ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Comments / 1

Related
wxerfm.com

Plan for 2023 City of Sheboygan Budget Laid Out

The City of Sheboygan’s planned budget for 2023 was outlined at Monday night’s Common Council Meeting, and it shows that Sheboygan is on track to maintain its best-ranking “Aa2” by Moody’s, which rates risk on municipal bonds with investors. The presentation was made by City Administrator Todd Wolf and Finance Director Kaitlyn Krueger.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wxerfm.com

Sheboygan 2023 Proposed Program Budget Gets First-Look Tonight

Sheboygan residents will have a chance to preview what’s planned for the City in 2023 on Monday night. City Administrator Todd Wolf and Finance Director Kaitlyn Krueger will be presenting the Proposed Program Budget for next year during tonight’s Common Council Meeting. That presentation will provide a view...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Sheboygan, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
Sheboygan, WI
Business
City
Kohler, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Sheboygan Falls, WI
City
Sheboygan, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
CLEVELAND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Section of WIS 15 to close in Outagamie County for month+

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers about the upcoming closure of WIS 15 in Outagamie County beginning soon. The WIS 15 project will be replacing the at-grade railroad crossing and roadway during the scheduled closure. Drivers can expect WIS 15 between North...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) – Republicans are proposing a plan that would demolish and rebuild the Green Bay Correctional Institution at a cost of $350 million. That is, if Tim Michels is elected governor. Michels spoke across the street from the prison in Allouez Friday, saying he would immediately sign...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raw Water Intake
seehafernews.com

Residence in Sheboygan Deemed a Total Loss Following Weekend Fire

A house caught fire yesterday in Sheboygan, and it has been deemed a total loss. According to a report released by the Department, the Sheboygan Fire Department received a call at around 11:00 a.m. yesterday (October 2nd) alerting them to the fire on Beechwood Drive. They arrived on the scene...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Ranch House Across From Lambeau Field Available for $1.2M

A Green Bay Packers–themed home just across from Lambeau Field might just be the ultimate pad for die-hard fans. Just be ready to pay mightily. It’s available for $1,199,999. This homeowner did just that. And after 10 years of renting to a mix of sports fans and vacationers,...
GREEN BAY, WI
wwisradio.com

Sheboygan Man Leads Police on Chase That Reaches Speeds of 115 Miles per Hour

(Kenosha, WI) — A man wanted for a domestic violence-suffocation incident in Sheboygan led Wisconsin State Patrol troopers on a chase reaching 115 miles an hour. It finally ended when the suspect exited Interstate 94 in Kenosha County and apparently lost control of his vehicle as it drove into a retention pond. W-I-T-I/T-V reports that authorities think the man was headed for Chicago. As the vehicle was sinking, the suspect was able to get out and swim out of the pond. He was arrested when he tried to run. His name hasn’t been released.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
WEST BEND, WI
Quick Country 96.5

Catalytic Converters Stolen Off School Buses In Wisconsin Town

It has come down to this where thieves are stealing catalytic converters off of school buses. Hopefully, this is not going to become a trend around the country. Parents in Oshkosh, Wisconsin had to hustle to try to figure out how to get their kids to school today because some school buses had been disabled. All the catalytic converters had been stolen.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Missing Sheboygan woman found

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old woman missing from Sheboygan County. Officials say Florence T. Kaiser left her home without her phone, ID or forms of payment. She was last seen on Highway O. Kaiser is described as 5-foot-6, 195 pounds, with blue...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy