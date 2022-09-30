ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls adds usable space to its downtown landscape

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ newest “green” space is open for business. “Just a great gathering space for people to really connect downtown and enjoy what downtown has to offer,” Sioux Falls Parks & Rec Recreation Manager Jackie Nelson said. “Something very similar...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

So, Just How Many Car Washes Are There in Sioux Falls?

If there is one thing the city of Sioux Falls has no shortage of, it has to be car washes. There seemingly appears to be at least one on every busy street in the city. I mean, there is certainly no excuse for driving a dirty car in this city. If you do, you either don't care that "wash me" is written on the back of your car, or you're just too damn cheap to wash your vehicle.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

The Top 10 Smallest Towns in all of South Dakota

South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the tiniest towns in the entire Mount Rushmore state?. According to the latest census data, these are the ten tiniest towns in all of South Dakota. Chances are, you've never even heard of the smallest town of them all.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Brookings, SD
Brookings, SD
South Dakota State
ESPN Sioux Falls

Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates

One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway. Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: October 1st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Festival of Bands in Sioux Falls features schools from South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota competing for first-place honors in parade and field competitions. Activities begin at 8 a.m. with a parade starting on West Madison Street. The marching competition begins at 9:45 a.m. at Howard Wood Field. The marching finals begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $15.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

The Buffalo Roundup draws thousands to the Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands gathered at Custer State Park to witness approximately 60 horse riders herd buffalo through the Black Hills. The Buffalo Roundup is both important to spectators and help keeps the herd healthy and active. According to KOTA TV News and KEVN, a herd...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SiouxperCon takes flight in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A convention celebrating everything from comic books to cosplay to professional wrestling is underway in Sioux Falls. SiouxperCon took flight in 2016 as a destination for all things pop culture and fandom. “If you’re into Supernatural or you’re into Harry Potter or you’re into...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kevin Cronin
KELOLAND TV

Will it snow in South Dakota this October?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

What is SiouxFallsOpenForBusiness.com All About?

The other day I was watching the NFL games on our local affiliate and a commercial popped up plugging a Sioux Falls website I had never heard of before. It got me asking myself, what is SiouxFallsOpenForBusiness.com all about?. When you go to the website, it references a ordinance in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment
KELOLAND TV

Scattered rain ahead; Much colder later this week

We are starting the day with areas of scattered rain in parts of KELOLAND, including the Miller area. Rain chances should be expanding across KELOLAND the next 24 to 36 hours. You can see the narrow belt of rain from near Winner to Redfield early this morning. There will be more to show on Futurecast later today.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What to expect for weather in October

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been coasting through the fall, but we know how quickly that can change. The warm weather has been sticking around for much of the fall as well as the dry weather. But October can give us some big swings. October is here,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

City looks to dismiss slaughterhouse injunction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The city of Sioux Falls has made a motion to dismiss a civil suit filed by the group looking to stop future slaughterhouses in the city. Earlier this month, Smart Growth Sioux Falls filed a lawsuit against the city to prevent Wholestone Farms from building a pork plant near Interstate 229 and Benson Road. The motion from attorney Reed Rasmussen, the attorney for Mayor Paul TenHaken and Sioux Falls City Council members, says Smart Growth Sioux Falls lacks standing and the “complaint fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Temperatures in KELOLAND to cool next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve enjoyed the warm and dry conditions as of late, but as we flip the calendar to October, be prepared for changes. The first change is showing a connection to the tropics. Though a slight connection, it is there. As Hurricane Ian moves...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

No injuries in Sioux Falls house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire reported by a passing vehicle. The first arriving fire unit reported smoke coming from the roof and could see an active fire in the basement. Fire crews entered all...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

ESPN Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD
ABOUT

ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnsiouxfalls.com/

