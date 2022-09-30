Miss Donna Lee Walker, age 74, of Vevay, Indiana, entered this life on September 7, 1948 in Illinois. She was the loving daughter of the late, John Donald Walker and Violet Louise (Horine) Walker. Donna was raised in Vevay,, Indiana and was a 1970 graduate of the Switzerland County High School. Donna volunteered her time at the Lords Cupboard in Vevay, Indiana and was always there to lend a helping hand at the Switzerland Baptist Church where she was a faithful member. Donna enjoyed reading and cross stitching. Donna passed away at 11:50 p.m., Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Swiss Villa Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Vevay, Indiana.

VEVAY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO