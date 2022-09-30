We're past the midway point of the season and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. A few more teams will further solidify their status as top dogs while others will be left trying to answer critical questions. Week 7 of the KHSAA football season officially kicks off at 7 p.m. across Kentucky, and the Courier Journal will have you covered like a shutdown corner in press coverage. Stay here or save this page as a...

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO