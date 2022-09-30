ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miss Donna Lee Walker, age 74, of Vevay, Indiana, entered this life on September 7, 1948 in Illinois. She was the loving daughter of the late, John Donald Walker and Violet Louise (Horine) Walker. Donna was raised in Vevay,, Indiana and was a 1970 graduate of the Switzerland County High School. Donna volunteered her time at the Lords Cupboard in Vevay, Indiana and was always there to lend a helping hand at the Switzerland Baptist Church where she was a faithful member. Donna enjoyed reading and cross stitching. Donna passed away at 11:50 p.m., Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Swiss Villa Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Vevay, Indiana.
Benician Harold Bray is last living USS Indianapolis survivor

With the passing of Cleatus Lebow on Thursday morning at the age of 98, Benician Harold Bray is now the lone living survivor from the legendary USS Indianapolis. Lebow, raised in Abernathy, Texas, joined the Navy in 1943. A year later, he was assigned to USS Indianapolis (CA-35). The Facebook...
State 229/Main Street project moves into next phase

— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Paul H. Rohe Company plans to begin work on Monday, October 3 to patch, mill, and repave State Road 229/Main St., from Central Avenue to the intersection of Main and Boehringer streets. Motorists can expect daytime flagging on Main between Central Avenue and Boehringer....
Low-power WKRP bought by WXIX-TV's parent company

Gray Television, owners of Cincinnati Fox affiliate WXIX-TV, is purchasing low-power WBQC-TV, branded as "WKRP TV" in Cincinnati. Gray will pay $2.5 million for the station, if the deal is approved by the Federal Communications Commission, according to the Radio + Television Business Report. The station was started by Cincinnati...
