Weekly Police Activity Reports
A man wasn’t driving drunk, but he was high when police caught up to him. On Sept. 16, around 8 pm, New Mexico State Police Officer Rachel Hall was driving through McKinley County when she got a call from an off-duty NMSP officer, who told her there was a suspicious person at Taco Bell, 914 E. Hwy. 66.
gallupsun.com
Man in custody after humane society burglary
One man was arrested after he allegedly burglarized the Gallup-McKinley County Humane Society. On Sept. 29, around 8 am, Gallup Police officers were dispatched to the humane society, 1273 Balok St., after an employee called Metro Dispatch and reported that someone had broken into the business. When the officers arrived...
