ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Top 10 Places to Get Tacos in St. Cloud According to Yelp

I love tacos. My dog is a taco for Halloween every year, I have gone multiple Halloweens myself as a Taco Bell hot sauce packet, my heart basically is wrapped in a warm corn shell. When asked what I want for dinner, the answer is always tacos. Luckily the taco culture in central Minnesota gets it and there are so many incredible places to get a plate of tacos around the area. Here are the top 10 according to Yelp*.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Special Deals This Weekend Only At Minnesota Based Target

We all know that the weekend of Black Friday there are some great deals. Some much better than others, but deals nonetheless. Because of some lagging retail sales over the last couple of years, some retailers are trying to grab people before the actual Black Friday. Target is one of those retailers.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Saint Cloud, MN
Lifestyle
Saint Cloud, MN
Restaurants
City
Saint Cloud, MN
City
Sartell, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Food & Drinks
City
Milaca, MN
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
WJON

Did This Hiking Minnesota Woman Really See A Monster Near Lake Vermilion?

Since the calendar has turned over to October, it's got plenty of people looking for some spooky/scary stories and places to go. I stumbled across a YouTube channel recently, Lilith Dread, and found that she had recently shared a LONG episode that had to deal with a monster sighting near Lake Vermilion. Could this really have happened or was it a figment of the woman's imagination?
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

A Minnesota Mother Shares Her Mix Of Emotions When A Child Moves Out

I have three great sons, and I knew there would come a day when they would all fly the coop and find their own way. These days though, most Millenials, I believe 60%, live at home; and I sort of liked the fact that all three of my beautiful boys liked me enough to live with me, even though they are all in their 20s. We all live our separate lives but share the same house. Who better to share the space with than the people that 'get you' the most? They share the expenses with me, and even if I don't talk to them everyday, I know they are okay.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Coffee Info#Food Drink Info#Hot Coffee#Coffeehouse#Food Drink#Best Coffee Shops#Central Minnesotans#Zimmerman Princeton
WJON

St. Cloud Listeners React to Rise in Gas Prices [OPINION]

Gas prices in the St. Cloud area have largely seen a rise in price over the past week. The rise in price didn't go unnoticed by St. Cloud area residents. On WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday program listeners expressed concern that the price was at $3.79 to $3.89 at some stations in town and wondered why some stations were still able to price their gas at $3.48 when others had pushed their price to the $3.79 range.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Enjoy Beer? Hops & History Happening This Weekend In St. Cloud

My Friends at the Stearns History Museum have come up with the coolest series ever. Hops & History!. This is the 2nd Annual Hops & History event: A Celebration of Brewing! Four local craft breweries will be participating in the event, as well as one cidery. Everything will be taking place outdoors at The Stearns History Museum. You'll be able to fill your 6-ounce glass as many times as you want with the purchase of a ticket to the event.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Need a Minnesota License Sooner than Later? Want it The Same Day?

Raise your hand if you have had to wait more than a day to get your drivers license. Wait, this is the state of Minnesota, everyone getting a license, REAL ID, standard ID card issued from here will wait. Some have only waited a week, others, like my dad have had complications and waited a couple months or more. Wouldn't it be nice to get your license the SAME DAY? Maybe now you can!
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Kay’s Midtown Cafe Closing in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Kay's Midtown Cafe in St. Cloud is closing Friday. The owners of the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page that their lease is expiring on the space at the end of October. They say they are auctioning off the equipment. They also thanked their customers...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WJON

First Ever ROCORI Habitat House Moves to New St. Cloud Lot

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - ROCORI High School's first ever habitat house has officially moved to it's permanent lot. Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity moved the home to it's new St. Cloud address early Friday morning. Chad Johnson is the Executive Director for Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity. He says...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Minnesota Offers Same Day Licenses at Two Locations

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Now you can get a standard driver's license on the same day you apply at two locations in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says for the first time, you have the option of receiving a standard Class D driver's license at the Dakota County License Center in Lakeville and the Clay County Department of Motor Vehicles in Moorhead.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

What’s The Plan For St. Cloud’s Abandoned Burger King?

When people get off Highway 10 to head to downtown St. Cloud on Highway 23 the first thing they see is a big, abandoned, run-down Burger King. In a recent survey of one me, respondents overwhelmingly asserted that something needs to be done about this dilapidated fast food fossil. The...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

‘Weird & Bizarre’ Class Offered By St. Cloud Community Ed

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- From Bigfoot to Aliens, you can explore the world of the weird and bizarre this fall. St. Cloud Community Education is offering an eight-week online course called "Philosophy of the Weird and Bizarre: Ghosts, Demons, Aliens, Bigfoot and more!". The class has been organized by...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

The Five Biggest, Baddest Pro Wrestlers Who Hail From Minnesota

Minnesota has been a pro wrestling hotbed for nearly a decade. From the AWA days of the 1960's and 1970's to current local promotions like Steel Domain, F1RST Wrestling, Midwest Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling America and American Wrestling Federation, the state has spawned a number of big-name wrestlers. Here is...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Aquatic Invasive Species Prevented from Entering Lake Superior

TWO HARBORS (WJON News) -- Minnesota watercraft inspectors in Lake County recently prevented a boat from entering Lake Superior that had starry stonewort in the boat motor. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a boat arrived at the Agate Bay public access to Lake Superior. The inspector noticed what looked like grass in the motor's intake, but discovered the tiny star-shaped bulbils associated with starry stonewort.
LAKE COUNTY, MN
WJON

Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And Truck Bursts Into Flames

I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy