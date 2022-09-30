(Kenosha, WI) — A man wanted for a domestic violence-suffocation incident in Sheboygan led Wisconsin State Patrol troopers on a chase reaching 115 miles an hour. It finally ended when the suspect exited Interstate 94 in Kenosha County and apparently lost control of his vehicle as it drove into a retention pond. W-I-T-I/T-V reports that authorities think the man was headed for Chicago. As the vehicle was sinking, the suspect was able to get out and swim out of the pond. He was arrested when he tried to run. His name hasn’t been released.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO