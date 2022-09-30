Read full article on original website
The two in-town rival volleyball teams already had one tight battle less than a week ago at the Highlands Cake Classic. This battle came for the second seed in the 37th District Tournament in a few weeks at Scott with the next one coming for the right to move on in the postseason. The Campbell County Camels (8-14) earned that second seed with a 3-2 (25-23, 24-26, 19-25, 25-22, 15-12) win over the host Bishop Brossart Mustangs (17-12).
Shawn Foster has heard the questions plenty. And he's definitely felt the pressure that comes with sharing a name and being the son of former Sexton star and Michigan State running back Shawn Foster, who was a heralded national recruit in the late 1990s. ...
Belfry High School held their 2022 Homecoming on Friday, Sept. 30 against Floyd Central. Senior Bailey McCoy was crowned as the new Miss BHS at halftime of the 49-12 win. Other senior attendants were Morgan Faith Hyden and Kelsey Jean Stogsdill. Junior attendants were Zoey Paige Cuadill and Amber Scott while sophomore attendants were Emily Grace Pierce and Kerrigan Grace Dotson. Freshman attendants Alyssa Salmons and Laci Grace Hays made up the remainder of the 2022 BHS Homecoming Court.
We're past the midway point of the season and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. A few more teams will further solidify their status as top dogs while others will be left trying to answer critical questions. Week 7 of the KHSAA football season officially kicks off at 7 p.m. across Kentucky, and the Courier Journal will have you covered like a shutdown corner in press coverage. Stay here or save this page as a...
