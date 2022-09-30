ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Fishkill, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lite 98.7

What the Woolly Bears are Predicting for Winter in New York

It's my favorite time of the year... the oppressive heat is fading, apple cider donuts are on store shelves, and the black and brown Woolly Bear caterpillars are back with their winter weather predictions. Woolly Bear Caterpillars in New York. Much like Punxsutawney Phil predicts how soon we'll escape winter...
NEWBURGH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Bethel, NY
City
East Fishkill, NY
State
Connecticut State
101.5 WPDH

Breaking: Shooting At Hudson Valley, New York Football Game

Gunfire rang out at the Newburgh-Warwick football game. On youth night. Multiple people are reportedly injured. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard gunshots near end of a varsity football game between Newburgh and Warwick at Newburgh Free Academy. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. A witness at the scene tells...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess County Zoo Open Late Tonight for Animals After Hours

Did you even know that there is a zoo in Dutchess County? Believe it or not, I didn’t know until a few years ago and I’ve lived here in the Hudson Valley my whole life. And in Dutchess County since 1995. Now that you know, you might want to take a visit to see all the cool animals, and tonight might be just the right time to do that.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Jay
94.3 Lite FM

Early Morning Fire Destroy Restaurant in New Paltz New York

The fire has caused traffic delays and redirection in parts of the Village of New Paltz. The New Paltz police department reported the closure of part of North Front Street while the investigation and fire clean-up continue. Neighboring businesses were affected but are also grateful for the quick response from...
NEW PALTZ, NY
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moose#High School#Deer#Moose On The Loose#Dec
talkofthesound.com

New Rochelle Man Killed by Passing Car Following Orange County Collision

MONROE, NY (October 1, 2022) — Garfield E. Elliot, 47, of New Rochelle died Saturday after he stepped into a roadway and struck by a passing car in Orange County, New York. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 6:16 a.m. State Police from the Monroe barracks responded to a report of a pedestrian stuck by a vehicle on State Route 17 eastbound in the town of Monroe. Preliminary investigation revealed that Elliot was involved in a vehicle crash where he was the operator of one of the vehicles. Mr. Elliott exited his vehicle in the center median of State Route 17 and stepped into the roadway when he was struck by a 2018 Volkswagen that was traveling east. Mr. Elliot was pronounced deceased at the scene. The road was closed for approximately two hours.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Beloved Hudson Valley Coach, School Teacher Arrested in Narcotics Sting

A Hudson Valley teacher and coach was arrested along with 36 others in a major narcotics sting operation. Details about a four-month-long covert police operation titled "Operation Final Blow" was announced by officials on Wednesday. The investigation was coordinated between law enforcement agencies from three states and the federal government. The result was the seizure of 2 kilograms of cocaine, 75 grams of heroin, 165 grams of fentanyl, 1,600 ecstasy pills and 235 Oxycodone pills.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy