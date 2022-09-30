ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
African countries to push common energy position at COP27

CAPE TOWN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - African countries will use the COP27 climate talks in Egypt next month to advocate for a common energy position that recognises fossil fuels are necessary in the short term to expand economies and electricity access, the continent’s top energy official said on Tuesday.
Voices: Homes for Ukraine proves how broken our housing market really is

This month is the sixth since the first Ukrainians were resettled in Britain through the government’s “Homes for Ukraine” scheme. Many people across the country were keen to help those fleeing violence and generously opened their homes. I was proud that in Sheffield alone, 500 Ukrainian refugee households were matched with hosts. The scheme has certainly been successful in highlighting the widespread desire in this country to help those escaping a war zone.However, the government’s failure to plan ahead now risks exacerbating the homelessness crisis. Government data has revealed that 1,335 Ukrainian households, including 945 families with children, have...
