced to jail time for role in GR riot
A woman has been sentenced to serve a year in jail for her role in the 2020 riot in downtown Grand Rapids.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
recordpatriot.com
Osceola County crash kills one, hospitalizes another
SYLVAN TOWNSHIP — A single-vehicle crash Friday in Osceola County killed one and injured another. About 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a one-vehicle personal injury accident on M-66 near 7 Mile Road in Sylvan Township, about 6 1/2 miles northwest of Evart. According to a news release, a vehicle traveling southbound on 30th Avenue (M-66) went off the roadway.
1 Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Mecosta County (Mecosta County, MI)
According to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle crash was reported in Mecosta County on Friday. The crash occurred near the intersection of 19 Mile Road and 220th Avenue in Green Township.
Police arrest man accused of several vehicle thefts throughout Roosevelt Park
The Roosevelt Park Police Department says officers arrested someone who they believe is responsible for several recent thefts from unlocked vehicles throughout the city.
Man in critical condition after crashing into semi on US-31
After crashing into a semi-truck, a southbound Ford Focus was knocked off the road to the left, struck a tree, and burst into flames.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 more graduation shooting suspects in custody
Four more people believed to have been involved in a shootout after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School earlier this year have been arrested.
GRPD: 1 driver dead after crash, other driver arrested for OWI
The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on East Beltline Avenue Friday.
Ionia man charged with shooting a pro-life canvasser, but their stories vary
A pro-life volunteer was shot while canvassing at an Ionia home. Now the homeowner is facing charges, but says there's more to the story.
Morning Sun
Pickard Road fatal victim identified
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office identified the 75-year-old Stanwood woman killed in a Tuesday evening accident just northwest of Mt. Pleasant. Ruth Tebo was identified as the woman driving a 2017 Ford Escape in the 2200 block of East Pickard Road in Union Township at approximately 7:30 p.m. when her car veered off the road and hit two parked cars in a driveway, according to a press release from Sheriff Michael Main.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheriff: Two ‘Persons of Interest’ in Lake-Osceola State Bank Robbery Jailed on Unrelated Charges
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says two ‘persons of interest’ in last Thursday’s robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther are currently in the Lake County Jail on unrelated charges. Names are being withheld pending formal charges. The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing....
Woman 'stunned' after being shot while canvassing in Ionia Co., lawyer says incident was not an accident
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The law firm representing the woman who was shot while canvassing against Proposal 3 says that this incident was no accident. Joan Jacobson, 84, was in Lake Odessa on Sept. 20, visiting homes to pass out literature on Proposal 3, when she was shot while on the property of Sharon and Richard Harvey on Bippley Road.
1 airlifted after crash involving combine in Wright Twp.
A Coopersville woman was airlifted to the hospital after a Friday afternoon crash in Wright Township.
Grand Rapids Man Arrested After Attempting to Cash Suspicious Check in Leelanau County
A Grand Rapids man has been arrested after trying to cash a check that was believed to be fake in Suttons Bay, according to Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to a Fifth Third Bank on Sept. 23 and made contact with the employees and the suspect. The initial investigation determined the check was fictitious in nature.
WNEM
Sheriff: No one injured in school bus crash
ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - No injuries were reported during a crash involving a school bus in Isabella County Thursday morning. The crash happened on Winn Road in Isabella County’s Deerfield Township. A Beal City school bus was stopped with its red lights activated when it was rear-ended by...
One person dead after Big Rapids house fire
On Saturday night, officials report that a fire broke out in a Big Rapids residence, trapping one person inside.
Firefighters put out apartment building blaze in Norton Shores
Firefighters from several Muskegon County communities battled an apartment building blaze Sunday afternoon.
One pulled from water at Millennium Park, hospitalized
One person was taken to the hospital Saturday after he was pulled from the water at Millennium Park.
Comments / 1