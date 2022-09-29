Read full article on original website
Top 10 Places to Get Tacos in St. Cloud According to Yelp
I love tacos. My dog is a taco for Halloween every year, I have gone multiple Halloweens myself as a Taco Bell hot sauce packet, my heart basically is wrapped in a warm corn shell. When asked what I want for dinner, the answer is always tacos. Luckily the taco culture in central Minnesota gets it and there are so many incredible places to get a plate of tacos around the area. Here are the top 10 according to Yelp*.
Special Deals This Weekend Only At Minnesota Based Target
We all know that the weekend of Black Friday there are some great deals. Some much better than others, but deals nonetheless. Because of some lagging retail sales over the last couple of years, some retailers are trying to grab people before the actual Black Friday. Target is one of those retailers.
This Hallmark Movie Looking Mansion is Still For Sale in St. Cloud
In order to get the official title of "mansion," a house must be over 8,000 square feet in size. This one on the market in St. Cloud comes in at a whopping 9,270 square feet, well exceeding the labeling threshold. This $1.3 million home was listed back in August of...
Check Out Ginger, Big Discounts This Month On Adult Dogs
Ginger is our adoptable pet of the the week and since it's National Adopt a Dog Month, there are some pretty good discounts on adoption fees thanks to a grant from St Cloud Subaru. Meet Ginger! This sweet lady originally came to TCHS as a stray, so little is known...
Did This Hiking Minnesota Woman Really See A Monster Near Lake Vermilion?
Since the calendar has turned over to October, it's got plenty of people looking for some spooky/scary stories and places to go. I stumbled across a YouTube channel recently, Lilith Dread, and found that she had recently shared a LONG episode that had to deal with a monster sighting near Lake Vermilion. Could this really have happened or was it a figment of the woman's imagination?
Attention Parents: CoCoMelon LIVE Is Coming To Minnesota In November!
If you have kids between the ages of two and ten, odds are you are VERY familiar with the CoCoMelon cartoon. Founded as a YouTube show in 2006, the program now boasts over 139 billion views around the world and is the second-most subscribed channel in the world. Well the...
Stearns History Museum Offering Tour of St. Cloud Cemetery
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can get a guided tour of a local cemetery. The Stearns History Museum is hosting the Sundown Cemetery Tour at North Star Cemetery on Cooper Avenue South in St. Cloud on Saturday, October 15th. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. and includes a brief...
A Minnesota Mother Shares Her Mix Of Emotions When A Child Moves Out
I have three great sons, and I knew there would come a day when they would all fly the coop and find their own way. These days though, most Millenials, I believe 60%, live at home; and I sort of liked the fact that all three of my beautiful boys liked me enough to live with me, even though they are all in their 20s. We all live our separate lives but share the same house. Who better to share the space with than the people that 'get you' the most? They share the expenses with me, and even if I don't talk to them everyday, I know they are okay.
St. Cloud Listeners React to Rise in Gas Prices [OPINION]
Gas prices in the St. Cloud area have largely seen a rise in price over the past week. The rise in price didn't go unnoticed by St. Cloud area residents. On WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday program listeners expressed concern that the price was at $3.79 to $3.89 at some stations in town and wondered why some stations were still able to price their gas at $3.48 when others had pushed their price to the $3.79 range.
Enjoy Beer? Hops & History Happening This Weekend In St. Cloud
My Friends at the Stearns History Museum have come up with the coolest series ever. Hops & History!. This is the 2nd Annual Hops & History event: A Celebration of Brewing! Four local craft breweries will be participating in the event, as well as one cidery. Everything will be taking place outdoors at The Stearns History Museum. You'll be able to fill your 6-ounce glass as many times as you want with the purchase of a ticket to the event.
Need a Minnesota License Sooner than Later? Want it The Same Day?
Raise your hand if you have had to wait more than a day to get your drivers license. Wait, this is the state of Minnesota, everyone getting a license, REAL ID, standard ID card issued from here will wait. Some have only waited a week, others, like my dad have had complications and waited a couple months or more. Wouldn't it be nice to get your license the SAME DAY? Maybe now you can!
Kay’s Midtown Cafe Closing in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Kay's Midtown Cafe in St. Cloud is closing Friday. The owners of the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page that their lease is expiring on the space at the end of October. They say they are auctioning off the equipment. They also thanked their customers...
Minnesota’s Haunted Dairy Queen Is Just An Hour From St. Cloud
Looking for a spooky spot to have a Halloween treat? Check out Minnesota's allegedly haunted Dairy Queen!. Located in St. Anthony, Minnesota, the DQ is supposed to be haunted by laughing children. Minnesota Haunted Houses:. This Dairy Queen is rumored to be haunted by the sounds of children laughing and...
First Ever ROCORI Habitat House Moves to New St. Cloud Lot
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - ROCORI High School's first ever habitat house has officially moved to it's permanent lot. Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity moved the home to it's new St. Cloud address early Friday morning. Chad Johnson is the Executive Director for Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity. He says...
Minnesota Offers Same Day Licenses at Two Locations
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Now you can get a standard driver's license on the same day you apply at two locations in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says for the first time, you have the option of receiving a standard Class D driver's license at the Dakota County License Center in Lakeville and the Clay County Department of Motor Vehicles in Moorhead.
What’s The Plan For St. Cloud’s Abandoned Burger King?
When people get off Highway 10 to head to downtown St. Cloud on Highway 23 the first thing they see is a big, abandoned, run-down Burger King. In a recent survey of one me, respondents overwhelmingly asserted that something needs to be done about this dilapidated fast food fossil. The...
‘Weird & Bizarre’ Class Offered By St. Cloud Community Ed
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- From Bigfoot to Aliens, you can explore the world of the weird and bizarre this fall. St. Cloud Community Education is offering an eight-week online course called "Philosophy of the Weird and Bizarre: Ghosts, Demons, Aliens, Bigfoot and more!". The class has been organized by...
The Five Biggest, Baddest Pro Wrestlers Who Hail From Minnesota
Minnesota has been a pro wrestling hotbed for nearly a decade. From the AWA days of the 1960's and 1970's to current local promotions like Steel Domain, F1RST Wrestling, Midwest Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling America and American Wrestling Federation, the state has spawned a number of big-name wrestlers. Here is...
Aquatic Invasive Species Prevented from Entering Lake Superior
TWO HARBORS (WJON News) -- Minnesota watercraft inspectors in Lake County recently prevented a boat from entering Lake Superior that had starry stonewort in the boat motor. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a boat arrived at the Agate Bay public access to Lake Superior. The inspector noticed what looked like grass in the motor's intake, but discovered the tiny star-shaped bulbils associated with starry stonewort.
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And Truck Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
