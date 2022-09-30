Read full article on original website
'Hocus Pocus 2': Thora Birch 'Dismayed' She Couldn't Return for Sequel Film
The Sanderson sisters may be flying back into Salem this Friday in Hocus Pocus 2, but they won't be seeing many familiar faces when they return from the grave 30 years after the events of the original 1993 film. As Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker grab their brooms and step back into character, Dani Dennison, one of the characters at the heart of the original Hocus Pocus, will not be there trying to fight them off, a scenario that left actress Thora Birch "dismayed."
'Hocus Pocus 2': Every Original Character Who's Returning and Who's Missing
It's time to dust off those spell books, because the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 is just days away! Nearly 30 years after the original 1993 film debuted to a less than stellar theatrical run, only to rise as a cult classic in the decades that followed, the Black Flame Candle will once again be lit on Friday, but as the Sanderson sisters fly back into Salem, very few things will be the same. Although some original cast members are set to reprise their roles, other key characters from the first film are not set to appear.
Thora Birch on the Real Reason She Won't Appear in 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Thora Birch, the actress behind the beloved character of Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus, is opening up about the real reason for her absence in the upcoming sequel. Die-hard Hocus Pocus fans were disappointed to learn that Birch would not be reprising her role as Dani in the new Disney+ sequel, despite capturing audiences' hearts as a young girl in the original 1993 film.
Kathy Najimy Explains Why Mary's Crooked Smile Is Backwards in Hocus Pocus 2: 'We Can Justify It'
"It's on the other side mainly because it's so hard for me to do it on the side I did it on 30 years ago," Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy said in a recent interview Kathy Najimy is clearing the air about her character's signature quirk in the Hocus Pocus film franchise. In 1993's iconic Hocus Pocus, Najimy's Mary Sanderson has a crooked smile, a detail Najimy, 65, improvised during shooting. In the newly-released sequel, Najimy continues to use the misshapen smile, but this time on the...
Do You Have to Pay to Watch ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ on Disney Plus?
While Hocus Pocus wasn’t an instant hit when it premiered in 1993, over the years, the family-friendly film has become a beloved cult classic. And now, just in time for Halloween, the Sanderson sisters will make their return in a sequel, premiering September 30 via Disney+. The new film stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as the trio of villainous witches, and has debuted to lukewarm critical reception. IndieWire dubbed the film “totally satisfactory,” The A.V. Club said it “could have been so much worse,” and Forbes writes that it’s “exactly as bad” as its...
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ review: A worthy followup to a Halloween classic
The Sanderson sisters haven't lost a step in the followup to the 1993 Salem-set classic. Upon its release in 1993, Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” was a critical and box office disappointment, with the Salem-set movie only becoming a cult classic once the company began re-airing it on cable every October. So it’s fitting that for “Hocus Pocus 2,” the House of Mouse has skipped the theaters and on Sept. 30 will send it directly to Disney+, the streaming home for programming akin to what viewers might find on the Disney Channel, ABC Family, or Freeform.
Kathy Najimy Recalls Filming Half of Hocus Pocus 2 with a Broken Rib: 'I Fell Like an Accordion'
"My whole week off that we were supposed to enjoy the holidays, I was healing," Kathy Najimy says of breaking a rib in the middle of filming Hocus Pocus 2 Kathy Najimy had to form a calming circle to get through the second half of shooting her scenes for Hocus Pocus 2. In an exclusive chat with PEOPLE surrounding her partnership with Airbnb, the actress, 65, reveals she broke a rib the day she paused filming the sequel while on a holiday break late last year. "The day I...
There's an Official Hocus Pocus Airbnb! Kathy Najimy Reveals the 'Spooky, Fantastic' Salem Cottage's Secrets
PEOPLE chats with Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy about her partnership with Airbnb and how fans can enter to book a stay at the Sanderson sisters' cottage Two Hocus Pocus fans are about to enter a land of enchantment. Ahead of the release of Hocus Pocus 2, streaming Friday on Disney+, Airbnb has announced an exclusive opportunity to stay at a recreation of the Sanderson sisters' cottage "in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts" on Oct. 20, for just $31 — in honor of Halloween's Oct. 31 date, of course. Aside from...
Hocus Pocus 2's Post-Credits Scene May Hint Another Sequel Is Coming
Warning: Big spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2 follow. When the original Hocus Pocus landed in theaters in the summer of 1993, it was a box office flop. However, over time, it became a cult classic, which is why its sequel has so much hype 29 years later. The new film is a pitch-perfect blend of nostalgia and silliness, which fans love. And that’s not all — Hocus Pocus 2’s post-credits scene hints this won’t be the final installment in the Sanderson sisters’ story.
Hocus Pocus 2 post-credits scene teases potential Sanderson Sisters return
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2. Gilbert's binding promise to a new coven of witches at the end of Hocus Pocus 2 proved to be nothing more than another lie from the mouth of a Halloween trickster. A post-credits scene for the long-awaited continuation of Disney's magical...
Who is the cat in Hocus Pocus 2? Meet Cobweb
We’re big fans of Hocus Pocus, the 1993 comedy fantasy movie about the Sanderson Sisters, a coven of witches who return to modern day to wreak havoc anew. For us, the best thing about it was Thackery Binx, a teenage boy cursed to live in the body of a black cat. We say ‘cursed’, but he absolutely stole the show.
