Capping Russia’s oil profits could keep oil flowing to global markets at a reasonable cost while slashing Putin’s war funding
The world as we know it cannot function without oil, giving oil-producing countries an advantage economists call market power. Nations that produce oil are able to set the price, while countries that rely on oil have little choice but to buy it at prices determined by the seller. While this...
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
Americans have burned through a third of their savings cushion. That's a dire sign for the US economy.
Mohamed El-Erian says markets need to stop their 'love affair' with a Fed pivot
Markets need to quit thinking the Fed will pivot away from hiking interest rates, El-Erian said. The Fed will only pivot if a market accident occurs, he said. "We should not be wishing for that." A soaring dollar and risks of a global recession are sparking talk about a Fed...
Drivers in Germany face higher insurance premiums - industry executive
MUNICH, Oct 4 (Reuters) - German drivers should brace for higher auto insurance premiums next year, following three years of price declines, an industry executive told Reuters.
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Ark Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions again.
African countries to push common energy position at COP27
CAPE TOWN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - African countries will use the COP27 climate talks in Egypt next month to advocate for a common energy position that recognises fossil fuels are necessary in the short term to expand economies and electricity access, the continent’s top energy official said on Tuesday.
Voices: Homes for Ukraine proves how broken our housing market really is
This month is the sixth since the first Ukrainians were resettled in Britain through the government’s “Homes for Ukraine” scheme. Many people across the country were keen to help those fleeing violence and generously opened their homes. I was proud that in Sheffield alone, 500 Ukrainian refugee households were matched with hosts. The scheme has certainly been successful in highlighting the widespread desire in this country to help those escaping a war zone.However, the government’s failure to plan ahead now risks exacerbating the homelessness crisis. Government data has revealed that 1,335 Ukrainian households, including 945 families with children, have...
